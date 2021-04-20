H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom softball, soccer bow vs. Watauga

The host Freedom softball team managed a run apiece in the bottom of the second and third innings on Monday to stay competitive in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference contest versus Watauga, who eventually blew things open in an 18-4, six-inning outcome.

Trailing 3-1 after two innings and 5-2 after three, the Lady Patriots (0-11, 0-9 NWC) allowed four runs in the fourth and seven in the sixth for the bulk of the Lady Pioneers’ damage.

FHS scored twice again in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to extend the game.

No individual statistics were available for Freedom, which next visits rival McDowell on Thursday.

SOCCER

Watauga 5, Freedom 1

Abby Bryant scored the lone goal on an assist by Skylar Georges in the second half for the Lady Patriots (5-4 NWC) on Monday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex, where a 3-0 halftime deficit proved too great to overcome.

“We really had some tough breaks tonight,” Freedom coach Adam Mazzolini said. “Overall, we played better than the first time that we played (Watauga). We gave up fewer shots and had more scoring opportunities. Unfortunately, the final score doesn't show that.”

TENNIS