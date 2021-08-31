H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Patriots top EB in volleyball for 2nd time in 5 days

Caden Buff led the offense for EB (1-1) with 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Levi Coble (7-60) also added a touchdown run and Asher Gebhard (two) and Buff ran in two-point conversions for the visitors.

The lone score for Freedom (0-1) came on a Kayden Lytle pass to Tiras Walker.

Gavon Franklin (six tackles), Avery Fraley (five), Hayden Parker (four, fumble recovery) and Mason Robison (two, interception) led the JV Cavaliers’ defense.

The JV Patriots will be back on the field on Thursday at Forestview while East Burke next will be in action on Sept. 16 at Maiden to open Catawba Valley 2A Conference action after a bye.

SOCCER

Foard 4, East Burke 2

The Cavaliers (0-2-1) remained winless early this fall with a loss to former conference opponent Foard at home late Monday. Already down 2-0 at the half, EB scored both of its goals after the break courtesy of Sylas Coleman and Jonathan Garcia. Danny Ramirez provided an assist and Marco Benitez recorded five saves in goal for the Cavs.

EB will return to action at home this Friday versus rival Freedom.

Hickory 4, Freedom 0