The Freedom softball team fell short of its first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference win, losing to visiting Ashe County 18-5 on Tuesday in Morganton.

The Lady Patriots (2-8, 0-3 NWC) fell behind 3-0 after one inning, 7-0 after two and 9-0 after 3 ½ frames before plating four runs in the bottom of the fourth. But the Lady Huskies kept building their lead from there with one run in the fifth and three in the sixth before holding a 5-1 advantage in the seventh to win by 13 runs.

The FHS offense was led by Rhiley Buchanan (2 for 3, home run, three RBIs), along with runs scored by Destiny White (two), Kaitlin Taylor and Keileigh Clontz.

Daniell Robinson (1 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, four earned runs, six hits), Mikhayla Lingafelt (4 2/3 innings, two strikeouts, three earned runs, eight hits) and White (one inning, two strikeouts, three earned runs, two hits) handled pitching duties for the hosts.

Patton 6, Polk County 1

The Lady Panthers (5-4, 1-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) both climbed above .500 overall and collected their first league win Tuesday on the road in Columbus, scoring four runs in the first inning and taking the seventh frame 2-1.

The PHS offense was led by Hailey Snodgrass (2 for 4, double, run), Marleigh Carswell (double, two RBIs, run), Emma Grindstaff (hit, two RBIs), Alex Maines (hit, run), Ellie Shuping (hit, run), Kara Redwine (run) and Gabrielle King (run).

Carswell pitched all seven innings for the visitors, scattering four strikeouts, one earned run, three hits and zero walks.

Draughn 16, Avery County 5 (4 inn.’s)

The Lady Wildcats (9-1, 4-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) earned a mercy-rule conference win Tuesday on the road in Newland, leading 5-2 after one inning, 7-5 after two and 15-5 after three before plating one additional run in the top of the fourth.

DHS’ offensive leaders were Maddie Crouch (3 for 3, home run, double, four runs), Katie Cozort (2 for 2, double, three runs), Cydnee Deal (2 for 3, run), Laney Winebarger (double, run), Finlee Young (double), Katie Hamm (double), Maddison Powell (hit, two runs), Aubrie Snyder (hit, two runs) and Avie Helton (run).

Winebarger started in the pitcher’s circle for the visitors.

BASEBALL

Patton 11, Polk County 5

The Panthers (4-5, 1-2 MF7) got their first league victory Tuesday on the road in Columbus, trailing 1-0 after two innings before leading 2-1 after three, 7-1 after five and 11-2 after six before the Wolverines tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh frame.

The PHS offense was paced by Braxton Hensley (3 for 4, double, two RBIs, three runs), Brady Davis (2 for 3, three RBIs, run), Aaron Duncan (2 for 5), Kanton Trull (triple, RBI, two runs), Cole Attaway (hit, two RBIs), Cohen Christian (hit, RBI, run), Triston Rosenberger (hit, RBI), Reid Pons (hit, two runs) and Laine Barrier (two runs).

Christian (five innings, eight strikeouts, one earned run, four hits) and Duncan (two innings, three strikeouts, two earned runs, four hits) split pitching duties for the visitors.

Draughn 19, Avery County 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Wildcats (8-2, 4-1 WHC) won by run-rule in conference play Tuesday on the road in Newland, scoring two runs in the first inning, seven in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth and four in the fifth.

The DHS offense was led by Trey Jensen (3 for 3, home run, double, five RBIs, four runs), John Robert Abernathy (2 for 2, two RBIs, two runs), Tate Jensen (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, two runs), Logan McGee (2 for 3, three RBIs), Hunter Cody (double, two runs), Nick McGee (double, run), Jackson Kirkley (hit, three RBIs, run), Griffin Stephens (hit, RBI, two runs), Thomas Lambert (hit, run), Jacob Mull (hit, run), Gavin Keaton (RBI), Bryson Powell (RBI), Logan Carswell (two runs) and Benson Rhoney (run).

Trey Jensen (two innings, five strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) and Tate Jensen (three innings, five strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit) combined for the shutout on the mound for the visitors.

Ashe County 12, Freedom 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Patriots (3-7, 0-3 NWC) remained winless in league action with a mercy-rule loss Tuesday at home in Morganton.

FHS gave up two runs in the first inning and 10 in the third before scoring its lone run in the bottom of the fourth frame.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Stephens 16, Patton 1

The Panthers (0-8, 0-8 Conf.) stayed winless with a conference loss Tuesday at home in Morganton, trailing 1-0 after a quarter, 5-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three periods before the visitors held a 2-1 edge in the fourth frame.

PHS junior long-stick midfielder Tony Ramirez scored his first goal after picking up a groundball on the defensive end and weaving through the Indians. Junior goalie Shane Marshall recorded 12 saves for the hosts.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Stephens 12, Patton 1

The Lady Panthers (0-7, 0-7 Conf.) were denied their first win in league play Tuesday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.

BOYS GOLF

Draughn 5th in WHC match (MON.)

The Wildcats (179) placed fifth in Monday’s WHC match at Crowne Plaza Tennis and Golf Resort in Asheville, finishing behind Mitchell (151), Avery County (163), Madison (169) and Owen (176) and ahead of Mountain Heritage.

DHS was led by Guian Collado (39), followed by Dillon Rhaney (46), Ethan Miller (46), Malachi Silvers (48) and Kelton Mitchell (54).