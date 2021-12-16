H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys 4x800 relay team wins at Polk

COLUMBUS — The Patton boys indoor track team scored a victory at Wednesday’s Reindeer Games event, hosted by Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Polk County.

The Panthers’ 4x800 relay team claimed the win, timing in at 8:42.42 to top A.C. Reynolds by more than 17 seconds.

Other results for PHS included Sara Griggs placing ninth in the girls 500-meter dash (1:33.42) and Jayden Connelly finishing 11th in the boys 55-meter dash (7.30) and 15th in the 300-meter dash (41.81).

For Freedom, Asher Ellis was 22nd in the boys 500-meter dash (1:24.47), Parker Brown finished 29th in the boys 1600-meter run (6:31.17), Anna Curtis placed 35th in the girls 55-meter dash (9.35) and Riley Cullen (9.37) was 37th in the same event.

JV BASKETBALL

BOYS

Hibriten 36, Patton 31

The JV Panthers (4-4) fell to .500 with Wednesday’s narrow home loss in Morganton, a game they led 13-9 after one quarter, 19-12 at halftime and 27-24 after three periods.

Brady Chamberlain led Patton with 11 points and Haidyn Hartman supplied nine more.

South Caldwell 47, Draughn 29