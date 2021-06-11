 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton baseball avenges loss vs. Draughn in finale
0 comments
H.S. roundup

H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton baseball avenges loss vs. Draughn in finale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
061321-mnh-sports-hs-rdp-p1front

Patton's Noah Morgan, left, slides in headfirst to steal second base under the tag of Draughn's Brayden Schutt in the teams' first meeting of the week on Tuesday in Morganton. The Panthers answered a 6-4 loss Tuesday by winning both teams' season finales Thursday in Valdese, 8-7.

 JAMES LYNCH JR., THE NEWS HERALD

VALDESE — After an early elbow injury, pitching ace Peyton Smith couldn’t contribute the way he wanted to for most of the season for the Patton baseball team.

On the road Thursday, he still found a way to help the Panthers avenge a loss earlier in the week versus rival Draughn in both teams’ regular-season finale.

Smith’s single in the top of the sixth inning chased teammate Waylon Rutherford across home plate with the go-ahead run for the guests’ first lead since the second inning, and later in the frame, Smith scored a two-out run thanks to a Kalen Byrd single which proved vital as Patton (10-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) held on for an 8-7 victory.

Byrd also played a key role on the mound late, coming on in the bottom of the seventh with two runners on and one out and notching back-to-back strikeouts to close the contest and record the save.

Draughn (8-6 NWFAC) stranded the potential tying run on third base both in the seventh as well as an inning earlier, when PHS winning pitcher Braxton Hensley (3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, ER, K) induced a flyout to end a threat with runners on the corners.

Smith (2 for 4, two runs, RBI) and Byrd (2 for 4, double, two RBIs) were among five PHS players with multiple hits, joined by Christian White (3 for 4, triple, run, RBI), Brayson Buff (3 for 4, double, RBI) and Rutherford (2 for 3, walk, double, two runs).

Patton’s Brayden Pearson doubled, walked and added an RBI, and Noah Morgan singled, scored twice and drove in a run via a sacrifice fly. Buff started on the mound and lasted three innings, allowing five hits, no walks and two earned runs with a strikeout.

The Wildcats were led at the plate by Brayden Schutt (3 for 4, run, RBI), Trey Jensen (2 for 4, double, triple, two runs, RBI), Gabe Strickland (2 for 3, walk, two RBIs), Logan McGee (double, walk, SB, run) and Thomas Lambert (single, two runs).

The left-hander Strickland (6 IP, 3 ER, 4 K) started his final prep game, with John Robert Abernathy striking out two in a perfect top of the seventh.

It marks the third straight season (not counting 2020, in which Patton played only five games before the pandemic shutdown) that Patton won 10 or more games, and is the 11th time doing so in the program’s 13 total seasons.

The teams finish third and fourth place in the league, and in a normal season, would both have reached the playoffs. However with the field trimmed in half due to the altered schedule this school year, even Patton’s wild-card chances appear slim in the 2A West bracket, which comes out Sunday.

061321-mnh-sports-hs-rdp-p2jump

East Burke's Will Wiedner, right, cuts off a short-hop throw from home plate on a pickoff attempt at second base during Thursday's game vs. West Iredell in Icard.

EB 2, W. Iredell 2

The Cavaliers (3-10-1 NWFAC) and Warriors ended the season Thursday in Icard with a four-inning tie as the contest was delayed by rain and the coaches decided not to try to resume.

West scored once in the top of the first and added to its lead in the fourth, then East Burke plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth just before the clouds opened. It was EB’s fourth straight non-losing result to end the season. No EB statistics were available.

“The guys played great and continuously improved throughout the year,” said EB coach Steve Peeler. “I’m very proud of them.”

061321-mnh-sports-hs-rdp-p3jump

Freedom's Jeulenea Khang earns a second-period pin over her Patton opponent in the 106-pound weight class in an intracounty tri match at Draughn on May 4. Khang figures to be in the 3A West Regional field announced Sunday and will also enter the NCHSAA Women's Invitational on June 19 in Kernersville.

WRESTLING

FHS trio claims NWC medals

The Patriots had five wrestlers enter Thursday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament at McDowell, and four came away with fourth-place results or better, including three with medals.

At 152 pounds, Kalvin Khang reached the title match thanks to a 17-4 win by major decision. He then fell by second-period pin to finish second. Also finishing second was Freedom’s Fredy Vicente Perez at 220. Perez won by third-period pin with 4 seconds remaining in his semifinal match but was clipped 5-4 on the first tiebreaker in the weight class final.

FHS female grappler Jeulenea Khang dropped a narrow 8-7 decision in the 106 semis but rebounded for bronze with a 6-1 decision in the third-place match. And Freedom’s Isaac Searcy won in the 160 quarterfinals by second-period pin before losing via first-period pin and 11-4 decision to take fourth place.

FHS’ next stop will be the 3A West Regional on Tuesday at North Henderson.

TENNIS

Freedom at NWC tournament

In the NWC 3A tourney Thursday at Hickory, Freedom’s doubles squad of Lee Kania/Eliie Deacon earned a berth into the NCHSAA West Regional by finishing in the top four. But with Kania also headed to track regionals next weekend, they turned down the berth, leaving FHS with no regional bids. No set scores or other details were available.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Freedom upends Saint on road
High School

Freedom upends Saint on road

  • Updated

HICKORY — Daniel Stevenson put in a full seven innings in the best start of his prep career on Monday night at St. Stephens, leading his Freed…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert