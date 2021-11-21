H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom swim sweeps home-opening meet

Draughn, Patton at Owen meet

Draughn and non-league Patton traveled to Asheville for an Owen-hosted Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference meet late Saturday. No details were available.

WRESTLING

East Burke at South Caldwell tourney

East Burke 220-pounder Ze Yang placed third for the Cavaliers on Saturday at the Dekota Smith Invitational, hosted by South Caldwell in Sawmills. Yang, a senior, went 4-1 with three pins, including in the third-place match as he pinned North Lincoln's Samuel Adam in 4:15.

Ezekiel Pierce (195) placed fourth with a 3-2 mark, earning two wins by pin and one win by decision. Grayson Phillips (132) earned two wins by pin for the Cavs while Zach Ward (126, pin), James Wilson (145, dec.) and Caleb Johnson-White (152, major dec.) each earned one win.

East Burke is back in action Dec. 4 at the St. Stephens Indian Classic tournament in Hickory.

INDOOR TRACK

Brittain wins heat at Reagan event

Freedom’s Dalton Brittain (10:42.99; personal record) won his heat at the New Balance Dash For Doobie 3200-meter event on Saturday, hosted by Ronald Reagan High in Pfafftown. The Freedom girls’ Katie Deacon was fifth in her heat at an 11:41.67 personal record.

For East Burke, Meah Walsh (12:21.95; personal record) was 24th in her heat and Cadence Willis (14:18.63; personal record) was 25th in hers.