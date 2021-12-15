H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom wrestling tops Draughn at WC quad-match

GAMEWELL — The Freedom wrestling team topped county foe Draughn as part of the action at a nonconference quad-match hosted West Caldwell late Tuesday.
The Patriots (3-19) topped the Wildcats (0-6), 42-12, but fell to the host Warriors, 60-21, and to Newton-Conover, 72-9. Draughn also fell to the Red Devils, 83-0. DHS results against West Caldwell were not available.
Jeulenea Khang (106) and Tavion Dula (132) both went 3-0 for Freedom. Khang won by pin against Newton-Conover, on a 4-0 decision versus West Caldwell, and by forfeit against Draughn. Dula claimed a 5-0 decision against the Red Devils and a pair of forfeit wins versus the Wildcats and Warriors.
Fredy Vicente Perez (220) and Jesus Becerra (285) won twice apiece for FHS. Vicente Perez won by pin against West Caldwell and by forfeit versus Draughn. Becerra pinned the Wildcats’ Vicente Michel and claimed a forfeit victory over the hosts.
Freedom’s Isaac Searcy (152), Santos Martinez Cortes (160) and Luis Morales Garcia (195) also earned wins versus Draughn. Searcy pinned Draughn’s Colton Lukomski and Martinez Cortes and Morales Garcia won via forfeit.
Draughn’s wins against Freedom came from Mason Beck (138) and Hampton Blackwell (170), both courtesy of forfeits.
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
East Burke 53, Patton 39
The JV Cavaliers (3-3) avenged a two-point road loss last week, gaining a home win late Tuesday in Icard over the JV Panthers to reach .500 heading into Catawba Valley 2A Conference play.
Zack Crawford led EB with 18 points (10 in the second half) and Barger Shook also reached double figures with 11.
Patton (4-3) was led by 12 points from Brady Chamberlain and 11 more from Tylar Johnson.
Draughn 42, Owen 34
The JV Wildcats (1-7, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) picked up their first win of the season in the league-opener on the road late Tuesday in Black Mountain.
Jacob Mull again led Draughn with eight points.
Freedom 81, Chase 48
The JV Patriots (5-1) turned a two-point halftime lead into a total runaway with 58-27 rout in the second half of Tuesday’s road win in Henrietta. FHS poured in five 3-pointers after the break.
Kaidence Johnson (19 points), Gabe Ferguson and Tiras Walker (13), and Braxton King (11) all reached double figures for Freedom.