H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom wrestling falls 59-18 in NWC match at Hibriten
H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom wrestling falls 59-18 in NWC match at Hibriten

Freedom

LENOIR — The Freedom wrestling team dropped Tuesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Hibriten, 59-18.

The Patriots (4-24, 0-3 NWC) got two wins via pin from Jeulenea Khang in the 106-pound weight class and from Fredy Vicente Perez at 220.

Kalvin Khang (145) picked up the other victory for FHS courtesy of a forfeit.

Lincolnton 77, East Burke 3

Caleb Johnson-White was the only competitor to win for the Cavaliers (0-4, 0-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) in Tuesday evening’s league match at Lincolnton.

Johnson-White won by a 6-5 decision in the 145-pound match versus the host Wolves.

JV BASKETBALL BOYS

Patton 50, Brevard 17

The JV Panthers (6-5, 2-0 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) jumped back above .500 overall and stayed undefeated in league play with a runaway home win late Tuesday in Morganton.

An 18-2 first-quarter advantage paved the way for the easy victory for the hosts. Brady Chamberlain scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in that opening frame as he outpaced the hosts by himself.

Chandler Rutherford (10 points), Noah Goodman (eight) and Haidyn Hartman (seven) supplemented the winning effort.

Lincolnton 42, East Burke 40

The JV Cavaliers (3-6, 0-3 CVAC) fell short of their first win in league play despite outscoring the visiting JV Wolves, 19-12, in the last quarter of play late Tuesday at home in Icard.

Zack Crawford led East Burke with 16 points and Barger Shook added 10 more.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

