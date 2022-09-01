H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys soccer rebounds from first loss with shutout win

The Patton boys soccer team improved to bounced back from its first loss with a 4-0 victory over nonconference West Caldwell at home late Wednesday.

The Panthers (7-1), who suffered their first loss of the fall at non-league Foard on Monday, jumped ahead this time with a pair of quick goals early in the first half and never looked back.

Patton coach Keith Scott said patience and solid possessions have been a key to his team’s success so far this season.

“That’s our key, good possession, good movement and look for those opportunities to attack,” he said.

That opportunity came off a throw-in when Xavier Bernabe scored with a long arching shot that sailed over the West Caldwell goalkeeper’s head. Moments later, the Panthers added another goal when the West Caldwell goalkeeper bobbled an attempted save and Brandon Uribe chipped it in to put Patton up 2-0.

Patton goalkeeper Isai Jimenez Luna robbed the Warriors of an early second-half goal with an acrobatic save. That was as close as West Caldwell would get as Patton team captain Alex Buckner scored a few minutes later off a pinpoint pass from Collin Callahan and Anthony Vicente added a fourth goal in the waning minutes of the game.

Scott told the team after the game that he was pleased with their performance.

“It was a good win, we played well,” he said. “They were a big, tall team, so passing was really key today.”

Scott said while it is nice to be off to such a good start, the team is set to face some difficult tests over the next two weeks.

Added Buckner: “So far, it has been a good season, 7-1. It’s a great way to start off. It’s good to start with a winning record. Good momentum to start off before conference play.”

GIRLS TENNIS

Patton 5, Draughn 4

The Lady Panthers (1-0) and Lady Wildcats (0-1) opened their seasons late Wednesday on the Draughn’s home courts as Patton slipped past for a narrow nonconference victory.

The score was 3-3 after singles as Draughn No. 1 Katie Cozort (8-3), No. 2 Maddison Powell (8-4) and No. 6 Maria Medrano (7-4) won for Draughn and Patton’s singles winners included No. 3 Natalie Franklin (8-1), No. 4 Hailey Snodgrass (8-2) and No. 5 Riley Berry (8-1).

Patton took the win with Nos. 2 and 3 doubles composed with Franklin/Snodgrass (8-4) and Berry/Brooke Johnson (8-3).

The No. 1 doubles team of Cozort/Powell won for the Lady Wildcats by a score of 8-3.

Freedom falls at Hibriten

The Lady Patriots (0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) dropped their season- and league-opening match in Lenoir late Wednesday.

FHS will continue NWC play with their first home match, playing South Caldwell, on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Heritage 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (0-8) traveled to Burnsville and suffered a straight-sets nonconference loss late Wednesday, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13.

No other details were available

Freedom returned to non-league action late Thursday, visiting crosstown rival Patton.

CROSS COUNTRY

Draughn, Patton, NCSSM at South Caldwell

A trio of county teams ran in Sawmills late Wednesday in an early-season meet.

Draughn (first), Patton (second) and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics-Morganton (third) swept the top three team finishes on the boys side, and the Lady Wildcats placed third as a team.

Top local boys finishers included Draughn’s Ryan Williams (second, 8:37.74), Tray Powell (14th, 9:45.84), William Abernathy (16th, 9:46.55), Blaine Blackwell (17th, 9:50.66) and Grady Wooden (20th, 10:02.66); Patton’s Charlie Bennett (fourth, 8:52.81), Austin McGuire (sixth, 9:01.61) and Gabe Wykle (seventh, 9:01.81); and NCSSM’s Everett Tucker (fifth, 8:57.73), Lucas Nagel (11th, 9:29.44) and Asher Sonntag (18th, 9:55.14).

The local girls contingent was led by NCSSM’s Sydney Covington (sixth, 11:17.06) and Anneliese Pinnell (ninth, 11:22.87); Draughn’s Ambria Blalock (eighth, 11:22.12) and Avie Helton (16th, 11:59.92); and Patton’s Layla McGuire (12th, 11:44.05).