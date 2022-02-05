H.S. ROUNDUP: Hudson, Welch double-qualify for states

The 1A/2A state championships will be held at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Feb. 12.

WRESTLING

Freedom's Khang 2nd in Women's Inv'l

Freedom's Jeulenea Khang finished second in the Women's Wrestling Invitational, an event held by the NCHSAA and the North Carolina Chapter of USA Wrestling, on Saturday morning.

Khang dropped a 2-0 decision to South Brunswick's Lily Prendergrast in the 100-pound title match at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

On Friday, Khang received a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, she pinned Middle Creek's Isabella Crandall in 2:43. And in the semifinals, Khang won via 3-2 decision over Corinth Holders' Anna Ockerman.

Khang will return to the mat in next weekend's individual NCHSAA 3A West Regional.

JV BASKETBALL

BOYS

East Burke 42, Lincolnton 41 (OT)

Mason Robinson scored a go-ahead basket with 3.4 seconds left in overtime and then stood with teammates to see if the lead would stand for the visiting JV Cavaliers (7-7, 4-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.), who got to .500 both overall and in the league late Friday in Lincolnton.