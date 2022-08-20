H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys soccer edges rival Freedom 1-0

The Patton boys soccer team moved to 3-0 early in the season with a win over rival Freedom.

Thursday evening’s nonconference game was scoreless until the 70th minute when Collin Callahan got clear from a scramble in front of the net to punch in what ended up being the game’s only goal to hand the visiting Panthers another victory to end the season’s first week.

“Outstanding effort tonight to grind out a win in a hard fought game,” said PHS coach Keith Scott. “Playing three games in a row is never ideal, but the boys stayed strong and never let down.”

Scott named Jacob Batz, Charles Morales, Brandon Monroy and Henry Raymundo as defensive standouts. Goalkeeper Isai Jimenez Luna still is unblemished in the net, manning it for all three shutouts for PHS so far.

Patton outshot the host Patriots (2-1) by an 8-2 margin on the evening.

The Panthers will visit county rival Draughn on Monday as Freedom visits longtime foe East Burke in another set of in-county, non-league contests.

Draughn 1, East Burke 1

The Wildcats (0-2-1) and Cavaliers (0-2-1) battled to a tie in nonconference play late Thursday in Icard.

East Burke took the early advantage after scoring on a first-half penalty kick. Draughn finally responded after the intermission as EB blocked the Wildcats’ PK and Andres Garcia found the back of the net on the rebound to put things back at a stalemate.

DHS will host Patton on Monday while the Cavaliers entertain rival Freedom.

VOLLEYBALL

Patton 3, East Burke 1

The Lady Panthers moved to 2-0 win a nonconference road victory over the county foe Lady Cavaliers (0-3) late Thursday in Icard, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 27-25.

Individual statistics were not available for visiting Patton after the win.

Host East Burke was led offensively by Katherine Greene (eight kills, two aces), Reese Abernethy (six kills), Aubree Grigg (six kills), Roxy Taylor (five kills, three aces), Caroline Pruitt (14 assists) and Addy Fortenberry (11 assists).

Defensively, the Lady Cavs were paced by Abernethy (seven digs), Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (six digs), Pruitt (three digs), Fortenberry (three digs), Claire Cook (three digs), Greene (two digs, two blocks), Kaylee Paige (two digs), Aubree Grigg (nine blocks) and Trysten Hare (two blocks).

Patton hosts nonconference South Caldwell on Monday before EBHS hosts archrival Freedom on Wednesday.

Mountain Heritage 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (0-3) stayed winless with a nonconference home match late Thursday in Icard, 26-24, 25-17, 25-8.

No individual statistics were available from the match.

FHS is idle until Wednesday when it will travel to Icard to meet rival East Burke.

JV FOOTBALL

Crest 34, Freedom 28

The JV Patriots (0-1) lost their season-opener late Thursday in Shelby at the host JV Chargers came out one touchdown ahead in the nonconference contest.

Daqari Kanipe (two rushing touchdowns) and Kaden Davis (two passing touchdowns) led the Freedom offense. Kobe Johnson and Jaylen Burgess were on the receiving end of Davis’ scoring strikes.

The FHS defensive effort was led by Noah Nile, Gavin Garnes and Davion Feaster-Hicks.