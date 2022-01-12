H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom wrestling falls 59-18 in NWC match at Hibriten

LENOIR — The Freedom wrestling team dropped Tuesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Hibriten, 59-18.

The Patriots (4-24, 0-3 NWC) got two wins via pin from Jeulenea Khang in the 106-pound weight class and from Fredy Vicente Perez at 220.

Kalvin Khang (145) picked up the other victory for FHS courtesy of a forfeit.

Lincolnton 77, East Burke 3

Caleb Johnson-White was the only competitor to win for the Cavaliers (0-4, 0-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) in Tuesday evening’s league match at Lincolnton.

Johnson-White won by a 6-5 decision in the 145-pound match versus the host Wolves.

JV BASKETBALL BOYS

Patton 50, Brevard 17

The JV Panthers (6-5, 2-0 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) jumped back above .500 overall and stayed undefeated in league play with a runaway home win late Tuesday in Morganton.

An 18-2 first-quarter advantage paved the way for the easy victory for the hosts. Brady Chamberlain scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in that opening frame as he outpaced the hosts by himself.