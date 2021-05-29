H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton baseball denies EB 1st win, sets up key week

Colen Eckard led EB (0-10 NWFAC) with four RBIs as his first-inning single and third-inning double drove in two runs each. Blane Fulbright (three runs) got on base three times as well, on two walks and a fourth-inning single.

Buff (2 K) started on the mound for Patton and went two innings, with Christian White (4 K) pitching the rest of the game to earn the win. Eckard (4 IP, 2 K) started on the mound for EB with Fulbright (1K) and Will Wiedner (1K) pitching in relief.

Winners of four straight but still two games out of an automatic playoff spot, Patton next faces off with undefeated Foard this week, while East Burke tangles twice with West Caldwell.

Alexander Central 7, Freedom 4

The Patriots (1-9, 1-7 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) snatched a 4-2 lead with three fourth-inning runs at home Friday, but the Cougars answered with three in the fifth and two more in the seventh. It was the sixth time this season that Freedom lost a game in which it held a lead.

“We did a much better job of competing on the mound tonight,” Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman said. “Daniel (Stevenson) gave us a very good start, and Mason (Mozeley) and Wes (Smith) also came in throwing strikes. We struggled at times in the field, but we battled in the box and on the mound.”