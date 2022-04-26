H.S. ROUNDUP: Patriots tie final match, earn NWC crown

BOONE — The Freedom boys golf team doubled up on Monday at Boone Golf Club, tying for the win in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s final match and earning the league crown.

The Patriots compiled a 307 team score to tie with Alexander Central ahead of South Caldwell (316), Hibriten (329), Watauga (337) and Ashe County (369). For the season, FHS (1,924) finished ahead of the Cougars (1,963), Spartans (2,008), Pioneers (2,139), Panthers (2,149) and Huskies (2,290).

“I am once again proud of the whole group, all 11 guys that make up our team,” said FHS coach Rob Scott. “Golf is very unique in that it doesn't seem that everyone contributes, but that would be a false assumption. We competed well in matches and with each other all year-to-date in practice to get better.

“As a whole team, we certainly want to thank Mimosa Hills as our home course, in addition to all the courses who hosted us this season.”

On Monday, the Pats were led by Alex Bock (73), who fell one stroke shy of medalist honors but was named the league’s individual player of the year after a stellar spring.

“Alex continues to play as well as anyone around and is a very deserving player of the year for the conference,” Scott said. “He earned it.”

FHS also was led Monday by Braxton Reinhardt (75), Michael Cates (77), Lawson Biggerstaff (82) and Wilson Cates (88). The rest of the Freedom roster includes Ty Holland, Colby Lackey, Joel Logan, Cody Bollinger, Holden Webb and Anthony Bell.

Freedom next advances to the NCHSAA 3A West Regional as a team.

East Burke 2nd in CVAC match

The Cavaliers placed second in Monday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference match at Lenoir Golf Club with a team score of 343, behind only Bandys (338) and ahead of West Lincoln (368), Newton-Conover (375), Maiden (387), Lincolnton (430) and West Caldwell (450). Bunker Hill did not participate.

EB was led by Sam Mace (71), Peyton Smith (86), Eli Carico (93), Nicholas Newton (93) and Blane Fulbright (110).

Patton 5th in MF7 match

The Panthers earned fifth spot both in Monday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference match at Cleghorn Golf and Sports Club and in the league’s final standings.

On Monday, PHS posted a team score of 376, finishing behind league champion Chase (319), Polk County (333), Hendersonville (352) and East Rutherford (357) and ahead of Brevard (410). R-S Central did not have enough golfers to post a team score.

Patton was led by Dilan Patton (85), Brady Chamberlain (93), Will Radford (95), Triston Overton (103) and Zachery Weller (123).

BOYS TENNIS

Draughn hosts Elkin in 1st round

The Wildcats (7-3) will play host in Wednesday’s first round of the NCHSAA 1A dual-team state playoffs, earning the No. 7 seed and hosting No. 10 Elkin (11-5) at 4 p.m. Draughn earned the top 1A seed in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference while the Buckin’ Elks finished in a second-place tie in the Northwest 1A Conference.

With a win, DHS would advance to Tuesday’s second round and either travel to Asheboro to face No. 2 Uwharrie Charter (11-0) or stay home and host No. 15 Christ the King (2-8).

BASEBALL

Draughn 17, Mitchell 2 (5 inn.’s)

The Wildcats (15-3, 9-1 WHC) maintained their position atop the league standings with a mercy-rule win late Monday in Bakersville.

The visitors piled up 11 runs in the first inning and led 14-0 after two and 17-0 after three.

Draughn was led by Logan McGee (2 for 3, three RBIs, run), Brayden Schutt (2 for 5, two RBIs, three runs), Thomas Lambert (double, two runs), John Robert Abernathy (hit, three RBIs, three runs), Jacob Mull (hit, two RBIs, run), Trey Jensen (hit, two RBIs, run), Tate Jensen (hit, RBI, three runs), Kelton Mitchell (hit, RBI, run), Jackson Kirkley (hit, run), Bryson Powell (hit) and Tanner Woody (RBI, run).

