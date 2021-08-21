H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Panthers finish 3-0 week over county rivals

ICARD — The Patton volleyball team reigned supreme among its Burke County rivals, finishing a 3-0 opening week with a three-set road victory over East Burke on Thursday night (25-20, 25-10, 25-9).

“We are starting to show up,” said Lady Panthers coach Cindy Powell. “There are some things we still need to work on. The good thing about these girls is that they are willing to work on those things.”

The Lady Cavaliers (0-2) started out with a 2-0 advantage in the opening set until a kill by Izora Gragg and a service ace by Kenady Roper turned to a 5-4 advantage for Patton.

Danielle Wojcik and Lainey Poteet built on the Lady Panthers’ lead, while Aubree Grigg and Katherine Greene attempted to lead a Lady Cavs comeback unsuccessfully.

The second set was dominated by Patton from the start as the guests scored the first seven points and later built leads of 11-3 and 16-5 to gain the 2-0 lead. Grigg and Reese Abernethy contributed for EB in the third set, but Patton’s momentum was too overwhelming to force a fourth set.