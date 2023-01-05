H.S. ROUNDUP: Host Draughn swim teams 2nd, EB 3rd

VALDESE — The host Draughn swim teams finished second and the East Burke squads were third at Wednesday’s meet hosted by the Wildcats at Jimmy C. Draughn Aquatic Center.

St. Stephens was first in both boys and girls and Pinnacle Classical finished fourth in both.

Winners for the Draughn boys included Trey Jensen in the 50 freestyle (24.47) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.40) and the 200 freestyle relay team (1:52.84) of Brandon Sexton, Elias Phipps, Griffin Stephens and Jensen.

The Draughn girls got wins from Rhyannon Reasoner in the 50 freestyle (27.85) and the 200 freestyle relay team (2:05.79) of Peyton Brewer, Sarah Mull, Abby Wood and Reasoner.

East Burke’s top boys finishers in second were Taylor Lennex in the 500 freestyle (7:03.33) and the 200 freestyle relay team (1:56.74) of Lennex, Noah Ramsey, Jacob Gersh and Tristan Carswell

The EB girls were led by third place finishes by Marabeth Huffman in the 50 freestyle (29.55) and the 100 freestyle (1:09.47); Gracie Stamey in the 100 backstroke (1:57.15); the 200 medley relay team (2:31.49) of Freyja Lemaire, Grace Hammack, Gracie Hall and Huffman; and the 200 freestyle relay team (2:11.99) of Hall, Hammack, Ella Beth Oxentine and Huffman.

Patton hosts meet

The Panthers’ swim teams hosted a meet in Morganton late Wednesday. No details were available.

WRESTLING

Alexander Central 54, Freedom 30

The Patriots (7-11) dropped Wednesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match versus the visiting Cougars in Morganton.

Freedom got wins via pin from John Aguilar Ramirez (113) and Hank Hall (126).

Forfeit victories came from Jeulenea Khang (106), Kaleb Pearson (120) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220).

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Freedom 54, Draughn 53

The visiting JV Patriots (6-3) held on as the JV Wildcats (3-7) fell short in a fourth-quarter rally after leading at halftime of the nonconference contest, 26-24, in Morganton.

Kaden Davis (21 points) led an early charge for Freedom, scoring 10 first-half points.

The Draughn duo of Tate Jensen (eight points) and Connor Houston (six) made a counterattack to give Draughn the halftime lead.

Davis (11) and Kristafer Creekmore (seven, nine total) led Freedom’s second-half scoring to gain the win.

Jensen (14) and Houston (11) finished in double figures for Draughn.

JV GIRLS

Draughn 41, Freedom 35

Despite getting nine of 14 total points in the second half from Allayha Bates, the JV Lady Patriots (6-3) fell in their quest to earn a nonconference road win over county rival Draughn after the game was tied at 27 at the end of the third quarter.

Cynica Caldwell was another key scorer for Freedom with seven points.

Jacey Davis led the JV Lady Wildcats (5-3) with 16 points and Kenley Berry added eight.