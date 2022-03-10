H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom track claims 6 wins at NWC meet

LENOIR — The Freedom boys and girls track and field teams finished second and third, respectively, at Wednesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet, scoring six individual event wins in the process.
In boys action, winners included Drew Costello in the 100-meter dash (11.13), Austin Hunt in the 200-meter dash (23.06), Christopher Brittain in the 800 (2:09.87) and Colby Anderson in the 1600 (5:11.49).
Girls winners were Katie Deacon in the 800 (2:29.21) and Sara Byrd Succop in the 1600 (6:31.33).
FHS runners-up included Costello in the long jump (19’8”), Corey Miller in the 100 (11.41), Asher Ellis in the 400 (57.24) and Chris Hensley in the triple jump (33’8”) in boys and Emily Kania in the 800 (2:50.66) in girls.
Third-place finishes went to Miller in the 200 (23.42) and the long jump (19’½”) and B.G. Hampton in the shot put (33’2”) and discus (80’8”) in boys.
Draughn, Patton at Bunker Hill meet
The Wildcats and Panthers participated in Wednesday’s Bunker Hill Spring Kickoff in Claremont. The Patton boys were eighth, the Draughn girls were 10th, the DHS boys were 14th and the PHS girls did not register a team score.
Podium finishers for Draughn included Bella Williams in second in the girls high jump (4’8”) and Lyrical Edwards in second in the girls triple jump (25’1”).
Patton’s top finishes came from Vance Jones in second in the boys 400 (52.67), Charlie Bennett in second in the boys 800 (2:08.06), Austin McGuire in third in the boys 100 (11.91) and Caden Clontz in third in the boys 800 (2:09.69).
BASEBALL East Rutherford 13, Freedom 1 (5 inn.’s)
The Patriots (1-4) fell in Wednesday’s nonconference game, which switched sites to be played in Bostic.
Freedom took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but was shut out from there as the Cavaliers went up 2-1 after an inning, 8-1 after two frames, 10-1 after the fourth and set the final run-rule margin with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Garren Bryant, Jagger Bailey, Tristan Esquivel and Kyle Self combined on the mound for FHS.
POSTPONEMENTS Weather claims other events on slate
Rain prevented the rest of Wednesday’s slate from being played, including Patton at Draughn and Maiden at East Burke in baseball; Maiden at East Burke; Freedom at St. Stephens and West Caldwell at Patton in softball; Draughn at East Burke and Patton at Newton-Conover in girls soccer; and Polk County at Patton in boys tennis.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.