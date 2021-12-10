H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom wrestling tops Draughn in home quad-match

The Freedom wrestling team topped county rival Draughn but fell to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Hibriten and non-league foe Statesville at Thursday’s home quad-match.
The Patriots (2-16, 0-1 NWC) defeated the Wildcats by a score of 42-30 and fell to the Panthers, 57-24, and the Greyhounds, 58-18. Draughn (0-4) lost to Hibriten, 84-0, and Statesville, 60-6.
Jeulenea Khang (106), Tavion Dula (132) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220/285) scored wins in all three events. All three won by forfeits versus Draughn and Statesville and the trio all collected victories via pin against Hibriten. Santino Martinez Cortes (160) scored wins against Hibriten (pin) and Draughn (forfeit). Davion Lowdermilk (126), Daniel Lopez (182) and Alan Vicente Perez (220) picked up additional forfeit wins against the Wildcats.
For Draughn, Mason Beck (138/145) picked up a win by pin against Statesville and a forfeit victory over Freedom. Cole Fink (138), Colton Lukomski (152), Hampton Blackwell (170) and Davie Yang (195) earned forfeit wins over the Patriots.
SWIMMING
Freedom swept at home vs. SC
The Patriot squads were swept in a home meet at Morganton’s Mountain View Recreation Center with NWC opponent South Caldwell. The girls lost, 77-75, and the boys fell, 86-59.
The teams combined for nine event wins, led by six on the girls side.
Lady Patriots winners included Maria Perez Rodriguez (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke); Kennedy Carswell (500 freestyle); Maria Sic (100 backstroke); the 200 medley relay team of Carswell, Perez Rodriguez, Sic and Lucy Yelton; and the 200 freestyle relay team of Yelton, Willow Conrad, Jordyn Greene and Sara Succop.
Boys winners included Emerson Miller (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle) and the 200 medley relay team of Miller, Nathaniel Carswell, Myles Greene and Colby Lackey.