On the mound for DHS, Trey Jensen (four strikeouts) and Emery Clark (two) combined for a no-hitter across five innings.

Ashe County 10, Freedom 8

The Patriots (7-13, 3-5 NWC) fell shy after a late scramble on Senior Night late Monday when the teams combined for 11 runs across the final two innings.

Freedom fell behind 2-0 after an inning, made it 2-1 in the second, dropped behind 5-1 after three and made it 5-2 in the fourth. The score was 8-4 Huskies after six innings, but FHS’ 4-2 advantage in the seventh wasn’t enough.

The Pats were led by Mason Mozeley (3 for 4, double, two RBIs, two runs), Eli Thomas (hit, RBI), Daniel Stevenson (hit), Garren Bryant (hit), Emerson Miller (RBI), Eli Wolfe (two runs), Jagger Bailey (run), Henry Waters (run), Carson Dyson (run) and Dakota Houk (run).

Bryant (four strikeouts), Stevenson (two), Tristan Esquivel (two) and Dyson combined on pitching duties for FHS.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 13, Mitchell 1

The Lady Wildcats (13-7, 7-2 WHC) bounced back from a tough outing at last Friday’s Burke Bash with a comfortable league win late Monday in Bakersville.

Draughn was led by Regan Winkler (three hits, double, two RBIs, three runs), Maddison Powell (three hits, RBI, two runs), Maddie Crouch (two hits, home run, two RBIs, two runs), Katie Cozort (two hits, triple, two RBIs, two runs), Laney Winebarger (double, three RBIs) and Katie Hamm (double).

Hamm pitched three innings with one run, three hits and two strikeouts and Winebarger tossed four frames with no runs, three hits and three strikeouts.

Ashe County 17, Freedom 10

The Lady Patriots (4-16, 0-8 NWC) fell short of their first league win late Monday on Senior Night after leading 2-1 after an inning, falling behind 5-2 after two and 5-4 after four before the Lady Huskies plated 10 runs in the fourth. Freedom responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth but suffered a 3-2 disadvantage in the seventh to close out the game.

FHS was led by Daniell Robinson (3 for 5, double, two RBIs, run), Madilynn Taylor (2 for 3, RBI, run), Tristan Silva Juarez (2 for 4, double, RBI), Lani Billings (2 for 5, double, RBI, two runs), Jasmine Webb (2 for 5, double, RBI, run), Sarah Armentrout (hit, two RBIs, run), Cassidy Taylor (hit, run), Kaitlyn Puett (hit, run), Izzy Edmonson (RBI), Kadance Ward (run) and Abigayle Jernigan (run).

The Lady Pats’ pitching came in the form of 3 2/3 innings from Robinson (no earned runs, three hits, two walks, three strikeouts) and 3 1/3 innings from Billings (earned run, nine hits, two walks, four strikeouts).

TRACK AND FIELD

Patton’s Jones wins in Asheville

The Panthers’ Vance Jones claimed a victory in the boys 800 at Saturday’s Blue Ridge Classic, hosted by A.C. Reynolds.

Jones timed in at 1:56.76 to score the victory.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bandys 2, East Burke 0

The Lady Cavaliers (5-6-2, 4-4 CVAC) were shut out and saw the host Lady Trojans earn the win with two second-half goals late Monday in Catawba.

Chloe Cook tallied six saves in goal for East Burke.

Owen 9, Draughn 1

The Lady Wildcats (2-5-3, 2-3 WHC) fell in conference play late Monday at home. Ambria Blalock had the lone goal for Draughn.

BOYS LACROSSE

T.C. Roberson 16, Patton 2

The Panthers (2-8, 2-6 Conf.) fell in league play late Monday at home. No more details were available.

GIRLS LACROSSE

T.C. Roberson 22, Patton 3

The Lady Panthers (2-8, 1-7 Conf.) dropped Monday’s league contest at home. No more details were available.

