H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom's Miller qualifies for state in 50 freestyle

CHARLOTTE — Freedom swimmer Emerson Miller is headed to the NCHSAA 3A state championships.
Emerson qualified his way into states with a sixth-place finish in the boys 50 freestyle at Saturday's NCHSAA 3A West Regional, held at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.
Emerson may also advance to states in the 100 freestyle (seventh) and as part of the Patriot boys' 200 freestyle relay team (seventh) along with Asher Ellis, Austin Hunt and Noah Naylor and the FHS boys' 400 freestyle relay team (10th) with Nathaniel Carswell, Caelan Houpe and Timothy Truitt, pending results from other regionals.
On the girls side, the Lady Patriots' 200 freestyle relay team (11th) of Kennedy Carswell, Maria Perez Rodriguez, Maria Sic and Sara Succop and the 400 freestyle relay team (12th) of Carswell, Sic, Maria Perez Rodriguez and Keyla Perez Rodriguez also have a chance to advance depending on results from other regionals.
The 3A state championships will be held at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Feb. 11.
JV BASKETBALL
East Burke 46, Newton-Conover 38
The JV Cavaliers (8-7, 5-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) used the momentum from the previous night’s one-point overtime win at Lincolnton to gain a win at home late Saturday in Icard after leading by three at the halftime break.
Sylas Coleman and Barger Shook led in double figures with 11 points, followed by Zack Crawford with nine.
Hibriten 54, Freedom 47
The JV Patriots (10-6, 4-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell late Saturday at home in Morganton despite leading by one with 50 seconds left in the ballgame.
Braxton King (12 points on four 3-pointers) and Max Taylor (11 points) led Freedom in scoring.
GIRLS
Draughn 32, Madison 27
The JV Lady Wildcats (6-6, 1-3 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) picked up their first league win of the winter late Saturday at home in Valdese, scoring half of their points in the final frame.
Emma Brown and Kaydin Pritchard led the hosts in the victory with 11 points apiece.
Newton-Conover 44, East Burke 5
The JV Lady Cavaliers (1-14, 1-8 CVAC) couldn't follow up their first win of the season with another, falling late Saturday at home in Icard.
No more details were available.
