H.S. ROUNDUP: Fulbright plays for victorious North in Blue-Grey

TAMPA, Fla. — East Burke senior running back Blane Fulbright played for the North team in Monday's Blue-Grey All American Bowl, a high school football all-star game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium.
Fulbright played on seven total offensive drives for the North team, including grabbing a third-down reception to gain a first down near the beginning of the third quarter.
He also took a few hand-offs for short yardage, served as a lead blocker, ran pass routes, and was part of the point-after-touchdown team for the North.
Fulbright and the North team won Monday's matchup over the South, 34-27.
INDOOR TRACK
Burke runners excel in weekend meets
Burke County runners performed well at a pair of meets this past weekend.
Leading the way with a personal-record and state-leading performance was East Burke’s K.J. Byrd in the pole vault at the Mondo Elite meet in Winston-Salem. Byrd, a sophomore, cleared 15'4" for first place. Byrd has qualified for the NCHSAA 2A state championship meet in four individual events including the high jump (6'5"), long jump (20'3") and the 55-meter high hurdles (8.20) and leads 2A in the pole vault and high jump.
Patton also came through with a top-three performance in Winston-Salem as the quartet of Austin McQuire, Caden Clontz, Charlie Bennett and Vance Jones sped to a school record of 8:22.34 in the 4x800 relay for another 2A-leading performance. According to N.C. MileSplit rankings, it also is the No. 3 time in the state for all classifications.
Jones also finished fourth in the 500 meters (1:09.69), while Clontz added a 4:52.37 personal record performance in the 1600-meter run.
In Lynchburg, Virginia, Freedom's Katie Deacon finished seventh in the 3200 meter run with a solid 11:57.72 time. She also ran 5:30.53 in the 1600, and East Burke's Meah Walsh recorded performances of 5:48.17 and 12:32.61, respectively, in the same two events.
Patriots senior Dalton Brittain ran 4:55.76, an indoor PR, in the 1600 and also ran well in the 500 (1:14.45 PR) and the 300-meter dash (41.19 PR).
Deacon is the only Freedom qualifier for the state 3A meet on Feb. 12 while Walsh will join Byrd, the Patton boys relay team and Patton's Madison Clay in the 2A meet on Feb. 11.
Both meets will be held in Winston-Salem at JDL Fast Track.
SWIMMING
EB teams 3rd at Shelby meet
The East Burke boys and girls swim teams both placed third in a nonconference meet at Shelby with the host Golden Lions, Burns, Crest, Highland Tech and Thomas Jefferson late Friday.
Landon Lennex claimed both of the Cavaliers’ event wins at the meet, winning the boys 200 freestyle (2:23.21) and the 400 freestyle (5:04.67) to cap off a strong week.