H.S. ROUNDUP: Patriots’ boys hoops opens in quarantine

The Freedom boys basketball team will not open the season Tuesday night at nonconference opponent Weddington as scheduled as the Patriots instead start the year in quarantine for COVID-19.

Freedom athletic director Antonio Lyerly made the announcement via email on Friday morning, writing that “due to a positive COVID exposure within (the) program, we will postpone (Tuesday’s) JV and varsity (boys) games.” Lyerly also said the two schools are hoping to reschedule the games.

The FHS boys team was quarantined twice last season and able to play just eight total games in the pandemic-altered season. This marks the third consecutive year that the team had dealt with the fallout from COVID as its 2020 NCHSAA 3A state championship game was canceled in the early days of the pandemic.

The Freedom girls will still travel to face the Warriors with a 5:30 p.m. start time on Tuesday.

INDOOR TRACK

Two Freedom wins in opener

Katie Deacon and Dalton Brittain from Freedom picked up wins at the first Turkey Classic polar bear meet at the Community School of Davidson in Huntersville on Wednesday as the Patriots opened the season.