H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys 4x800 relay team wins at Polk

COLUMBUS — The Patton boys indoor track team scored a victory at Wednesday’s Reindeer Games event, hosted by Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Polk County.
The Panthers’ 4x800 relay team claimed the win, timing in at 8:42.42 to top A.C. Reynolds by more than 17 seconds.
Other results for PHS included Sara Griggs placing ninth in the girls 500-meter dash (1:33.42) and Jayden Connelly finishing 11th in the boys 55-meter dash (7.30) and 15th in the 300-meter dash (41.81).
For Freedom, Asher Ellis was 22nd in the boys 500-meter dash (1:24.47), Parker Brown finished 29th in the boys 1600-meter run (6:31.17), Anna Curtis placed 35th in the girls 55-meter dash (9.35) and Riley Cullen (9.37) was 37th in the same event.
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
Hibriten 36, Patton 31
The JV Panthers (4-4) fell to .500 with Wednesday’s narrow home loss in Morganton, a game they led 13-9 after one quarter, 19-12 at halftime and 27-24 after three periods.
Brady Chamberlain led Patton with 11 points and Haidyn Hartman supplied nine more.
South Caldwell 47, Draughn 29
One night after scoring their first win of the winter in league action, the JV Wildcats (1-8, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.), fell by double digits in Wednesday’s nonconference bout in Valdese, remaining winless at home.
Blair Cooper (nine points) and Conner Houston (seven) led Draughn in scoring.
GIRLS
South Caldwell 39, Draughn 26
A recent winning streak ended for the JV Lady Wildcats (5-3), who fell by double digits late Wednesday at home in Valdese.
Emma Brown led the way for Draughn with eight points.
