H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton baseball scores late, snags 3-2 win over rival Freedom

The Patriots (1-5) countered with their two runs in the bottom of the third. Mozeley worked a walk from Panthers starting pitcher Brayson Buff and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Miller doubled him home. Miller then stole third and raced home as Bryant reached on an error.

Patton tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the fifth. Hensley reached first on an error, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Pearson, and raced home when Buff reached on an error.

Freedom threatened to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After one out, Miller reached after being hit by a pitch. After a second out, Jagger Bailey reached on an error and Eli Thomas walked. White replaced Buff on the mound and struck out Tristan Esquivel to thwart the rally.

“He came in a little different arm angle and a little different velocity,” Frodge said of White.

White ended up retiring all seven Patriots he faced.

“Christian has been our go-to guy the last two years,” Browning said. “I felt good about putting him in there. It was time to show them something a little bit different.”

East Burke 1, Bandys 0