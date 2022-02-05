H.S. ROUNDUP: Hudson, Welch double-qualify for states

CHARLOTTE — Draughn's Jake Hudson and Patton's Coley Welch are guaranteed double-qualifiers for the NCHSAA 1A/2A swimming state championships.
They earned their berths due to their performances at Friday's NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional and the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.
Hudson finished sixth in both the boys 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle and Welch earned a pair of sixth-place results in the boys 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
A number of other local swimmers could advance to the state championships pending the times posted in other regionals.
They include Draughn's Trey Jensen (seventh in boys 50 freestyle; 10th in 100 breaststroke); East Burke's Landon Lennex (seventh in boys 500 freestyle; 10th in 200 freestyle); the Draughn boys 200 medley relay team of Jensen, William Abernathy, Brady Carswell and Jake Hudson (seventh); Draughn's Gigi Smith (eighth in girls 100 butterfly); Draughn's Rhyannon Reasoner (ninth in girls 100 backstroke, 10th in 500 freestyle); Patton's Ellie Sacchetti (ninth in girls 100 butterfly); the Draughn boys 200 freestyle relay team of Abernathy, Carswell, Hudson and Jensen (ninth); the Draughn girls 200 freestyle relay team of Reasoner, Smith, Allyson Auton and Sarah Mull (ninth); the Draughn girls 200 medley relay team of Auton, Mull, Reasoner and Smith (10th); and East Burke's Robbie Stringfield (12th in boys 400 freestyle).
The 1A/2A state championships will be held at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Feb. 12.
WRESTLING
Freedom's Khang 2nd in Women's Inv'l
Freedom's Jeulenea Khang finished second in the Women's Wrestling Invitational, an event held by the NCHSAA and the North Carolina Chapter of USA Wrestling, on Saturday morning.
Khang dropped a 2-0 decision to South Brunswick's Lily Prendergrast in the 100-pound title match at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
On Friday, Khang received a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, she pinned Middle Creek's Isabella Crandall in 2:43. And in the semifinals, Khang won via 3-2 decision over Corinth Holders' Anna Ockerman.
Khang will return to the mat in next weekend's individual NCHSAA 3A West Regional.
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
East Burke 42, Lincolnton 41 (OT)
Mason Robinson scored a go-ahead basket with 3.4 seconds left in overtime and then stood with teammates to see if the lead would stand for the visiting JV Cavaliers (7-7, 4-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.), who got to .500 both overall and in the league late Friday in Lincolnton.
Lincolnton’s Tyler McClain stepped to the free-throw line alone with no time on the clock for three free throws after a foul was called on his 3-point shot at the buzzer. He made only the second of the three free throws, sealing EB's win.
The game was nip-and-tuck from the outset with the host Wolves leading 14-13 after one quarter, 21-20 at halftime and 30-23 after three periods.
In the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers’ Silas Coleman and Gavin Franklin scored field goals, and Coleman added a free throw to keep the game tied. A Jacob Dellinger basket finally put the Cavaliers ahead at 37-35 with 42 seconds left in regulation. McClain scored with 21.2 seconds left to knot the score once more. East Burke held the ball for a final shot but didn’t score, sending the game to overtime.
In overtime, Dellinger scored a 3-pointer with a minute left to knot the score at 40. Robinson then scored with 3.4 seconds left for a 42-40 advantage.
Dellinger finished with 11 points to lead the Cavaliers.
Patton 38, Brevard 34
The JV Panthers (11-5, 7-0 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) stayed unblemished atop the league standings with a four-point road win late Friday in Brevard.
Haidyn Hartman led the visitors in double figures with 11 points.
Freedom 67, Ashe County 15
The JV Patriots (10-5, 4-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) scored a mercy-rule win at home late Friday in Morganton.
Braxton King (19 points, five 3-pointers) and Max Taylor (10 points) led the hosts in the blowout victory.
Patton 55, Hendersonville 45 (THU.)
Hartman (16 points), Tylar Johnson (16, all in second half) and Noah Goodman (12) paced the visiting JV Panthers in a win late Thursday in Hendersonville.
GIRLS
Lincolnton 35, East Burke 21
The JV Lady Cavaliers (1-13, 1-7 CVAC) saw host Lincolnton race to a 12-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter en route to a victory late Friday in Lincolnton.
Addi Fortenberry’s nine points led the scoring for the Lady Cavaliers.
Patton falls at Hendersonville
The JV Lady Panthers (7-4, 2-1 MF7) suffered their first league setback late Thursday in Hendersonville.
No more details were available.
