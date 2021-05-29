H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton baseball denies EB 1st win, sets up key week

ICARD — The host East Burke baseball team led county rival Patton 7-3 after four innings on Friday in hopes of gaining their first win of the 2021 season.
But the Panthers came alive late, scoring four runs each in the fifth and seventh innings to deny the Cavaliers in a comeback 12-7 road win in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.
“East Burke did a great job and came out strong, firing on all cylinders,” said Patton coach Jonathan Browning. “We just hung on enough to muster a few innings to start a rally.”
Brayden Pearson led off the top of the fifth with a single, advanced to third base on an error and came home off a Peyton Smith groundout to start the rally.
Waylon Rutherford, Brayson Buff and Kalen Byrd also scored in the half-inning to knot up the score.
A sixth-inning run by Easton McCoy put Patton (8-2 NWFAC) ahead for the first time since leading 1-0 in the top of the first. McCoy, Pearson, Smith and Noah Morgan all scored seventh-inning runs to give Patton some insurance.
“Hopefully we understand in baseball anybody can beat anybody on any given day and we’ve got to play a full set of innings, no matter what,” Browning added.
Morgan led the Panthers with three hits, three runs and six stolen bases. Pearson also had a three-hit performance capped by a seventh-inning RBI double, and he walked twice.
Colen Eckard led EB (0-10 NWFAC) with four RBIs as his first-inning single and third-inning double drove in two runs each. Blane Fulbright (three runs) got on base three times as well, on two walks and a fourth-inning single.
Buff (2 K) started on the mound for Patton and went two innings, with Christian White (4 K) pitching the rest of the game to earn the win. Eckard (4 IP, 2 K) started on the mound for EB with Fulbright (1K) and Will Wiedner (1K) pitching in relief.
Winners of four straight but still two games out of an automatic playoff spot, Patton next faces off with undefeated Foard this week, while East Burke tangles twice with West Caldwell.
Alexander Central 7, Freedom 4
The Patriots (1-9, 1-7 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) snatched a 4-2 lead with three fourth-inning runs at home Friday, but the Cougars answered with three in the fifth and two more in the seventh. It was the sixth time this season that Freedom lost a game in which it held a lead.
“We did a much better job of competing on the mound tonight,” Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman said. “Daniel (Stevenson) gave us a very good start, and Mason (Mozeley) and Wes (Smith) also came in throwing strikes. We struggled at times in the field, but we battled in the box and on the mound.”
Stevenson allowed only two hits and two earned runs with a pair of strikeouts in a four-inning start before Mozeley (2 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 5 ER; loss) and Smith (IP, BB, 2 K) finished from the mound.
Freedom committed six errors and was outhit 7-4. The Pats were led at the plate by Brett Bedard (2 for 3, walk, run), Garren Bryant (single, two RBIs) and Mozeley (two walks, SB, run), while Carson Dyson and Jeff Stringfield added a run apiece.
TRACK
Freedom at St. Stephens meet
The Patriot girls took second place and the boys third in a four-team NWC meet hosted by Saint on Wednesday in Hickory.
Freedom’s Lee Kania (girls 100 hurdles, 17.79; 300 hurdles, 53.37) and Katie Deacon (girls 800 meters, 2:40.94; 1600 meters, 5:39.89) won two events apiece. On the boys side, winners were Colby Anderson (1600 meters, 5:03.93), Drew Costello (long jump, 20’3”) and the 4x400 relay (3:53.04).
Freedom next hosts the NWC 3A/4A championship meet on Thursday.
Draughn at W. Caldwell meet
The Lady Wildcats were third and the boys team fourth Wednesday in Gamewell in a four-team NWFAC meet. DHS’ lone winners were Ambria Blalock (girls 400 meters, 1:03.6) and Bella Williams (girls high jump, 4’8”).
Draughn also nabbed runner-up finishes in seven events: Dustin Riffle (boys 400), Regen Bridges (girls 800), Reed Farrar (boys 800), Ryan Williams (boys 1600), Andrew Albright (boys 300 hurdles), Alexis Diaz (girls triple jump) and Georgia Goulding (girls long jump).
TENNIS
Foard 9, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (2-5 NWFAC) concluded the regular season with Thursday’s home loss. Freshman Morgan Young won a team-best five games in singles from the No. 5 line, and EB’s Madi Stroupe and Andy McNeil led the way by winning six doubles games in a narrow defeat at No. 3. EB is now idle until the NWFAC tournament on June 8-9.
Freedom-SC ppd.
The host Lady Patriots (1-4, 0-3 NWC) and South Caldwell got in their singles matches Friday at Freedom Park before rain postponed the doubles portion and finish of the match. The schools are working on a resumption date for the match, FHS coach Amber Reddick said.
