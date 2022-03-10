H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom track claims 6 wins at NWC meet

Patton’s top finishes came from Vance Jones in second in the boys 400 (52.67), Charlie Bennett in second in the boys 800 (2:08.06), Austin McGuire in third in the boys 100 (11.91) and Caden Clontz in third in the boys 800 (2:09.69).

BASEBALL East Rutherford 13, Freedom 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Patriots (1-4) fell in Wednesday’s nonconference game, which switched sites to be played in Bostic.

Freedom took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but was shut out from there as the Cavaliers went up 2-1 after an inning, 8-1 after two frames, 10-1 after the fourth and set the final run-rule margin with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Garren Bryant, Jagger Bailey, Tristan Esquivel and Kyle Self combined on the mound for FHS.

POSTPONEMENTS Weather claims other events on slate

Rain prevented the rest of Wednesday’s slate from being played, including Patton at Draughn and Maiden at East Burke in baseball; Maiden at East Burke; Freedom at St. Stephens and West Caldwell at Patton in softball; Draughn at East Burke and Patton at Newton-Conover in girls soccer; and Polk County at Patton in boys tennis.

