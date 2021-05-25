H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton baseball keeps rolling with 4-1 win over EB

The Spartans proceeded to score four runs in the bottom of the second, four in the fifth and three in the sixth, tallying their 12 runs on nine hits as Patriot pitching and defensive woes mounted.

“We were trying to be a little too fine, a little too perfect and throw the perfect pitch on the black,” FHS pitching coach Blaine Mull said. “Anything across the plate is better than issuing walks. The guys are working in practice, they work in the bullpen. It’s not for a lack of effort by any means, it’s just a lack of execution.”

The Patriots will look to rebound at home on Friday against 1-7 Alexander Central.

— Corey Carroll

TRACK AND FIELD

Freedom teams 2nd, 3rd at Alexander

The Lady Patriots were second and the Patriot boys third at Monday’s four-team NWC meet in Taylorsville, collecting five total event wins along the way. East Burke’s Noah Rooks, competing individually out of conference in field events, also earned a pair of wins.