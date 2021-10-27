H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Panthers volleyball season ends; Draughn football finale rescheduled (UPDATED 1:35 p.m.)

ASHEBORO — The No. 18 seed Patton volleyball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night with a 3-0 road loss to No. 2 Southwestern Randolph in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West state playoffs.
The Lady Panthers (17-6) lost by set scores of 25-18, 28-26 and 25-14. No individual statistics were available.
The loss ends a streak of two consecutive seasons in which Patton reached the 2A West semifinals, the longest postseason runs in program history.
Still, PHS advanced past round one for a third straight season and just its fifth time ever. The loss ends the careers of PHS’ winningest class in school history (59): seniors Kenady Roper, Danielle Wojick, Katie Stoudenmire and Meredith Kearson.
No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (24-5) next hosts No. 7 West Stanley (24-4) today in the third round.
FOOTBALL
Draughn game now Thursday
The Draughn at Mountain Heritage football regular-season finale scheduled for Friday will now be played today at 6 p.m. The change was made due to heavy rain in Friday’s forecast.
The winner of the game will earn the Western Highlands Conference’s No. 2 spot for seeding purposes in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs when pairings are announced Saturday.
Both teams enter the game at 4-1 in WHC games, both having lost only to league champion Mitchell.
Of Draughn’s 10 regular-season games this season, just four were played on the originally-scheduled date against the originally-scheduled opponent.
