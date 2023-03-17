The Patton baseball team recovered from a 10-3 deficit to Brevard after 4 ½ innings to force an extra frame but ultimately came up just shy of its first Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference win with an 11-10 defeat in eight innings on Thursday in Morganton.

The Panthers (2-4, 0-2 MF7) led 1-0 after one inning and held a 2-1 advantage after three but saw things go the other direction from there as the Blue Devils took a lead of 4-3 after four frames before going up by seven runs in the top of the fifth.

PHS responded with three runs in the bottom half to make it 10-6, two in the bottom of the sixth to draw within 10-8 and another pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the contest at 10-10 and force the extra frame, which belonged to Brevard 1-0.

The Patton offense was paced by Chandler Rutherford (3 for 4, RBI, two runs), Cole Attaway (2 for 3, four RBIs), Braxton Hensley (2 for 4, two runs), Reid Pons (hit, two runs), Kanton Trull (hit, run), Triston Rosenberger (hit, run), Brady Davis (hit), Aaron Duncan (two RBIs, run) and Cohen Christian (run).

Christian (4 2/3 innings, four strikeouts, three earned runs, seven hits), Davis (1/3 inning, three earned runs, two hits) and Laine Barrier (three innings, two strikeouts, one earned run, four hits) handled pitching duties for the hosts.

Draughn 8, Owen 2

The Wildcats (6-1, 2-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) collected their second league win over the Warhorses on the week Thursday on the road in Black Mountain, lead 2-1 after one inning and 6-1 after three before plating two more runs in the top of the sixth.

DHS was led on offense by Trey Jensen (3 for 3, home run, four RBIs, three runs), Tate Jensen (2 for 4, RBI, two runs), Jacob Mull (double), John Robert Abernathy (double), Griffin Stephens (hit, run), Nick McGee (hit), Logan McGee (RBI) and Thomas Lambert (two runs).

Abernathy (one inning, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) and Blake McElyea (six innings, 10 strikeouts, one earned run, two hits) pitched for the visitors.

Bunker Hill 5, East Burke 4 (10 inn.’s)

The Cavaliers (3-2, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) suffered their first conference loss in extra innings Thursday on the road in Claremont, trailing 1-0 after one inning, tied 1-1 after two, trailing 2-1 after three and tied 2-2 after four before the Bears held a 3-2 advantage in the 10th.

EBHS’ offense was led by Barger Shook (3 for 5, home run, double, three RBIs, run), Colin Eckard (2 for 4, two runs), Eden Worley (2 for 4), Mason Mosteller (2 for 5, run), Will Weidner (double), Cannon Morrison (hit) and Hollan Cline (hit).

Weidner (5 2/3 innings, 10 strikeouts, one earned run, five hits) and Mosteller (four innings, four strikeouts, two earned runs, two hits) worked the mound for EB.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 9, Owen 7

The Lady Wildcats (6-0, 2-0 WHC) remained undefeated with a league victory Thursday on the road in Black Mountain, trailing 1-0 after one inning, tied 1-1 after three and leading 5-1 after four and 7-5 after six before both teams scored twice in the seventh.

Draughn’s offense was led by Maddison Powell (double, two RBIs, run), Finlee Young (double, RBI), Aubrie Snyder (double, run), Maddie Crouch (hit, two RBIs, two runs), Katie Cozort (hit, RBI), Avie Helton (RBI, two runs), Cadence Clontz (two runs) and Cydnee Deal (run).

Sharing pitching duties for the visitors were Katie Hamm (three innings, three strikeouts, one earned run, two hits), Laney Winebarger (4 1/3 innings, five strikeouts, two earned runs, five hits) and Clontz (2/3 inning, one strikeout, one earned run, three hits).

East Burke 10, Bunker Hill 0 (6 inn.’s)

The Lady Cavaliers (3-2, 2-2 CVAC) moved to .500 in league play with a win Thursday on the road in Claremont, scoring two runs in the first inning, five in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Leaders for the EBHS offense included Addy Fortenberry (2 for 4, run), Raegan Carter (hit, RBI, two runs), Kyndal Morrison (hit, RBI, run), Hannah Powell (hit, RBI), Kaylee Paige (hit, run), Madyson Johnson (hit, run), Kylie Long (hit), Katherine Greene (RBI, run), Taylor Bostain (run), Hayden Lowman (run) and Grace Hammack (run).

