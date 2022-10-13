H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys soccer bounces back from losses

The Patton boys soccer team bounced back from suffering its first two Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference losses consecutively, beating East Rutherford 2-0 at home in Morganton on Wednesday.

After home losses to Hendersonville on Oct. 3 and Polk County on Oct. 5, the host Panthers (13-3-1, 6-2 MF7) used a pair of goals by Ardlai Pinto and a clean sheet in goal from Isai Jimenez Luna to grab the victory.

“(Isai) played an outstanding game in goal tonight,” said PHS coach Keith Scott.

Patton hits the road in MF7 play Monday, visiting Brevard.

Draughn 2, Avery County 1

The Wildcats (2-13-1, 2-5 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) grabbed their second league win Wednesday at home in Valdese, scoring one goal in both halves.

Draughn’s goals came from Mylton Garcia on a penalty kick and Andres Garcia on a free kick.

DHS stays in the WHC on Monday, hosting Mitchell.

Hibriten 3, Freedom 1

The Patriots (5-8-2, 0-4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) dropped Wednesday’s league match at home in Morganton.

The visiting Panthers took a 2-0 lead into halftime before a 1-1 stalemate after the intermission.

Freedom was back in NWC action late Thursday at Watauga.

Newton-Conover 2, East Burke 0

The Cavaliers (4-13-1, 3-7 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) were shut out in conference play Wednesday on the road in Newton.

The host Red Devils scored one goal in both halves.

EB continues CVAC play Monday, hosting Bunker Hill.

VOLLEYBALL

Patton 3, East Rutherford 2

The Lady Panthers (13-5, 6-5 MF7) made it three conference wins in a row and two straight in five-set fashion Wednesday at home in Morganton, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13.

Statistics for Patton were not available at press time.

PHS wrapped up the regular season late Thursday, visiting MF7 opponent Hendersonville.

Watauga 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (1-20, 1-8 NWC) were swept in league action Wednesday at home in Morganton, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11.

No more details were available.

Freedom wraps up the season by visiting NWC opponent Alexander Central on Monday.

CROSS COUNTRY

EB, Freedom, Patton in United Way Inv’l

East Burke’s Meah Walsh (20:25.22) won the girls invitational race at the United Way Invitational in Newton late Wednesday while Freedom’s Katie Deacon (19:42.94) was fifth in the championship race. The Patton boys’ Gabe Wykle (18:08.40) was second in the invitational race and East Burke’s Elijah Baker (18:40.33) was fifth.

Ashley Hernandez (22:20.05) was sixth in the girls invitational for EB.

Other local leaders were Freedom’s Colby Anderson (15th in boys championship, 17:33.48), NCSSM-Morganton’s Everett Tucker (25th in boys championship, 18:28.08), Patton’s Layla McGuire (30th in girls invitational, 25:12.44) and NCSSM-Morganton’s Anneliese Pinnell (53rd in girls championship, 24:11.04).

GIRLS GOLF

Draughn claims WHC Tournament

The Lady Wildcats followed up their WHC regular-season championship with a league tournament win Tuesday at Black Mountain Golf Course.

Draughn topped Owen, Avery County and Mitchell for the win.

DHS was led by Gigi Smith (fourth, 96), Laney Hodge (fifth, 101), Charis Hyde (sixth, 106), Sarah Mull (11th, 123) and Kennedy Stroupe (12th, 129).

GIRLS TENNIS

East Burke in CVAC Tournament

The Lady Cavaliers were swept in the first round of singles action at the CVAC Tournament, hosted by Maiden, earlier in the week.

Jocelyn Olvera lost 6-3, 6-0 and Marabeth Huffman fell 6-2, 1-6, 7-5.

Doubles matches were played late Thursday.