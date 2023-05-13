VALDESE — Blake McElyea pitched a two-hitter, tired out his East Wilkes opponent, took advantage of offensive support, and hurled the Draughn baseball team into the third round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.

Thanks to a 10-0, five-inning, mercy-rule victory on Friday, the No. 3 West seed Wildcats (21-4) advance to play No. 22 West seed Starmount (10-13) on Tuesday at DHS. Starmount advanced by defeating No. 6 West seed Bethany, 13-4, on Friday.

At Draughn, McElyea faced only two more than the 15 minimum batters in pitching his two-hitter against No. 14 West seed East Wilkes (15-11). He struck out six and walked none in the five-inning outing. He allowed only a single in the fourth and a double in the fifth.

"He wanted the ball tonight," Draughn coach Mason Biddix said of the junior right-hander who a week before pitched a four-hitter in seven innings as the Wildcats clinched the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference co-championship. "He got the ball, and he delivered it."

Against East Wilkes, McElyea retired the first nine batters before Cardinals pitcher Hank Porter led off the fourth inning with a single. McElyea made multiple pickoff attempts with Porter successfully diving back to the bag each time. McElyea continued the throws to first throughout the process of retiring the Cardinals' next three batters.

When the top of the fourth ended, Porter made his way to the mound but appeared tired from the dives back to first base. Porter bent over by the mound as a coach brought him his glove for pitching the bottom of the fourth.

Biddix credited McElyea with making the decision to repeatedly throw to first. "He saw they didn't use a courtesy runner (for the pitcher)," Biddix said. "That was smart."

With Draughn ahead 3-0, Griffin Stephens opened the bottom of the fourth with a single off Porter. After Tate Jensen and Logan McGee walked to load the bases, Porter was replaced on the mound by Hayden Durham. Trey Jensen greeted Durham with a two-run double. After striking out the next two batters, Durham got a third strike on Jackson Kirkley, but the ball skipped by the catcher, allowing Kirkley to reach first and McGee's courtesy runner, Hunter Cody, to score for a 6-0 advantage.

The Wildcats sealed the 10-run victory in the fifth thanks to a two-run single by McGee, an RBI double by Jacob Mull and a wild pitch by Durham.

The Wildcats built the 3-0 advantage with a run in the first off an RBI triple by Trey Jensen and two runs in the third when Mull delivered an RBI double and scampered home on a subsequent error.

The Wildcats belted 10 hits off the Cardinals pitchers, including two apiece by McGee, Jensen, Mull and Stephens. Tate Jensen added a double, and Nick McGee a single.

SOFTBALL

South Stokes 9, Draughn 0

The No. 16 West seed Lady Wildcats (20-5) were shut out by the No. 1 West seed Lady Sauras in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs on Friday in Walnut Cove.

DHS tallied three hits as a team, with Maddison Powell, Maddie Crouch and Cydnee Deal accounting for one apiece.

Laney Winebarger absorbed the loss in the pitcher’s circle, giving up five runs across three innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

Draughn, NCSSM-Morganton in 1A West Regional

The host Wildcats and the Dragons participated in the NCHSAA 1A West Regional on Friday in Valdese.

DHS was led by state-qualifying marks from Eli Tillery in both the boys long jump (first; 20’11¾”) and the boys triple jump (third; 40’8¾”). Also on the boys side, Draughn’s 4x100 relay team (third; 44.99) of Tillery, Tywan Nemorin, Zach Pinkerton and Justice Cunningham qualified for states. On the girls side, Lady Wildcats runner Ambria Blalock qualified for states in the 100 (third; 12.94).

The top finisher for NCSMM-Morganton was Samantha Nosalek in the girls long jump (fifth; 15’5¾”) and the girls triple jump (fifth; 32’9½”).

Freedom in 3A West Regional

A trio of girls performances led the way for the Patriots at Friday’s NCHSAA 3A West Regional, hosted by North Lincoln in Lincolnton.

Katie Deacon was a state qualifier in the girls 800 (second; 2:19.55), as was Ava Cooke in the girls 400 (third; 1:01.84).

The 4x200 relay team (fifth; 1:50.07) was the next-highest finish for FHS.