H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton baseball keeps rolling with 4-1 win over EB

The Patton baseball team made it three straight Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference wins with a 4-1 home triumph over county rival East Burke on Monday night.
PHS took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Brayson Buff drew a walk, stole second, took third on a Kalen Byrd base hit and scored on a wild pitch. After stealing second, Byrd took third on the wild pitch before scoring on an EB throwing error.
Patton’s other runs came from Noah Morgan in the third after a single, Easton McCoy bunt and Brayden Pearson RBI sacrifice, and from Christian White after a base hit, a move to second on a Morgan groundout and a score on a Cav error.
EB’s lone run was in the top of the third to make it 2-1 when Luke Bumgarner singled, moved to second on a Dalton Teague sacrifice and scored on a Blane Fulbright double.
Waylon Rutherford (2 for 3) led Patton (7-2 NWFAC) at the plate, and the Panthers’ pitching came from starter Nick McGee (4 IP, 6 H, 3 K, BB, ER) and White (3 IP, 3 H, 2 K, BB).
Jake Bevins (2 for 2), Cash Norman (2 for 3) and Fulbright (2 for 4) paced EB (0-9 NWFAC) offensively and Ben Elkins (6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 K, BB) went the distance on the mound.
The teams will meet again on Friday in Icard.
Bunker Hill 5, Draughn 2
The host Bears took a 3-0 lead in the first Monday evening in Claremont and never looked back as the Wildcats (5-5 NWFAC) saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Draughn rallied to make it 3-2 in the top of the fourth when Marshall Byrd doubled, took third on a Gabe Strickland sacrifice and scored on a John Robert Abernathy single, before Abernathy scored after moving to second on a Logan McGee single and scoring on a Bunker Hill error.
But the hosts plated another run apiece in the fourth and fifth frames to maintain the lead.
Brayden Schutt (2 for 4) led Draughn at the plate while starter Strickland (5 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 3 K, BB) and reliever Byrd (IP, H, BB) combined for the pitching duties.
The Wildcats return to action on Tuesday at home versus West Iredell.
South Caldwell 12, Freedom 2 (6 inn.’s)
On Monday night in Sawmills, the Patriots (1-8, 1-6 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) held a 2-1 lead early, but struggles with command on the mound in the form of eight walks, four wild pitches and two hit batters, along with six defensive errors, doomed Freedom in a mercy-rule loss.
After South took a 1-0 lead in the first, FHS responded in the top of the second by drawing consecutive walks before a single by Bret Bedard loaded the bases. A Dakota Houk walk brought in one run, followed by an RBI groundout by Carson Dyson to give FHS the lead.
The Spartans proceeded to score four runs in the bottom of the second, four in the fifth and three in the sixth, tallying their 12 runs on nine hits as Patriot pitching and defensive woes mounted.
“We were trying to be a little too fine, a little too perfect and throw the perfect pitch on the black,” FHS pitching coach Blaine Mull said. “Anything across the plate is better than issuing walks. The guys are working in practice, they work in the bullpen. It’s not for a lack of effort by any means, it’s just a lack of execution.”
The Patriots will look to rebound at home on Friday against 1-7 Alexander Central.
— Corey Carroll
TRACK AND FIELD
Freedom teams 2nd, 3rd at Alexander
The Lady Patriots were second and the Patriot boys third at Monday’s four-team NWC meet in Taylorsville, collecting five total event wins along the way. East Burke’s Noah Rooks, competing individually out of conference in field events, also earned a pair of wins.
The FHS girls’ wins came from Lee Kania in 300-meter hurdles (52.9), Katie Deacon in the 800 (2:37) and Caroline McRacken in the long jump (14’3.5”). The Patriot boys’ wins were from Christopher Brittain in the 800 (2:11) and Drew Costello in the long jump (19’7”).
For the Cavaliers, Rooks won the boys shot put (47’8”) and the discus (147’7”).
Both host Cougars squads were victorious in the team standings.
GIRLS TENNIS
Draughn 9, East Burke 0
The Lady Wildcats (3-2 NWFAC) topped the rival Cavaliers (1-3 NWFAC) in a home sweep in Valdese on Monday night. Singles wins came from No. 1 Haley Lowman, No. 2 Katie Cozort, No. 3 Kaitlyn Kincaid, No. 4 Regan Winkler, No. 5 Maddison Powell and No. 6 Maddie Crouch. Doubles victories came from No. 1 Lowman/Cozort, No. 2 Kincaid/Winkler and No. 3 Powell/Crouch.
Set scores were not available.
