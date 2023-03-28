The Patton baseball team avenged a loss from exactly one week prior, grabbing a 9-7 nonconference win over visiting McDowell on Monday in Morganton.

The Panthers (3-5) led 5-0 after two innings, 7-3 after three and 9-3 after four, then held on to win by two as the Titans scored one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in seventh.

The PHS offense was led by Triston Rosenberger (2 for 2, RBI, run), Cohen Christian (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, two runs), Kanton Trull (2 for 3, RBI, run), Braxton Hensley (2 for 4, RBI, run), Chandler Rutherford (triple), Aaron Duncan (double, run), Reid Pons (hit, two runs) and Brady Davis (run).

Davis (three innings, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, four hits), Cole Attaway (one inning, two strikeouts, one earned run, one hit), Jack Powell (two innings, four strikeouts, two earned runs, three hits) and Laine Barrier (one inning, zero earned runs, one hit) all spent time on the mound for the hosts.

GIRLS SOCCER

Draughn 2, Avery County 0: The Lady Wildcats (5-1-4, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) won their conference-opener in shutout fashion Monday on the road in Newland. Yadhira Castrejon and Riley Schutt scored goals for the visitors.

BOYS GOLF

Patton 6th in MF7 match: The Panthers (370) finished sixth in Monday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference match at Cleghorn Golf and Sports Club in Rutherfordton, placing behind Polk County (310), Chase (328), Hendersonville (341), East Rutherford (345) and R-S Central (366) and ahead of Brevard (384).

PHS was led by Brady Chamberlain (79), followed by Triston Overton (95), Will Radford (97), Cody Bollinger (99) and Elijah Ballard (113).

Draughn in WHC match: The Wildcats participated in Monday’s WHC match, hosted by Madison at Crowne Plaza Tennis and Golf Resort in Asheville. Results from the event were unavailable at press time.