H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom swim sweeps home-opening meet

The Freedom swimming team swept the boys and girls portions of a season-opening host meet late Thursday at the Mountain View Recreation Center in Morganton, a three-team Northwestern 3A/4A Conference event that also included Ashe County and Hibriten.
The Freedom boys beat Hibriten, 88-52, and Ashe, 94-7, and the Lady Patriots topped Hibriten, 76-56, and Ashe, 83-17.
Event-winners for the Patriot boys included the 200 medley relay team of Nate Carswell, Noah Naylor, Emerson Miller and Austin Hunt (2:03.53); Carswell in the 200 individual medley (2:42.54) and 100 backstroke (1:12.00); Miller in the 50 freestyle (24.52) and 100 freestyle (55.31); Naylor in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.59); Trey Truitt in the 200 freestyle (2:12.99) and 500 freestyle (6:18.46); the 200 freestyle relay team of Hunt, Asher Ellis, Caelan Houpe and Miller (1:48.73); and the 400 freestyle relay team of Truitt, Carswell, Ellis and Houpe (4:17.94).
And event wins for the Freedom girls came from the 200 medley relay team of Kennedy Carswell, Lucy Yelton, Maria Sic and Maria Perez Rodriguez (2:22.17); Carswell in the 200 freestyle (2:35.38) and 500 freestyle (6:42.46); Sic in the 50 freestyle (30.01) and 100 backstroke (1:15.72), Perez Rodriguez in the 100 butterfly (1:20.17), Keyla Perez Rodriguez in the 100 freestyle (1:17.08); and the 400 freestyle relay team of Carswell, Keyla Perez Rodriguez, Maria Perez Rodriguez and Sic (4:57.26).
Draughn, Patton at Owen meet
Draughn and non-league Patton traveled to Asheville for an Owen-hosted Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference meet late Saturday. No details were available.
WRESTLING
East Burke at South Caldwell tourney
East Burke 220-pounder Ze Yang placed third for the Cavaliers on Saturday at the Dekota Smith Invitational, hosted by South Caldwell in Sawmills. Yang, a senior, went 4-1 with three pins, including in the third-place match as he pinned North Lincoln's Samuel Adam in 4:15.
Ezekiel Pierce (195) placed fourth with a 3-2 mark, earning two wins by pin and one win by decision. Grayson Phillips (132) earned two wins by pin for the Cavs while Zach Ward (126, pin), James Wilson (145, dec.) and Caleb Johnson-White (152, major dec.) each earned one win.
East Burke is back in action Dec. 4 at the St. Stephens Indian Classic tournament in Hickory.
INDOOR TRACK
Brittain wins heat at Reagan event
Freedom’s Dalton Brittain (10:42.99; personal record) won his heat at the New Balance Dash For Doobie 3200-meter event on Saturday, hosted by Ronald Reagan High in Pfafftown. The Freedom girls’ Katie Deacon was fifth in her heat at an 11:41.67 personal record.
For East Burke, Meah Walsh (12:21.95; personal record) was 24th in her heat and Cadence Willis (14:18.63; personal record) was 25th in hers.