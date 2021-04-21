H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom sweeps NWC golf titles, with girls team going back-to-back

Tuesday provided the pinnacle of regular-season high school golf for Freedom as its boys and girls teams earned Northwestern 3A/4A Conference titles at Silver Creek Golf Club.
This season’s pandemic-altered NWC format used wins and losses in team standings rather than total strokes. And both Patriots teams, who are coached by Rob Scott, capped a pair of perfect 6-0 seasons by defeating visiting, second-place Alexander Central in nine-hole matches, with the girls cruising by a 39-shot margin and the boys winning by six.
It was the Lady Patriots’ second consecutive NWC championship. They were led Tuesday by senior medalist Christina Fisher’s 1-over 37, while teammates Albany Bock and Anna Czarkowski both shot 40 for a team score of 117 after setting a new program record last week with a 106, which ranks inside the top five in the state all-time for 3A schools, Scott said.
For the season, those FHS golfers took the league’s top three spots, with Bock (3-over) and Fisher (3-over) tying for first just ahead of Czarkowski (7-over). It was the second straight season that Fisher finished alone or tied atop the league.
On the boys side, freshman medalist Alex Bock carded a 1-under 35. He finished 4-under for the season, 14 shots clear of second-place teammate Brent Perkins at the top individually.
Michael Cates shot 41 Tuesday, and Perkins and Lawson Biggerstaff both carded 43s for a 162 team total.
Five boys golfers and four girls golfers from FHS (all TBD) will qualify for regionals. The 3A West boys event is May 3 at River Bend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby, and the girls play May 4 at Skybrook Golf Club in Huntersville.
SOFTBALL
Foard 11, Draughn 3
The Lady Wildcats (6-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) couldn’t follow up last week’s big win over second-place Foard, falling on the road Tuesday to slip a game and a half out of the league’s final automatic postseason berth.
Draughn held a 3-0 lead going to the bottom of the second inning but committed five subsequent errors and allowed the Lady Tigers to score multiple runs in four of the last five innings .
“We talk about the battle of the freebies, walks, errors, wild pitches that lead to extra bases,” Draughn coach Chris Cozort said. “We gave them a couple of those, and they took advantage. They are too good of a team to give up freebies.”
The Wildcats score twice in the first thanks to heads-up baserunning from Katie Cozort, who scored on a poorly played ball in the infield. Chloe Gary later came in to score in the same frame on an RBI single from Dakota Melancon. Draughn’s run in the second then came on an RBI double from Maddie Crouch that brought in Katie Lail.
W. Caldwell 9, Patton 6
The host Lady Panthers (2-9 NWFAC) also failed in a season sweep bid Tuesday as the Warriors nabbed their first victory of 2021. Patton led 5-3 but never recovered from a West four-spot in the top of the fifth.
Emma Grindstaff finished 3 for 4 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base to lead the PHS lineup. Hailey Snodgrass (double, walk, two runs, SB), Cierra Lail (walk, two runs, SB), Meredith Kearson (walk, RBI) and Bridget Patrick (walk) added a hit each, and Kaylee Redwine walked twice and added an RBI.
Patrick (2 IP, 2 ER, K) and Emily Shuping (5 IP, 4 ER, 6 K) both pitched in the loss.
Hibriten 6, EB 3
The Lady Cavaliers (3-7 NWFAC) scored three runs over the final three innings Tuesday in Lenoir but fell versus the undefeated Panthers.
East Burke was led at the plate by Ambria White (double, two runs), Danielle Foxx (single, two RBIs), Destiny Brooks (single, run) and Taylor Bostain (single, RBI). Kaylee Paige and Madyson Johnson added a hit each.
Kayleigh Icard (4 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K) and Paige (2 IP, 3 H, 4 R) split time in the circle.
SOCCER
Patton 4, W. Caldwell 0
The Lady Panthers (5-5 NWFAC) climbed back to .500 with Tuesday’s home win, powered by Ellie Sacchetti’s hat trick with goals in the 22nd, 62nd and 65th minutes.
Patton’s Kiera Robinson added a goal and two assists, and Leah Buckner and Maria Mateo each added an assist. Goalkeeper Danielle Wojcik recorded the shutout with one save as PHS outshot West by a 15-1 margin and had all seven corner kicks in the contest.
Foard 2, Draughn 0
The Lady Wildcats (4-5 NWFAC) hung tough versus unbeaten Foard on the road Tuesday but fell short in a fourth straight loss. Ada Caballero supplied nine saves for Draughn in goal.
“(Ada) is a machine in the box,” Wildcats coach Jamie Ward said. “It was one of the best games I have seen our girls play. We had multiple shots on goal and just could not finish.”
Hibriten 9, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (3-6-1 NWFAC) trailed 5-0 by halftime Tuesday in Lenoir en route to the shutout loss. No more details were available.
TENNIS
S. Caldwell 6, Freedom 3
The host Patriots (0-5, 0-3 NWC) lost Tuesday despite wins from Adam Xiong at No. 1 singles as well as Xiong/Jacob Crawford at No. 1 doubles and BJ Vang/Kenneth Hernandez at No. 2 doubles. Set scores were not available.
Foard 7, Draughn 2
The Tigers finished off their unbeaten league title Tuesday in Newton, but Draughn (2-6, 1-4 NWFAC) did nab wins from Corey Powell/Brody Wright at No. 2 doubles (8-5) and Aiden Hunt/Ben Zimmer at No. 3 doubles (8-5). DHS’ Ryan Williams won a team-high seven singles games in a straight-set loss.
Hibriten 9, EB 0
The visiting Cavaliers (4-3, 3-3 NWFAC) lost Tuesday, with no EB player winning more than two singles games and the closest doubles match coming in a Davey Stamey/Robbie Stringfield 8-6 loss at No. 2.
