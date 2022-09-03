H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Wildcats top Owen in Western Highlands opener

VALDESE — The Draughn volleyball team was down a set in Thursday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opener at home versus Owen, but turned it around to win the next three sets to defeat the Warlassies, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-12.

A key element to the win for the Lady Wildcats (3-3, 1-0 WHC) was totaling 25 service aces as a team, led by seven from Helena Hatley.

The second set started with Speed Hatley at the service line as Draughn scored the first two points. Owen jumped ahead 5-4 until kills by Bella Williams, Madison Powell, Bailey Mozeley, and Emma Lewis got Draughn back in front. Owen forced two more ties before two blocks by Williams, three consecutive serving aces from Ally Auton, a serve by Powell and a kill by Mozeley closed the set to even the match score.

Speed Hatley was again at the service line to start the third set, leading the Lady Wildcats to a 5-0 lead with Helena Hatley, Ella Heavner and Powell making successful serves as Draughn never lost its lead.

Powell, Heavner, Williams, Mozeley and Maddie Crouch were enforcers at the net in the fourth and final set to wrap up the first conference win.

“We’re ready for whatever this conference comes at us with. We’ve got some great teams and some developing teams and we just want to be sure we are ready for them,” said Draughn volleyball coach Jamie Ward. “Playing a super-competitive (nonconference schedule) builds them and makes them play teams at a higher level.”

Powell led the Lady Wildcats with 11 kills and five serving aces with Helena Hatley (seven aces, two kills), Speed Hatley (five aces, kill), Mozeley (four kills), Williams (three kills, two blocks), Heavner (three aces, two kills), Auton (three aces), Addison Poteet (two aces), and Lewis (two kills) being key contributors.

Draughn also won the JV matchup in two sets, 25-20, 25-17.

Patton 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Panthers (6-1, 0-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) rebounded from a loss in their league-opener with a straight-sets win over the crosstown rival Lady Patriots (0-9) at home late Thursday.

Sets scores and individual statistics were not available for either squad.

Patton next resumes MF7 play at East Rutherford on Tuesday while Freedom hosts another non-league game versus longtime rival McDowell.

Bandys 3, East Burke 1

The Lady Cavaliers (2-6, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) remained winless in league play with a loss in Catawba late Thursday, 25-17, 16-25, 16-25, 20-25.

East Burke was led offensively by Aubree Grigg (nine kills, ace), Katherine Greene (seven kills), Addy Fortenberry (five kills, ace, 15 assists), Roxy Taylor (four kills), Trysten Hare (three kills), Caroline Pruitt (two kills, nine assists), Katie Herrell (kill) and Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (three aces).

The defensive effort was paced by Reese Abernethy (13 digs, 32 receptions), Reinhardt-Phillips (six digs, 13 receptions), Fortenberry (six digs, three receptions), Greene (five digs, two blocks, 12 receptions), Herrell (two digs, block, reception), Pruitt (two digs, reception), Grigg (dig, block), Hare (dig), Taylor (three receptions) and Allison Teague (reception).

EB returns to the floor on Tuesday to host CVAC opponent Newton-Conover.

BOYS SOCCER

Erwin 5, Draughn 1

The Wildcats (0-6-1) remained winless after a road trip to Asheville late Thursday.

Dawson Bollinger had the lone goal for Draughn in the nonconference contest.

DHS will return to the field on Tuesday for another non-league match, this one at Maiden.

Hickory 8, Freedom 0

The Patriots (4-3-1) were shut out in battle of former conference opponents late Thursday in Hickory.

The Red Tornadoes scored five goals before halftime and added three more after the break.

Freedom next plays this Thursday at home in another nonconference match versus West Henderson, with whom they tied 1-1 in Hendersonville on Aug. 29.

JV FOOTBALL

East Burke 18, Draughn 0

The JV Cavaliers (1-1) scored their first win of the season in nonconference play late Thursday in Valdese as the JV Wildcats (0-1) hit the field for the first time in a couple seasons.

Zayne Newman led the East Burke offense, running 30 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns and adding a pair of successful two-point conversions. D.J. Weston (5-34), Calvin Vue (3-10) and Trevor Fraley (1-4) added to the rushing attack for the visitors. Quarterback Vue was 2 of 3 for 24 yards through the air, hitting Weston both times.

Defensively, EB was led by Ossie Burkeen’s nine tackles (one for loss), Jordan Fox with six tackles, Kolby Byrd with five tackles (three for loss, sack), Patrick Hernandez with four tackles (two for loss), Nathan Reese with four tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and Weston and Grant Mauldin with an interception apiece.

Quarterback Dante Tillery, running back Marshall Brinkley and receivers Connor Houston and Jack Charlet led the Draughn offense. Brinkley, Brigham Brown and Paul Miller led on defense.

Forestview 26, Freedom 12

The JV Patriots (1-2) jumped out front early but couldn’t hold on in Thursday’s nonconference loss at home.

No more details were available.