Brevard 10, Patton 9 (10 inn.’s)

The Lady Panthers (3-3, 0-2 MF7) joined their baseball counterparts with an extra-innings league loss Thursday at home in Morganton, trailing 1-0 after one inning, 6-1 after four and 7-2 after five before pulling within 7-3 after six and taking the seventh 6-2 to force extra frames.

PHS was led offensively by Hailey Snodgrass (3 for 5, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs), Marleigh Carswell (3 for 5, two doubles), Ellie Shuping (2 for 4, double, two runs), Kara Redwine (2 for 4, home run, two RBIs), Katie Lail (2 for 5, run), Alex Maines (double, RBI, two runs), Joellie Pinto (hit, RBI, run) and Lindsey Devine (hit).

Carswell pitched all nine innings for the hosts, scattering eight strikeouts, six earned runs, 14 hits and one walk.

TRACK AND FIELD

Draughn, NCSSM-Morganton, Patton at East Burke

The Wildcats, Dragons and Panthers all participated in an eight-team meet hosted by the Cavaliers on Thursday in Icard, also including Lincolnton, West Caldwell, West Iredell and West Lincoln.

Host EB won 13 events, led on the boys side by four from Avery Fraley in the 200 (22.77), 100 (11.39), long jump (21’3½”) and high jump (T-1st, 6’0”). Kenneth Byrd in the 110 hurdles (15.94) and the pole vault (13’6”) and Brady Bostain in the shot put (43’7½”) and discus (130’4”) won two apiece. Jaccob Fair (300 hurdles, 43.59) and Ian Cox (T-1st high jump, 6’0”) notched one apiece. For the Lady Cavaliers, Taylor Bostain won twice in the discus (93’1”) and shot put (30’0”). Other wins came from Meah Walsh (800, 2:39.34), Hannah Parker (110 hurdles, 19.63) and the 4x800 relay team (11:52.44).

NCSSM-Morganton collected four wins, including three on the girls side as Samantha Nosalek won twice in the long jump (17’4”) and triple jump (34’8”) and Clara Sadowski won the 300 hurdles (55.45). In boys, Lucas Nagel won the 1600 (5:14.58).

All three of Patton’s wins were in boys from Gabe Wykle in the 3200 (10:53.16), Cayden Roscoe in the 400 (55.16) and the 4x800 relay team (8:59.73).

Draughn’s lone win was in the girls pole vault with Lainey Proffitt (8’6”).

BOYS TENNIS

Patton 8, East Burke 1

The Panthers (1-5) scored a nonconference victory over the county rival Cavaliers (0-6) at home in Morganton on Thursday.

PHS earned wins at No. 1 singles with Coley Welch over Raleigh Slutsky 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 singles with Thomas Buchholtz over Qwinton Hemphill 6-0, 5-7, 10-7; No. 4 singles with Bryant Arrowood over Tristen Carswell 6-2, 6-2; No. 5 singles with Louie Skelly over Adan Lopez 6-3, 6-3; No. 6 singles with Calix Pedro over Haiden Dale 7-5, 3-6, 10-6; No. 1 doubles with Welch/Om Patel over Slutsky/Hemphill 9-7; No. 2 doubles with Buchholtz/Arrowood over Joshua Thomas/Carswell 8-1; and No. 3 doubles with Skelly/Pedro over Lopez/Noah Ramsey 9-8 (10-6).

EB’s lone win came at No. 3 singles with Thomas over Patel 6-2, 6-4.

South Caldwell 8, Freedom 1

The Patriots (3-2, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) were denied their first league victory Thursday on the road in Sawmills.

FHS’ lone win came at No. 2 doubles with Henry Beal/Bryan Gonzalez 8-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Draughn 3, Newton-Conover 0

The Lady Wildcats (3-1-4) won Thursday’s nonconference game on the road in Newton.

Alexis Diaz (penalty kick), Ambria Blalock and Yadhira Castrejon scored one goal for DHS.

Emma Lewis recorded nine saves in goal for the visitors.

Brevard 2, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (1-5-2, 0-2 MF7) were blanked in conference play Thursday on the road in Brevard, surrendering one goal in each half.

PHS’ best chance missed as Lorely Tzul had a free kick go off the crossbar in the 76th minute.

Ada Caballero registered 10 saves at the goalkeeper position.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 17, Patton 1

The Panthers (0-5, 0-5 Conf.) fell in league action Thursday at home in Morganton.

Robert Bryant scored PHS’ lone goal on an assist from Kevin LaFevers. Shane Marshall tallied eight saves in goal for the hosts.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 16, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (0-5, 0-5 Conf.) were blanked in conference play Thursday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.