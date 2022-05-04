H.S. ROUNDUP: Host Patton tops Chase 2-1 in girls soccer

The Patton girls soccer team broke a 1-1 halftime stalemate with a quick goal out of the intermission to score a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference home win over Chase late Tuesday, 2-1.

With things knotted up out of the break, Stella Cross found the back of the net from 25 yards out to score what ultimately was the winning goal.

“We controlled much of the game the second half,” said PHS coach Keith Scott. “Marissa Lor did an outstanding job penetrating between their lines and playing balls into our forwards and also getting off three shots.

“It’s rewarding to know that we can grind out a win when we don’t play our best.”

Scott also was pleased with his team’s play early, which featured crisp passing and plenty of movement leading up to a goal from Lorely Tzul, who outmaneuvered three defenders to make it 1-0 in the fifth minute.

He wasn’t quite as happy with the way the remainder of the first half went, leading to a tie score.

“Not our best half overall after the goal,” he said.

Danielle Wojcik recorded three saves in goal for the hosts.

For the Lady Panthers (7-6-5, 5-4-2 MF7), the win put them half a game up for third place in the league standings with one game left at home on Thursday versus undefeated league-leader Hendersonville.

Scott said PHS likely needs to win or tie that contest to make the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

East Burke 6, Bunker Hill 1

The Lady Cavaliers (6-8-2, 5-6 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) stormed out of the halftime break late Tuesday in Claremont, turning a 1-1 tie at the intermission into a runaway league win with five second-half goals.

Ashley Hernandez tallied a hat trick for East Burke, and teammates Karen Puac (two goals) and Kylie McFalls (one) added to the scoring onslaught for EB. Marabeth Huffman (two), Macy McNeil, Piper Chapman and Alia Castrejon were credited with assists for the visitors.

Jordan Robinson recorded two saves in goal for EBHS.

BASEBALL

Draughn 8, Mountain Heritage 5

The league-champion Wildcats (18-3, 11-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) made sure Tuesday’s trip up the mountain to Burnsville was profitable, breaking open a 5-5 tie after four innings with two runs in the fifth frame and one more in the seventh.

The win set a new single-season program record, breaking the previous mark of 17 in 2012.

Draughn was led by Logan McGee (3 for 3, double, RBI, run), Brayden Schutt (2 for 3, RBI), Tate Jensen (double), Kelton Mitchell (hit, two RBIs, run), Jacob Mull (hit, two runs), Logan Carswell (three runs) and Trey Jensen (run).

On the mound for DHS, Tate Jensen started and pitched 3 1/3 innings with five earned runs, eight hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Trey Jensen tossed 3 2/3 frames in relief with no earned runs, no hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Alexander Central 9, Freedom 2

The Patriots (8-16) fell to the Cougars in the semifinal round of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament in a game held in Sawmills at South Caldwell late Tuesday.

Freedom was led by Mason Mozeley (hit, two RBIs), Jonah Griggs (hit, run), Carson Dyson (hit, run), Dakota Houk (hit), Emerson Miller (hit), Garren Bryant (hit) and Jagger Bailey (hit).

Mozeley started and went two innings on the mound for FHS with two earned runs, three hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Dyson tossed 2 1/3 innings with two earned runs, three hits, one walk and one strikeout. Tristan Esquivel threw 1 1/3 innings with two earned runs, three hits and one walk. And Bryant went 1/3 inning with one strikeout.

Hendersonville 2, Patton 1

The Panthers (5-15, 0-11 MF7) missed out on their first league victory as the host Bearcats won on a walkoff late Tuesday in Hendersonville.

Patton was led by Waylon Rutherford (3 for 3, double, RBI), Braxton Hensley (2 for 4), Cole Whisnant (double, run), Reid Pons (double) and Christian White (hit).

Whisnant started and pitched six frames for PHS with one earned run, six hits, four walks and eight strikeouts. In relief, White gave up one earned run and one hit.

SOFTBALL

Patton 17, Hendersonville 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Panthers (10-12, 2-9 MF7) broke a nine-game conference losing streak in a sixth-place battle late Tuesday in Hendersonville. The visitors scored six runs in the first inning, one in the second, five in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Patton was led by Kailey Buchanan (3 for 4, two doubles, two RBIs), Kara Redwine (2 for 4, triple, three RBIs, run), Emma Grindstaff (2 for 4, triple, double, five RBIs, two runs), Hailey Snodgrass (triple, RBI, two runs), Meredith Kearson (hit, two RBIs, two runs), Katie Lail (hit, RBI, two runs), Ellie Shuping (hit, run), Bridget Patrick (hit, run), Cierra Lail (RBI, three runs), Heaven Henning (RBI, run), Emily Shuping (RBI), Joellie Pinto (run) and Abigail Carpenter (run).

In the circle for PHS, Marleigh Carswell went the distance, scattering no earned runs, three hits, one walk and five strikeouts across five innings.

Mountain Heritage 10, Draughn 3

The Lady Wildcats (15-8, 9-3 MF7) were forced to settle for second place in the final league standings with a loss to the first-place and host Lady Cougars in Burnsville late Tuesday.

Draughn was led by Katie Cozort (hit, RBI), Regan Winkler (hit, run), Brianna Nations (hit, run) and Maddie Crouch (run).

BOYS GOLF

Draughn’s Collado T-39th at 1A West

Wildcats freshman Guian Collado shot a 92 to finish in a tie for 39th at Tuesday’s NCHSAA 1A West Regional, held at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland.

Collado was tied with Will Jenkins of Swain County.

