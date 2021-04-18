H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom tennis falls 6-3 at Alexander

TAYLORSVILLE — The Freedom boys tennis team remained winless, falling to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference with a 6-3 loss at Alexander Central late Friday.

All of the Patriots’ wins came in singles as No. 1 Adam Xiong defeated the Cougars’ Luke Davis, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Jacob Crawford topped AC’s Evan Sharpe, 7-5, 6-2; and No. 6 Kenneth Hernandez beat Alexander’s Micah Kerley, 6-3, 6-2.

In other singles action, Freedom’s No. 3 B.J. Vang fell to Bodie King, 6-0, 6-2; Alexander’s Jose Rodriguez took the No. 4 slot victory by forfeit; and Pats’ No. 5 Hunter Ensley fell to Samuel Law, 6-0, 6-2.

Alexander swept doubles with No. 1 Davis/King beating Freedom’s Xiong Vang, 9-7; No. 2 Sharpe Rodriguez topping Crawford/Ensley, 8-2; and No. 3 Law/Kerley winning by forfeit.

Freedom returns to action at home on Tuesday when the Patriots will host South Caldwell.

SOFTBALL

Ardrey Kell 14, Freedom 1 (5 inn.’s)

Late Saturday in Charlotte, the Lady Patriots (0-10, 0-8 NWC) took a 1-0 lead after half an inning before surrendering the next 14 runs in a run-rule nonconference loss to the Knights.