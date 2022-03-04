H.S. ROUNDUP: Mozeley notches 16 Ks in no-hitter as Freedom tops rival East Burke 2-0

Mason Mozeley wanted to get the Freedom baseball team in the win column.
So, the senior threw a 16-strikeout, no-hitter. He homered. And he drove in both runs in the Patriots’ 2-0 victory over archrival East Burke late Friday at home in Morganton.
“We needed to win it after going 0-2,” Mozeley said. “I couldn’t be more happy with how it turned out.”
As a pitcher, Mozeley allowed only four Cavaliers to reach base, yielding three walks and a hit batsman.
Mozeley’s performance for the Patriots overshadowed that of East Burke’s Colin Eckard, who struck out 10 in pitching a four-hitter for the Cavaliers (0-2). Two of the three hits came from Mozeley.
“We expect Mason to hit the ball,” Patriots coach Bradley Frodge said. “We don’t always know what we’ll get from him off the mound, but he got in a groove tonight.”
Mozeley allowed the Cavaliers to get four base runners in the first three innings. He then retired 12 straight across the final four innings.
In contrast, Eckard retired nine of the first 10 Patriots batters, allowing only a hit batsman in the third inning. However, Mozeley hit Eckard’s second pitch of the fourth inning over the right-field fence.
“I just went up there looking for something to hit,” Mozeley said of his second home run of the week. He also homered against Crest on Wednesday.
The Patriots threatened again in the fifth when Eli Thomas led off with a single, stole second base, and moved to third on a wild pitch. However, Eckard retired the next three batters.
In the sixth, Carson Dyson led off with an infield single, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Mozeley’s single up the middle for the 2-0 advantage. Eckard retired the next three Patriots.
Mozeley then returned to the mound to strike out the side and get the Patriots (1-2) their inaugural win of the spring.
“That was our first county game,” Frodge said. “One of the goals is to be the best in the county. Our guys were up for that.”
Burns 6, Draughn 5 (8 inn.’s)
It took an extra frame to determine Friday night's nonconference clash between the Wildcats (1-2) and the Bulldogs late Friday in Valdese.
Draughn led 3-2 going into the seventh inning before the visitors plated three runs, but the hosts responded with two of their own to send the game into the bonus frame. There, Burns outscored DHS 1-0 to steal away the victory.
Trey Jensen (2 for 4, two RBIs, run), Kelton Mitchell (2 for 4), Jacob Mull (RBI, run), John Robert Abernathy (RBI), Logan McGee (run), Brayden Schutt (run) and Tate Jensen (run) led the Draughn offense.
On the mound, Tate Jensen, a freshman, struck out 10 across five innings with no earned runs, three hits and three walks. Tanner Woody tossed two frames with three strikeouts, two earned runs, seven hits and one walk.
SOFTBALL
Patton 10, East Burke 8
The Lady Panthers (2-0) did all their damage in two innings versus the county foe Lady Cavaliers (0-1) at home late Friday in Morganton, scoring five runs apiece in the second and fourth innings of the non-league game.
East Burke’s comeback attempt faltered despite a solo home run by Raegan Carter in the top of the seventh.
Patton’s Katie Lail (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs, two walks) drove in the hosts’ first two runs in the bottom of the second inning with a two-out, two-RBI double to score Kara Redwine and Bridget Patrick before later scoring on Cierra Lail’s RBI single. Katie Lail led off the bottom of the fourth with another double and later scored on Emma Grindstaff’s RBI double.
“Our team just knows how to hit when people get on,” Katie Lail said. “It just leads to everyone else hitting. We kind of feed off of each other.”
Patrick (2 for 4, RBI, run), Redwine (two runs), Meredith Kearson (two RBIs), Kadence Clontz (run, RBI), Cierra Lail (run, stolen base), Marleigh Carswell (run) and Hailey Snodgrass (run) also fueled the hosts’ offense.
Carswell went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, striking out three.
East Burke was led offensively by Taylor Bostain (3 for 4, two doubles, three RBIs), Carter (2 for 4, two runs, RBI), Grace Hammack (2 for 4, two runs, RBI), Love Tallent (2 for 5, triple, RBI, two runs), Katherine Greene (2 for 4, run) Madyson Johnson (RBI) and Kyndal Morrison (RBI).
Kaylee Paige pitched all the way for EB, notching four strikeouts.
Freedom 26, Bunker Hill 0 (5 inn.’s)
The Lady Patriots (2-1) exploded five four consecutive innings late Friday in Claremont, going up 5-0 after two innings, 9-0 after three and 20-0 after four before tacking on six more runs in the fifth frame of the nonconference contest.
FHS racked up 15 hits and 24 RBIs as a team and earned 13 total walks.
Leading offensive contributors were Jasmine Webb (2 for 3, double, three RBIs, three runs), Sarah Armentrout (2 for 3, RBI, four runs), Tristan Silva Juarez (2 for 3, triple, five RBIs, three runs), Mikhayla Lingafelt (three RBIs), Kelbony Clark (RBI), Kadance Ward (two runs), Abigayle Jernigan (three RBIs, two runs), Hannah Buchanan (RBI), Cassidy Taylor (two runs), Lani Campbell (RBI, run), Madilynn Taylor (RBI, two runs) and Kaitlin Taylor (RBI).
Lingafelt pitched three innings with seven strikeouts and Campbell tossed two frames and struck out four.
BOYS TENNIS
East Burke 5, Patton 4
The Cavaliers (1-2) scored their first win of the spring with a nonconference road win over the in-county rival Panthers (0-1) late Thursday in Morganton.
East Burke’s wins came at No. 3 singles with Landon Lennex over Judge Avery 1-6, 6-1, 10-4; No. 4 singles with Noah McCafferty over Om Patel 6-4, 3-6, 10-8; No. 5 singles with Qwinton Hemphill over Ryan Maney 6-0, 6-2; No. 6 singles with Jeremy Gray over Evan Vaughn 6-0, 6-1; and No. 3 doubles with David Longinos/Taylor Lennex over Maney/Vaughn by forfeit.
Patton won at No. 1 singles with Coley Welch over Robbie Stringfield 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 singles with Om Shah over Dalton Parker 7-5, 6-0; No. 1 doubles with Welch/Shah over Stringfield/Parker 8-1; and No. 2 doubles with Avery/Patel over Hemphill/Adan Lopez 8-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
East Burke 1, Patton 1
Stella Cross staked the host Lady Panthers (0-1-2) the early lead with a goal in the second minute, and that advantage held until the 70th minute when the Lady Cavaliers (1-1-1) tied it up with a goal by Cati Gonzalez on an Isabelle DeCato assist, which is where the scored remained.
Maria Francisco had six saves in goal for PHS — with support from Marissa Lor, Maleah Pritchard, Faith Webb, Kadin Scism and Ashley Vicente Lopez — and Chloe Cook made five stops for EB.
BOYS GOLF
Patton fifth in MF7 match
The Panthers finished fifth in their first Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference match at Forest City Golf Club late Thursday, tallying a team score of 393. Chase (313) earned the win.
PHS was led by Brady Chamberlain (82), Will Radford (99), Dilan Patton (99), Zachery Weller (113) and Triston Overton (118).
