H.S. ROUNDUP: Fulbright plays for victorious North in Blue-Grey

TAMPA, Fla. — East Burke senior running back Blane Fulbright played for the North team in Monday's Blue-Grey All American Bowl, a high school football all-star game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium.

Fulbright played on seven total offensive drives for the North team, including grabbing a third-down reception to gain a first down near the beginning of the third quarter.

He also took a few hand-offs for short yardage, served as a lead blocker, ran pass routes, and was part of the point-after-touchdown team for the North.

Fulbright and the North team won Monday's matchup over the South, 34-27.

INDOOR TRACK

Burke runners excel in weekend meets

Burke County runners performed well at a pair of meets this past weekend.

Leading the way with a personal-record and state-leading performance was East Burke’s K.J. Byrd in the pole vault at the Mondo Elite meet in Winston-Salem. Byrd, a sophomore, cleared 15'4" for first place. Byrd has qualified for the NCHSAA 2A state championship meet in four individual events including the high jump (6'5"), long jump (20'3") and the 55-meter high hurdles (8.20) and leads 2A in the pole vault and high jump.