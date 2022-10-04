H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys soccer falls shy in MF7 1st-place battle

The Patton boys soccer team came up just short in Monday’s battle with Hendersonville for first place in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, played on the Panthers’ home field in Morganton.

Patton (12-2-1, 5-1 MF7) fell by a 2-1 final score after trailing 1-0 at halftime and battling to a 1-1 draw after the intermission. The defeat slipped PHS to a half-game behind the Bearcats with 3 ½ weeks left in the regular season.

Ardlai Regino Pinto scored Patton’s goal.

PHS hosts conference opponent Polk County on Wednesday.

Freedom 2, Ashe County 2

The Patriots (5-6-2, 0-2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) were denied their first conference win but did salvage a tie on the road in West Jefferson late Monday.

Freedom trailed 2-0 at halftime but took the initiative out of the intermission, buoyed by Miles Barnsback, Alex Bailey and Isaac Searcy on defense and Danilo Agustin and Josue Yax in the midfield. They allowed Ashton Alva to score two goals against the Huskies’ right side, the second of which came with under three minutes to play in regulation.

Next up for Freedom is another NWC road trip to Watauga on Wednesday.

Madison 4, Draughn 2 (OT)

The Wildcats (1-11-1, 1-3 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) recovered from a 1-0 halftime deficit with two goals to force overtime, but the visiting Patriots scored twice in the second bonus period to grab the league win Monday in Valdese.

No more details were available.

Next up for DHS is a WHC road contest Wednesday at Mountain Heritage.

West Caldwell 2, East Burke 0

The Cavaliers (3-11-1, 2-5 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) battled to a scoreless tie at the intermission but were outscored 2-0 after the break in a conference road loss Monday in Gamewell.

Eduardo Sanchez tallied seven saves in goal for East Burke.

EB next hosts league opponent Maiden on Wednesday in Icard.

VOLLEYBALL

Draughn 3, Madison 2

The Lady Wildcats (10-8, 7-2 WHC) survived a five-set conference battle against the sixth-place Lady Patriots at home in Valdese late Monday, 25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13.

Battling back from a 2-1 deficit to claim the win allowed Draughn to move 1 ½ games up on second-place squads Avery County and Owen and two full games ahead of fourth-place Mountain Heritage with two weeks left to go in the regular season.

DHS continued WHC play late Tuesday, hosting Mitchell.

Hibriten 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (1-17, 1-5 NWC) were swept in league action at home in Morganton on Monday. No more details were available.

Freedom visits South Caldwell in another NWC contest Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS Watauga 9, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (0-9 NWC) were shut out during Monday’s home league match in Morganton.

The No. 2 doubles team of Emily Kania/Leah Kirksey had the hosts’ best showing in an 8-5 loss.

FHS closes out the regular season with a league match at Alexander Central on Wednesday.