H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Patriots top EB in volleyball for 2nd time in 5 days

The Freedom volleyball team got back on the victorious side of the ledger after seeing their win streak snapped late last week, topping longtime rival East Burke at home late Monday in four sets, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-11, and securing the season sweep over the nonconference foe.
The Lady Patriots (3-4), in topping the Lady Cavaliers for the second time in a five-day span, were led by Savannah Mooney (34 assists, 18 digs), Brooke Barker (24 digs), Emily Armentrout (15 kills, 13 digs), Caroline McRacken (11 kills, four aces), Mallory Evitt (11 digs, seven kills), Kaitlyn Puett (10 kills, seven digs) and Ava Whitaker (five kills).
Leading the way for EB (0-6) were Jordan Newton (10 digs, seven kills), Caroline Pruitt (six assists), Aubree Grigg (five kills, four blocks), Trysten Hare (four blocks, three digs) and Katherine Greene (three aces).
EB was in action again late Tuesday for its CVAC opener at home versus Maiden while Freedom is off until Thursday when it will visit crosstown rival Patton in nonconference action.
JV FOOTBALL
East Burke 24, Freedom 6
The JV Cavaliers earned their first win of the fall and first triumph over archrival Freedom — in the series usually known as “Thin Thursday” but this season postponed to Monday evening — in 15 years, winning the nonconference bout, 24-6, in Morganton.
Caden Buff led the offense for EB (1-1) with 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Levi Coble (7-60) also added a touchdown run and Asher Gebhard (two) and Buff ran in two-point conversions for the visitors.
The lone score for Freedom (0-1) came on a Kayden Lytle pass to Tiras Walker.
Gavon Franklin (six tackles), Avery Fraley (five), Hayden Parker (four, fumble recovery) and Mason Robison (two, interception) led the JV Cavaliers’ defense.
The JV Patriots will be back on the field on Thursday at Forestview while East Burke next will be in action on Sept. 16 at Maiden to open Catawba Valley 2A Conference action after a bye.
SOCCER
Foard 4, East Burke 2
The Cavaliers (0-2-1) remained winless early this fall with a loss to former conference opponent Foard at home late Monday. Already down 2-0 at the half, EB scored both of its goals after the break courtesy of Sylas Coleman and Jonathan Garcia. Danny Ramirez provided an assist and Marco Benitez recorded five saves in goal for the Cavs.
EB will return to action at home this Friday versus rival Freedom.
Hickory 4, Freedom 0
In another game pitting former league rivals, the Patriots (0-2-1) saw a game that was scoreless at the half turn into a runaway at home late Monday. FHS’ next action is today at rival Patton.
TENNIS
West Lincoln 9, Draughn 0
The Lady Wildcats (0-1) dropped their season-opener at nonconference West Lincoln late Monday in shutout fashion. No other details were available.
GIRLS GOLF
Draughn in WHC match at Black Mountain
The Draughn girls golf team competed in a Western Highlands 1A/2A match at Black Mountain Golf Club late Monday. No details were available.
POSTPONEMENTS
EB announces three changes
East Burke announced three schedule changes Tuesday, starting with the day’s planned home soccer match versus rival Freedom, which was moved to 5 p.m. on Friday. EB’s home girls tennis match against rival Draughn also was postponed, moving to Oct. 6. The Cavaliers’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference girls golf match at Rock Barn Country Club was postponed to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.
For Patton, the Lady Panthers’ scheduled Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opener at home versus Polk County was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Pol with a makeup date to be determined later.
Freedom’s girls tennis match at Hibriten also was scrapped, with its status to be determined.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.