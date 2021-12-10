H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom wrestling tops Draughn in home quad-match

The Freedom wrestling team topped county rival Draughn but fell to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Hibriten and non-league foe Statesville at Thursday’s home quad-match.

The Patriots (2-16, 0-1 NWC) defeated the Wildcats by a score of 42-30 and fell to the Panthers, 57-24, and the Greyhounds, 58-18. Draughn (0-4) lost to Hibriten, 84-0, and Statesville, 60-6.

Jeulenea Khang (106), Tavion Dula (132) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220/285) scored wins in all three events. All three won by forfeits versus Draughn and Statesville and the trio all collected victories via pin against Hibriten. Santino Martinez Cortes (160) scored wins against Hibriten (pin) and Draughn (forfeit). Davion Lowdermilk (126), Daniel Lopez (182) and Alan Vicente Perez (220) picked up additional forfeit wins against the Wildcats.

For Draughn, Mason Beck (138/145) picked up a win by pin against Statesville and a forfeit victory over Freedom. Cole Fink (138), Colton Lukomski (152), Hampton Blackwell (170) and Davie Yang (195) earned forfeit wins over the Patriots.

