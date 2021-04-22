H.S. ROUNDUP: Mace, EB pick up wins at River Oaks

STATESVILLE — East Burke junior boys golfer Sam Mace had struggled to break through against some extremely tough competition this spring in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, which has included West Caldwell’s Lexton Ford and Hibriten’s Maddox Whittington both shooting rounds of 5-under par or better, West’s Noah Bumgarner breaking par once and Foard’s Max Cranford shooting even par twice in 18-hole matches.

But on Wednesday at River Oaks Golf Club, it was Mace’s turn.

Mace shot 36 on the front nine and 33 on the back nine in a 3-under round of 69 and a four-stroke margin for his first individual event victory at the prep level since he claimed three NWFAC matches as a Cavaliers freshman in 2019.

And EB’s stellar performances weren’t limited to Mace, as Aiden Good (78), Peyton Smith (81) and Eli Carico (86) also shot season-best rounds as the Cavs (314) won as a team by five strokes over second-place West after EB had placed third twice and fourth once in the opening three league matches.

Patton (366) finished fourth, with Brady Chamberlain (85), Dilan Patton (89), Hayden Stoer (95) and Will Radford (97) contributing toward the team total. Draughn’s lone golfer was Elias Phipps (123), with the rest of the team currently in COVID-19 quarantine, Wildcats coach Tim Barus said.