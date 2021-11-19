H.S. ROUNDUP: Patriots’ boys hoops opens in quarantine

The Freedom boys basketball team will not open the season Tuesday night at nonconference opponent Weddington as scheduled as the Patriots instead start the year in quarantine for COVID-19.
Freedom athletic director Antonio Lyerly made the announcement via email on Friday morning, writing that “due to a positive COVID exposure within (the) program, we will postpone (Tuesday’s) JV and varsity (boys) games.” Lyerly also said the two schools are hoping to reschedule the games.
The FHS boys team was quarantined twice last season and able to play just eight total games in the pandemic-altered season. This marks the third consecutive year that the team had dealt with the fallout from COVID as its 2020 NCHSAA 3A state championship game was canceled in the early days of the pandemic.
The Freedom girls will still travel to face the Warriors with a 5:30 p.m. start time on Tuesday.
INDOOR TRACK
Two Freedom wins in opener
Katie Deacon and Dalton Brittain from Freedom picked up wins at the first Turkey Classic polar bear meet at the Community School of Davidson in Huntersville on Wednesday as the Patriots opened the season.
Deacon (5:34.50), as junior, hit the state qualifying standard in winning the girls 1600 meters, while Brittain, a senior, won the boys 1000 meters in a personal-best 2:53.39.
Also at the event, East Burke’s Meah Walsh was second in the girls mile with a PR of 5:59,76, and FHS’ Emily Kania (sixth) and EB’s Cadence Willis (eighth) also hit PRs in the same event. And Freedom's Joseph Hover placed seventh in the boys mile (5:03.13).
WRESTLING
Patton wins twice at home
The host Panthers swept a tri match against Freedom and Wilkes Central on Friday, winning 48-22 and 42-30 respectively.
Patton (3-3) picked up 2-0 evenings from Luke Parker (113 pounds; first-period pin, decision), Sawyer James (126; first-period pin, decision), Zachary Coffey (138; first-period pin, forfeit), Dilan Patton (160; first-period pin, forfeit), Eliseo Ramirez (170; first-period pin, forfeit), Danny Marshall (182; first-period pin, forfeit) and Sheldon Jordan (195; two first-period pins).
Peyton Smith (145) and Boston Carswell (220) won once apiece for Patton.
For the Patriots (0-3), their wins versus Patton came from Ortenzia Juan Pedro (120; forfeit), Tavion Dula (132; major decision), Kalvin Khang (152; first-period pin) and Fredy Vicente Perez (285; first-period pin). No FHS results vs. Wilkes Central were available.
SOCCER
All-CVAC team announced
The Catawba Valley 2A Conference on Thursday announced its all-conference team for boys soccer, as nominated and voted on by league coaches.
East Burke placed one player on the 22-member All-CVAC team, junior Andrew Martufi. Martufi finished the season with three goals and two assists, according to statistics from MaxPreps.
League individual awards went to Newton-Conover’s Jesus Mejia (offensive player of year) and to Bandys’ Colin Miller (defensive player of year) and Albert Lester (coach of year).
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.