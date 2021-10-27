 Skip to main content
H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Panthers volleyball season ends; Draughn football finale rescheduled (UPDATED 1:35 p.m.)
H.S. roundup

H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Panthers volleyball season ends; Draughn football finale rescheduled (UPDATED 1:35 p.m.)

  • Updated
Patton vball - web ONLY

Patton's Izora Gragg, 6, goes up for a block attempt at the net during a home match in this Oct. 14 file photo.

 JAMES LYNCH JR., THE NEWS HERALD

ASHEBORO — The No. 18 seed Patton volleyball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night with a 3-0 road loss to No. 2 Southwestern Randolph in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West state playoffs.

The Lady Panthers (17-6) lost by set scores of 25-18, 28-26 and 25-14. No individual statistics were available.

The loss ends a streak of two consecutive seasons in which Patton reached the 2A West semifinals, the longest postseason runs in program history.

Still, PHS advanced past round one for a third straight season and just its fifth time ever. The loss ends the careers of PHS’ winningest class in school history (59): seniors Kenady Roper, Danielle Wojick, Katie Stoudenmire and Meredith Kearson.

No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (24-5) next hosts No. 7 West Stanley (24-4) today in the third round.

FOOTBALL

Draughn game now Thursday

Draughn logo - web ONLY

The Draughn at Mountain Heritage football regular-season finale scheduled for Friday will now be played today at 6 p.m. The change was made due to heavy rain in Friday’s forecast.

The winner of the game will earn the Western Highlands Conference’s No. 2 spot for seeding purposes in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs when pairings are announced Saturday. 

Both teams enter the game at 4-1 in WHC games, both having lost only to league champion Mitchell.

Of Draughn’s 10 regular-season games this season, just four were played on the originally-scheduled date against the originally-scheduled opponent.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

