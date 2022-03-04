H.S. ROUNDUP: Mozeley notches 16 Ks in no-hitter as Freedom tops rival East Burke 2-0

“I just went up there looking for something to hit,” Mozeley said of his second home run of the week. He also homered against Crest on Wednesday.

The Patriots threatened again in the fifth when Eli Thomas led off with a single, stole second base, and moved to third on a wild pitch. However, Eckard retired the next three batters.

In the sixth, Carson Dyson led off with an infield single, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Mozeley’s single up the middle for the 2-0 advantage. Eckard retired the next three Patriots.

Mozeley then returned to the mound to strike out the side and get the Patriots (1-2) their inaugural win of the spring.

“That was our first county game,” Frodge said. “One of the goals is to be the best in the county. Our guys were up for that.”

Burns 6, Draughn 5 (8 inn.’s)

It took an extra frame to determine Friday night's nonconference clash between the Wildcats (1-2) and the Bulldogs late Friday in Valdese.