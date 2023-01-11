H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom wrestling tops South Caldwell 42-31

SAWMILLS — The Freedom wrestling team outmatched host South Caldwell in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference action on Tuesday evening, 42-31.

The Patriots got pins from Kaleb Pearson (120), Hank Hall (126), Jacob Parsons (145), Alan Vicente Perez (182) and Kevin Agustin Hernandez (195).

John Aguilar Ramirez (113) won by a 6-5 decision and Fredy Vicente Perez (220) won courtesy of a 5-1 edge in the first tiebreaker.

Jeulenea Khang (106) claimed an additional victory for the Patriots via forfeit.

Patton swept at home tri-match

The Panthers dropped both legs of Tuesday’s tri-match at home in Morganton, falling to South Iredell 42-33 and to Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Brevard 56-12.

Versus the Vikings, Patton got wins via pin from Luke Parker (126), Burke Wilson (152) and Anthony Ramirez (182). Nicholas Parlier (170) claimed a 5-2 decision win. Kamden Stephens (195) and Brayan Romero (220) collected additional PHS wins by forfeit.

Against the Blue Devils, Parker (126) won by pin and Stephens (195) did so via forfeit for the Panthers.

Lincolnton 57, East Burke 16

The Cavaliers dropped Tuesday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference match at home in Icard.

Grayson Phillips (126) and Joshua Hess (285) earned victories by pin for EB.

Zeke Pierce (195) also won for East Burke by a 15-3 major decision.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

East Burke 49, Lincolnton 37

The JV Cavaliers (2-8, 1-4 CVAC) won in league play on the road late Tuesday in Lincolnton, transforming a six-point halftime deficit into a 12-point win with a 21-7 fourth quarter.

Luke Demiter (14 points) and Owen Hartmann (11) reached double-digit scoring for EB. Jay Dixon supplied nine more points in the victory.

Freedom 70, South Caldwell 37

After leading by six at halftime, the JV Patriots (8-3, 2-0 NWC) held a 39-12 advantage after the intermission, including a 23-point fourth quarter in Tuesday’s league win at home in Morganton.

Three FHS players reached double figures, including Kristafer Creekmore (13 points), Jonah Griggs (10) and Amari Williams (10). Gabe Ferguson added nine points in the win.

Brevard 42, Patton 19

The JV Panthers (8-5, 3-1 MF7) suffered their first league loss Tuesday on the road in Brevard.

Cohen Whisnant led the PHS effort with nine points, including two 3-pointers. Laine Barrier added five more.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Freedom 40, South Caldwell 25

The JV Lady Patriots (7-4, 1-1 NWC) picked up their first league victory on Tuesday at home in Morganton, recovering from an early deficit that saw them behind 12-10 after a quarter of play versus the JV Lady Spartans.

Natalie Tankersley and Alaya Bates led FHS with 12 points apiece to lead the game’s scoring.

East Burke 47, Lincolnton 16

The JV Lady Cavaliers (7-2, 5-0 CVAC) stayed undefeated in the conference with a blowout road win Tuesday in Lincolnton, holding the hosts scoreless in the first half.

Hermione Edwards (13 points) and Linda Crawford (13) reached double figures to lead EBHS. Addy Fortenberry added seven more points for the visitors.

Brevard 13, Patton 12

The JV Lady Panthers (2-7, 1-2 MF7) suffered a narrow conference defeat Tuesday on the road in Brevard despite holding the hosts to zero points in the second and third quarters.

Julia Civitello (five points) and Jincy Gibby (three) led the way for PHS.