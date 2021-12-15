H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom wrestling tops Draughn at WC quad-match

GAMEWELL — The Freedom wrestling team topped county foe Draughn as part of the action at a nonconference quad-match hosted West Caldwell late Tuesday.

The Patriots (3-19) topped the Wildcats (0-6), 42-12, but fell to the host Warriors, 60-21, and to Newton-Conover, 72-9. Draughn also fell to the Red Devils, 83-0. DHS results against West Caldwell were not available.

Jeulenea Khang (106) and Tavion Dula (132) both went 3-0 for Freedom. Khang won by pin against Newton-Conover, on a 4-0 decision versus West Caldwell, and by forfeit against Draughn. Dula claimed a 5-0 decision against the Red Devils and a pair of forfeit wins versus the Wildcats and Warriors.

Fredy Vicente Perez (220) and Jesus Becerra (285) won twice apiece for FHS. Vicente Perez won by pin against West Caldwell and by forfeit versus Draughn. Becerra pinned the Wildcats’ Vicente Michel and claimed a forfeit victory over the hosts.

Freedom’s Isaac Searcy (152), Santos Martinez Cortes (160) and Luis Morales Garcia (195) also earned wins versus Draughn. Searcy pinned Draughn’s Colton Lukomski and Martinez Cortes and Morales Garcia won via forfeit.