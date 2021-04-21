H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom sweeps NWC golf titles, with girls team going back-to-back

Five boys golfers and four girls golfers from FHS (all TBD) will qualify for regionals. The 3A West boys event is May 3 at River Bend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby, and the girls play May 4 at Skybrook Golf Club in Huntersville.

SOFTBALL

Foard 11, Draughn 3

The Lady Wildcats (6-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) couldn’t follow up last week’s big win over second-place Foard, falling on the road Tuesday to slip a game and a half out of the league’s final automatic postseason berth.

Draughn held a 3-0 lead going to the bottom of the second inning but committed five subsequent errors and allowed the Lady Tigers to score multiple runs in four of the last five innings .

“We talk about the battle of the freebies, walks, errors, wild pitches that lead to extra bases,” Draughn coach Chris Cozort said. “We gave them a couple of those, and they took advantage. They are too good of a team to give up freebies.”