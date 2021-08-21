H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Panthers finish 3-0 week over county rivals

ICARD — The Patton volleyball team reigned supreme among its Burke County rivals, finishing a 3-0 opening week with a three-set road victory over East Burke on Thursday night (25-20, 25-10, 25-9).
“We are starting to show up,” said Lady Panthers coach Cindy Powell. “There are some things we still need to work on. The good thing about these girls is that they are willing to work on those things.”
The Lady Cavaliers (0-2) started out with a 2-0 advantage in the opening set until a kill by Izora Gragg and a service ace by Kenady Roper turned to a 5-4 advantage for Patton.
Danielle Wojcik and Lainey Poteet built on the Lady Panthers’ lead, while Aubree Grigg and Katherine Greene attempted to lead a Lady Cavs comeback unsuccessfully.
The second set was dominated by Patton from the start as the guests scored the first seven points and later built leads of 11-3 and 16-5 to gain the 2-0 lead. Grigg and Reese Abernethy contributed for EB in the third set, but Patton’s momentum was too overwhelming to force a fourth set.
Gragg led the Lady Panthers with 19 assists, 11 digs, nine kills, and five aces. Other key PHS contributors included Roper (27 digs, nine kills, three aces), Wojcik (seven kills, four digs, two blocks), Christina Skelly (16 assists, 14 digs, five kills, three aces, two blocks), Kinley Attaway (15 digs) and Poteet (seven kills).
EB was led on the stat sheet by Catherine Hammack (11 digs), Grigg (five blocks, three kills) and Caroline Pruitt (five assists).
Patton also won in JV action, 25-9, 25-12.
Draughn 3, Freedom 1
The Lady Wildcats (1-1) gained their first win in nonconference action Friday at home, taking the first two sets before finishing the match in the fourth set. The Lady Patriots fell to 0-3 with the loss. Set scores and individual statistics for both teams were not available.
Draughn also won the teams’ JV match.
GOLF
Draughn opens at Cedar Rock
The Lady Wildcats faced former league foe Hibriten on Wednesday in a dual road match to open the season. Hibriten recorded nine-hole team scores of 145 and 138 to Draughn’s 178 and 172.
Draughn was led on the day by Lindsey Hodge (55, 51) and by Gigi Smith (53, 58). Laney Hodge carded a nine-hole score of 63.
FOOTBALL
3 Wildcats all-state preseason
Three Draughn players were named to the preseason 1A all-state team by Friday Nights in Carolina, which was announced Friday.
They included sophomore lineman Luke Rector, the Wildcats’ lone first-team selection, plus senior lineman Trey Kincaid and sophomore running back Nigel Dula, both on the second team.
Rector and Dula were both named all-conference and first-team all-county in the spring season after helping Draughn to a county-best 5-2 record. Dula rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns, both second in the county.
