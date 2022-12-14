H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom wrestling edges out Hickory 42-40

HICKORY — The Freedom wrestling team slipped past host Hickory at Tuesday’s nonconference dual-match, 42-40.

The Patriots (5-7) got wins via pin from Jacob Parsons (138), James Gonzalez Vasquez (195) and Nathan Vue (285).

Victories by forfeit came from Jeulenea Khang (106), Trenton Walker (113), John Aguilar Ramirez (120) and Hank Hall (126).

JV BASKETBALL

Boys

Freedom 51, East Burke 42

The JV Patriots (4-3) jumped above .500 with Tuesday’s nonconference road win in Icard over the archrival JV Cavaliers (1-4).

Freedom was led by nine points apiece from Gabe Ferguson and Amari Williams (three 3-pointers) and eight more from Zach Costello.

East Burke was paced by Owen Hartmann (11 points) and nine each from Jay Dixon and Darren Hammons.

Draughn 45, Owen 31

The JV Wildcats (2-2, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) claimed their league-opener Tuesday at home in Valdese.

Blair Cooper led Draughn with 16 points. D’Andre Moore added eight more points for the hosts, who saw nine players enter the scoresheet.

Girls

Freedom 41, East Burke 25

The JV Lady Patriots (4-2) trailed 7-6 after a quarter and 16-11 at halftime but pulled away after the intermission thanks to a 21-5 third frame and 9-4 final period in nonconference rivalry action Tuesday on the road in Icard.

Natalie Tankersley led FHS with 15 points and Alayhia Caldwell was right behind with 14. Emily Kania added eight points.

The JV Lady Cavaliers (2-2) were led by seven points from Kyndal Morrison and five more from Hermione Garro.