H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys soccer moves to 5-0 in MF7 with 5-1 win over Chase

The Patton boys soccer team continued its impeccable start to the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference slate with a 5-2 win over visiting Chase late Wednesday in Morganton.

The Panthers (12-1-1, 5-0 MF7) built a 3-1 halftime lead behind two goals from Ardlai Pinto Regino, along with a Chase own-goal. Collin Callahan added a pair of second-half scores to set the final margin. Isai Jimenez Luna tallied four saves in goal for PHS.

“We got quality minutes from everyone tonight,” said Patton coach Keith Scott.

The Panthers continue MF7 play on Monday, hosting Hendersonville.

Draughn 5, Mitchell 3

The Wildcats (1-10-1, 1-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) earned their first win of the season and snapped a 65-match overall winless streak with Wednesday’s league win in Bakersville.

Draughn trailed 3-1 at halftime and capped off a rally with Ryan Williams’ goal with 18 seconds left. Dawson Bollinger (two), Andres Garcia and Mylton Garcia also had goals for DHS, and Andres Garcia supplied four assists.

The Wildcats stay in the WHC on Monday with a home match versus Madison.

South Caldwell 3, Freedom 2

The Patriots (5-6-1, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) slipped below .500 overall and stayed winless in the conference with Wednesday’s loss at home in Morganton. No more details were available.

Freedom next visits NWC opponent Ashe County on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Patton 3, West Lincoln 0

The Lady Panthers (10-4, 3-4 MF7) secured a nonconference sweep Monday in Lincolnton, 25-19, 25-14, 25-8.

Patton was led offensively by Izora Gragg (12 kills, five aces), Anna Lynn Ripley (nine kills), Reece Edwards (nine kills), Lainey Poteet (five kills), Bailey Lambert (four aces), Christina Skelly and (32 assists). Defensive leaders were Gragg (17 digs, nine receptions), Ella Norris (13 digs), Kinley Attaway (12 digs), Skelly (11 digs) and Lambert (10 digs, six receptions).

PHS jumps back into MF7 play on Tuesday at R-S Central.

Alexander Central 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (1-16, 1-4 NWC) were swept in Wednesday’s league match at home in Morganton, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13. No more details were available.

Freedom stays in the NWC on Monday, hosting Hibriten.

GIRLS TENNIS

Draughn 9, Mountain Heritage 0

The Lady Wildcats (4-3, 3-0 MF7) stayed unbeaten in their conference with a shutout road win Wednesday in Burnsville.

Draughn got singles wins at No. 1 with Katie Cozort 10-1, No. 2 with Maddison Powell 10-0, No. 3 with Jenna Coffey 10-2, No. 4 with Maria Medrano 11-10 (7-5), No. 5 with Aubrey Childers 10-5 and No. 6 with Abbey Humphries 10-1. Doubles scores were unavailable.

DHS continues WHC action on Tuesday at Owen.

Ashe County 8, Freedom 1

The Lady Patriots (0-8 NWC) stayed winless with Wednesday’s league loss at home in Morganton.

Freedom’s lone victory came at No. 1 singles with Ellie Deacon, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

FHS next hosts Watauga in NWC play on Monday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Freedom, Patton at Asheville Christian meet

The Lady Patriots’ Katie Deacon scored another win Wednesday, placing first in the girls race of an Asheville Christian-hosted meet in Asheville with a time of 19:41.05. The Patriot boys’ Colby Anderson finished a county-best seventh, timing in at 17:37.37.

Anderson was followed by teammate Jonah Griggs (33rd, 19:57.53). The Patton boys were led by Gabe Wykle (15th, 18:36.99), Jake Steil (42nd, 20:44.00), Alex Gonzalez (43rd, 20:47.35), Coley Welch (68th, 22:31.13), Eliuth Nicholas (79th, 23:19.48), Michael Sacosky (80th, 23:25.05), David Dillong (99th, 25:33.19), Jayden Connelly (105th, 27:54.22) and Lucas Brown (109th, 29:10.62).

The Lady Panthers were paced by Layla McGuire (28th, 25:09.27), Charlotte Rigsbee (41st, 26:50.42), Jazlynn Daniels (50th, 28:25.03) and Jincy Gibby (57th, 31:55.56).

JV FOOTBALL

Newton-Conover 30, East Burke 19

The JV Cavaliers (1-4, 0-3 CVAC) were denied their first conference win Wednesday at home in Icard.

East Burke was led offensively by Zayne Newman, who had 220 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 attempts, along with a pair of two-point conversion runs. D.J. Weston (3-42) and Ossie Burkeen (3-15) supplemented the ground game. Kolby Byrd made a 27-yard field goal to add to the scoring.

Defensive leaders for EB were Burkeen (eight tackles, one for loss), Byrd (five tackles, one for loss), Jordan Fox (five tackles), Patrick Hernandez (four tackles, one for loss) and Bruce Robinson (four tackles, two pass breakups).

Hibriten 55, Freedom 20

The JV Patriots (1-3, 0-1 NWC) lost their conference-opener Wednesday at home in Morganton.

Freedom led 12-0 early and 12-7 at halftime, but fell victim to touchdowns on special teams and defense by the visitors after that. FHS fumbled away consecutive kickoff returns for scoop-and-scores and also suffered a pick-six late in the going.

Running back Cameron Brown, quarterback Kaden Davis and wide receiver Kobe Johnson led the hosts on offense.