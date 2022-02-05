H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom's Miller qualifies for state in 50 freestyle

CHARLOTTE — Freedom swimmer Emerson Miller is headed to the NCHSAA 3A state championships.

Emerson qualified his way into states with a sixth-place finish in the boys 50 freestyle at Saturday's NCHSAA 3A West Regional, held at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

Emerson may also advance to states in the 100 freestyle (seventh) and as part of the Patriot boys' 200 freestyle relay team (seventh) along with Asher Ellis, Austin Hunt and Noah Naylor and the FHS boys' 400 freestyle relay team (10th) with Nathaniel Carswell, Caelan Houpe and Timothy Truitt, pending results from other regionals.

On the girls side, the Lady Patriots' 200 freestyle relay team (11th) of Kennedy Carswell, Maria Perez Rodriguez, Maria Sic and Sara Succop and the 400 freestyle relay team (12th) of Carswell, Sic, Maria Perez Rodriguez and Keyla Perez Rodriguez also have a chance to advance depending on results from other regionals.

The 3A state championships will be held at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Feb. 11.

JV BASKETBALL

East Burke 46, Newton-Conover 38