H.S. Roundup

H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom swimmers earn relay win at Watauga

sports

BOONE — The Freedom swim team claimed a relay event win at Wednesday’s four-team meet hosted by Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Watauga, an event that also included league foe Hibriten and nonconference University Christian.

The Patriots scored their lone event win in the boys 200 freestyle relay as the team of Asher Ellis, Caelan Houpe, Timothy Truitt and Emerson Miller timed in at 1:43.90.

Freedom also got second place finishes from Miller in the boys 50 freestyle (23.77) and boys 100 freestyle (53.27), Truitt in the boys 200 freestyle (2:15.32), and Nathaniel Carswell in the boys 100 backstroke (1:07.32).

Additional podium finishes came from Carswell in the boys 100 freestyle (57.60); Houpe in the boys 100 breaststroke (1:19.02); Maria Perez Rodriguez in the girls 100 freestyle (1:06.18); Lucy Yelton in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:31.74); the boys 200 medley relay team (2:06.84) of Carswell, Myles Greene, Houpe and Ellis; and the boys 400 freestyle relay team (3:53.99) of Carswell, Ellis, Truitt and Miller.

WRESTLING

Madison 57, Draughn 12

The Wildcats lost Wednesday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference match on the road in Marshall.

Both of Draughn’s victories came via pin, with Gaston Garrison (113) and Andres Garcia Lopez (120) winning.

