H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton baseball avenges loss vs. Draughn in finale

VALDESE — After an early elbow injury, pitching ace Peyton Smith couldn’t contribute the way he wanted to for most of the season for the Patton baseball team.

On the road Thursday, he still found a way to help the Panthers avenge a loss earlier in the week versus rival Draughn in both teams’ regular-season finale.

Smith’s single in the top of the sixth inning chased teammate Waylon Rutherford across home plate with the go-ahead run for the guests’ first lead since the second inning, and later in the frame, Smith scored a two-out run thanks to a Kalen Byrd single which proved vital as Patton (10-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) held on for an 8-7 victory.

Byrd also played a key role on the mound late, coming on in the bottom of the seventh with two runners on and one out and notching back-to-back strikeouts to close the contest and record the save.

Draughn (8-6 NWFAC) stranded the potential tying run on third base both in the seventh as well as an inning earlier, when PHS winning pitcher Braxton Hensley (3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, ER, K) induced a flyout to end a threat with runners on the corners.