H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton baseball scores late, snags 3-2 win over rival Freedom

A go-ahead run in the seventh inning proved to be just enough for the Patton baseball team to snag a victory over crosstown rival Freedom.
“We did a great job in the last inning,” Patton coach Jonathan Browning said after Friday night’s 3-2 nonconference win at FHS. “We just dug in and got the job done by scoring that run in the last inning.”
The Panthers broke a 2-2 tie without the benefit of a hit in the seventh inning. Braxton Hensley reached first after being hit by a pitch from the Patriots’ Garren Bryant. Hensley advanced to second and third on wild pitches and raced home when Brayden Pearson hit into a fielder’s choice with a grounder to second base.
Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Panthers pitcher Christian White retired the Patriots in order by getting flyouts to center field by Mason Mozeley and Emerson Miller and then fielding a grounder and throwing out Bryant at first.
“They made the plays,” Patriots coach Bradley Frodge said. “We didn’t make all the plays we needed to make.”
The Panthers (3-2) scored the game’s first run in the top of the third when Pearson walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a fielder’s choice, and raced home on an error.
The Patriots (1-5) countered with their two runs in the bottom of the third. Mozeley worked a walk from Panthers starting pitcher Brayson Buff and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Miller doubled him home. Miller then stole third and raced home as Bryant reached on an error.
Patton tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the fifth. Hensley reached first on an error, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Pearson, and raced home when Buff reached on an error.
Freedom threatened to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After one out, Miller reached after being hit by a pitch. After a second out, Jagger Bailey reached on an error and Eli Thomas walked. White replaced Buff on the mound and struck out Tristan Esquivel to thwart the rally.
“He came in a little different arm angle and a little different velocity,” Frodge said of White.
White ended up retiring all seven Patriots he faced.
“Christian has been our go-to guy the last two years,” Browning said. “I felt good about putting him in there. It was time to show them something a little bit different.”
East Burke 1, Bandys 0
The Cavaliers (1-3, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) earned their first win of the spring as senior Blane Fulbright scored the lone run in the fourth inning off a Corbin McNeil RBI single on the road late Friday in Catawba.
Colin Eckard pitched all seven innings, only allowing two Bandys hits. Luke Bumgarner, Ethan Keener and Hollan Cline were in position to make the final out and defense and lock up the win.
"This was an amazing turnaround from our previous game (at Maiden)," said first-year EB coach Camden Young. "We had confidence and a great attitude going into this game, I feel like that is what allowed us to persevere and come out on top in this tight defensive game."
Eden Worley led EB with two singles as Keener, Cline, McNeil and Cooper Greene also had base hits.
Draughn 1, Patton 0 (THU.)
Draughn’s Hunter Cody scored the game’s lone run in walk-off fashion on a Patton error late Thursday in Valdese. Cody was pinch running for Jacob Mull, who led off the half-inning with a single to left field. Cody took second on Tate Jensen’s sacrifice and reached third on a fielder’s choice.
The lone run made sure a spectacular effort on the mound for Draughn (3-2) by Tate Jensen did not go to waste as the freshman struck out 16 and walked just two while allowing only three hits.
Brayden Schutt, Trey Jensen, Tate Jensen and John Robert Abernathy had Draughn’s other hits.
Brayden Pearson, Waylon Rutherford and Christian White tallied hits for Patton. Nick McGee went the distance on the mound, scattering seven strikeouts, five hits, four walks and no earned runs across 6 2/3 innings.
Maiden 9, East Burke 0 (THU.)
The Cavaliers avoided a run-rule outcome late Thursday in Maiden despite trailing the Blue Devils 7-0 through five innings in the CVAC opener.
Nate Zimmerman recorded a double for EB and Corbin McNeil and Cooper Greene each recorded singles.
SOFTBALL
Ardrey Kell 6, Freedom 5 (8 inn.'s)
A 4-1 lead after an inning wasn't enough for the host Lady Patriots (2-3) late Friday in Morganton in nonconference action as the visiting Lady Knights made it 5-2 after the third inning, 5-4 after five, tying it up in the seventh to force an extra inning and scoring the winning run in the top of the eighth.
Offensive leaders for Freedom included Mikhayla Lingafelt (3 for 3), Destiny White (3 for 4, run), Sarah Armentrout (3 for 5, run), Jasmine Webb (2 for 4, run), Tristan Silva Juarez (three-run home run) and Abigayle Jernigan (RBI).
Lingafelt went seven innings in the circle with six strikeouts, allowing nine hits, five earned runs and four walks. Daniell Robinson pitched one inning with one hit and one walk as an unearned run came across.
Bandys 7, East Burke 1
The Lady Cavaliers (0-3, 0-2 CVAC) were tied 1-1 after three innings until the host Lady Trojans scored two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, and one in the sixth on the road in Catawba late Friday.
Grace Hammack batted in the lone EB run off an RBI double as Catherine Hammack and Kaylee Paige each recorded a hit.
Paige and Addie Fortenberry were in the pitcher's circle and Fortenberry struck out three Bandys batters.
Draughn 8, Hibriten 7 (THU.)
The Lady Wildcats (3-0) eked out a nonconference win on the road late Thursday in Lenoir.
Draughn had plenty of offense in the win, led by Katie Cozort (three hits, two RBIs, three runs), Regan Winkler (three hits, two RBIs), Brianna Nations (two hits, two RBIs), Maddie Crouch (two hits, double, two runs), Maddison Powell (two hits) and Aubrie Snyder (double, RBI).
Katie Hamm went the distance in the circle, striking out three with three earned runs.
Defensively, Nations was a standout with a number of key plays at third base.
Patton 5, West Caldwell 2 (THU.)
A three-run fifth inning sealed the deal for the host Lady Panthers (4-0) late Thursday in Morganton. Emma Grindstaff got on board with a base hit, advanced on a Katie Lail sacrifice and scored when Cierra Lail hit an RBI double.
Bridget Patrick led PHS at the plate, going 3 for 3.
Marleigh Carswell was victorious in the circle for the hosts, striking out 11 with zero walks and five hits over the course of seven innings.
Maiden 12, East Burke 2 (6 inn.’s; THU)
An 11-0 deficit was too much for the Lady Cavaliers to overcome in Thursday's CVAC opener at Maiden. The host Lady Blue Devils scored two runs in the first inning, four in the second, five in the fourth and one in the sixth to set up the win.
The Lady Cavaliers scored their two runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning with Grace Hammack and Love Tallent crossing the plate.
Catherine Hammack, Kaylee Paige, Taylor Bostain, and Kyndal Morrison each had a hit for EB and Grace Hammack and Raegan Carter earned two walks apiece.
GIRLS SOCCER
Freedom 5, Patton 0 (THU.)
The Lady Patriots (4-0) remained undefeated and secured a season sweep of the crosstown rival Lady Panthers (1-2-2) at home late Thursday in Morganton.
"I'm very proud of how we played tonight,” said FHS coach Adam Mazzolini. “Patton came out of the gate and really gave us some problems. (Patton) coach (Keith) Scott made some great adjustments from our last game. They forced us to adapt our style and overcome some adversity. That will help us down the road.”
Skylar Georges brought her scoring total through four games to 10 with two more goals and two assists in the victory. Abby Bryant and Keyla Perez Rodriguez tallied a goal and an assist apiece and Maria Perez Rodriguez also scored a goal.
Kaylee Ollis recorded a shutout in goal for Freedom, notching a pair of saves.
Draughn 2, East Burke 2 (THU.)
The Lady Wildcats (0-2-2) and Lady Cavaliers (1-1-2) battled to a tie late Thursday in Icard in a game that also was tied at halftime, 1-1.
Alexis Diaz and Ambria Blalock found paydirt for Draughn while East Burke’s goals came from Izzay Decato and Ashley Hernandez on assists from Hernandez and Catie Gonzalez.
Chloe Cook had four saves in goal for the hosts.
BOYS TENNIS
Draughn sweeps East Burke (THU.)
The Wildcats (2-0) took both ends of Thursday’s doubleheader in Icard — which included the conclusion of Tuesday’s home match that was interrupted by rain — winning 6-3 both times.
In the first match, DHS got wins at No. 1 singles as Corey Powell beat Robbie Stringfield 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles as Ryan Williams beat Dalton Parker 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 singles at Ben Zimmer beat Noah McCafferty 4-6, 6-4, 16-14; No. 5 singles as Daylin Pritchard beat Qwinton Hemphill 6-0, 6-1; No. 1 doubles as Powell/Williams beat Parker/Landon Lennex 8-0; and No. 3 doubles as Brandon Longhurst/Zaydin Pritchard beat McCafferty/Raleigh Slutsky 8-5.
East Burke’s wins in that match came at No. 3 singles as Lennex beat Longhurst 6-1, 6-2; No. 6 singles as Slutsky beat Zaydin Pritchard 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; and No. 2 doubles as Stringfield/Hemphill beat D. Pritchard/Thomas Powell 8-3.
In the second match, Draughn won at No. 1 singles as Powell beat Stringfield 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 singles as Williams beat Parker 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 singles as Zimmer beat McCafferty 6-2, 6-2; No. 5 singles as Daylin Pritchard beat Qwinton Hemphill 6-0, 6-3; No. 1 doubles as Powell/Williams beat Parker/Lennex 8-1; and No. 3 doubles as D. Pritchard/Z. Pritchard beat McCafferty/Slutsky 8-1.
EB (1-4) took wins at No. 3 singles as Lennex beat Longhurst 6-1, 3-6, 10-8; No. 6 singles as Slutsky beat Zaydin Pritchard 6-1, 6-1; and No. 2 doubles as Stringfield/Hemphill beat Longhurst/Zimmer 8-3.
South Caldwell 6, Freedom 3 (THU.)
The Patriots (2-2, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) remained winless in league play with a home loss late Thursday in Morganton.
Wins for FHS came at No. 4 singles with Kenneth Hernandez Villanueva, No. 2 doubles with Chase Whitaker/Teague Ballew and No. 3 doubles with Noah Hawkins/Dallas McCall.
BOYS GOLF
East Burke 2nd in CVAC match (THU.)
The Cavaliers placed second in their first CVAC match of the spring at Glen Oaks Golf Club in Maiden late Thursday, tallying a team score of 182 to finish 14 strokes behind winner Bandys.
East Burke was led by Sam Mace (39), Peyton Smith (46), Blane Fulbright (46), Eli Carico (51) and Levi Coble (61).
BOYS LACROSSE
St. Stephens 21, Patton 5 (THU.)
The Panthers (1-2, 1-1) lost Thursday’s conference match to the Indians at home in Morganton. The loss dropped PHS to .500 in league action so far this spring.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Stephens 21, Patton 0 (THU.)
The Lady Panthers (1-2, 0-2) were blanked late Thursday at home versus the Lady Indians in league action. Patton remained winless in the conference with the setback.
