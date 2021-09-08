H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys soccer tops East Burke 1-0

The Patton boys soccer team got back in the win column with a 1-0 win over East Burke at home Tuesday. It marked a season sweep for PHS over the nonconference county rival Cavaliers.
The Panthers (4-1) got the winning goal in the first half by Vance Jones on an assist from Aid Castro. On the other end of the field, the defense was led by Connor Rudisill, Bryan Cruz, Gabe Batz, Charles Morales and Brandon Monroy.
“Solid defensive effort,” said Patton coach Keith Scott. “We limited them to four shots on goal.”
PHS’ Connor Webb had two first-half saves and Anthony Ramirez tallied two second-half saves. Patton totaled 22 shots and held the advantage in corner kicks, 7-0.
East Burke (0-4-1) got saves in goal by Marco Benitez (five) and Eduardo Sanchez (three) but remained winless on the fall thus far.
Patton visited crosstown nonconference rival Freedom late Wednesday while East Burke hosted nearby non-league foe Draughn in the Wildcats’ season-opener.
VOLLEYBALL
Patton 3, East Rutherford 0
The Lady Panthers (8-0, 1-0 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) won their league-opener late Tuesday in Morganton in the same fashion as their other seven wins this fall, topping the Lady Cavaliers in straight sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-17, on Senior Night.
Seniors Danielle Wojcik (17 kills, seven digs, four blocks), Kenady Roper (15 digs, nine kills, two aces), Meredith Kearson (14 digs, five aces) and Katie Stoudenmire (seven digs, two aces) paced Patton, as did Izora Gragg (19 assists, seven digs, six kills, four aces), Christina Skelly (six assists, three kills, three digs), Kinley Attaway (five assists) and Hayley Caraway (three kills).
Patton will continue MF7 league action tonight at R-S Central.
Draughn 3, Mitchell County 0
The Lady Wildcats (5-3, 2-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) also were victorious in straight sets in a Senior Night league match at home late Tuesday in Valdese, topping the visiting Lady Mountaineers, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.
All five DHS seniors contributed, starting with Mattie Jensen on the service line as the Lady Wildcats scored the first four points of the match. Jensen later in the first set added two kills and an ace as fellow seniors Bailey Bryant (two kills, ace), Addie Hart (ace) and Sara Walker (ace) also helped in the opening salvo. Senior Christon Carswell recorded a second-set block as Walker served back-to-back aces to build a 10-6 advantage. Jensen again started out the final set at the service line to give Draughn an early 4-0 advantage.
Madison Powell put the final touches on the win with six kills and four aces in the match.
Draughn continues WHC league play tonight at Madison County.
Freedom 3, McDowell 1
The Lady Patriots (4-5) crept back toward .500 with a home win over nonconference rival McDowell late Tuesday in Morganton in four sets, 26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24.
Leading the effort for FHS were Savannah Mooney (32 assists, 14 digs, six kills, three aces), Sarah Armentrout (14 kills, 11 digs), Ava Thomas (13 digs, 10 kills, two aces) Brooke Barker (12 digs), Mallory Evitt (10 digs, four aces, four kills) Kaitlyn Puett (seven digs, three kills, two aces) and Ava Walker (six kills).
Freedom was back in non-league action late Wednesday at Mountain Heritage.
Newton-Conover 3, East Burke 0
The Lady Cavaliers (0-9, 0-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) remained winless in conference play and overall with road league loss late Tuesday in Newton, 30-28, 25-15, 25-16. East Burke was led by Katherine Greene (nine digs), Jordan Newton (six digs, four kills, two aces) and Aubree Grigg (five blocks, four aces). EB rejoins CVAC play tonight at home versus Bunker Hill.
GIRLS TENNIS
Patton 5, East Rutherford 4
The Lady Panthers (1-0 MF7) won their season and Mountain Foothills 7 debuts late Tuesday at home. Patton wins came at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 singles and Nos. 2 and 3 doubles.
Patton’s Brianna Baker won No. 4 singles, 7-5, 6-1; Hailey Snodgrass took No. 5 singles, 6-4, 7-5; and Riley Berry was victorious at No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-1. In doubles, PHS’ Baker/Snodgrass won at No. 2, 8-1; and Berry/Faith Webb won at No. 3, 8-4.
Patton returns to MF7 league action at home on Thursday against Polk County.
Foard 5, East Burke 4
The Lady Cavaliers (0-1) suffered a narrow nonconference loss in Newton late Tuesday. EB’s wins came at No. 2 singles, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4; No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-3; No. 1 doubles, 8-2; and No. 2 doubles, 9-7. Specific players’ seeds were unavailable. EB is slated to start CVAC play on Sept. 16 at home versus Maiden.
Owen 7, Draughn 2
The Lady Wildcats (0-2, 0-1 WHC) dropped their conference opener late Tuesday in Black Mountain. Draughn’s wins came in singles from Kaitlyn Kincaid and in doubles from Kincaid/Regan Winkler. DHS continues league play today at home versus Avery County.
CROSS COUNTRY
EB in CVAC meet at Bandys
East Burke was paced in girls by Meah Walsh and in boys by Jackson Spencer late Tuesday in Catawba in a CVAC meet hosted by Bandys. Team finishes were not available.
Walsh (22:17.38) was third in girls, followed by teammates Mekenzie Harris (10th), Piper Strong (11th), Cadence Willis (16th), Kylie McFalls (18th) and Chloe Cook (21st). Spencer (20:13.90) was seventh in boys just ahead of EB teammates Caleb Johnson-White (eighth) and Jonathan Garcia (ninth), along with Marc Denton (18th), Austin Reynolds (19th), Calvin Curtis (21st), Jordan Dennie (23rd), Christopher Price (25th), Caleb Duncan (46th), Jesus Martinez-Ortega (50th) and William Wiedner (52nd).
GIRLS GOLF
Freedom in NWC match at Mtn. Aire
The Lady Patriots participated in Tuesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Mountain Aire Golf Club, hosted by Ashe County, with Hana Piercy posting a 20-over 56 and Kaylen Best shooting a 21-over 57. Hibriten (141) was the team winner by nine shots over Alexander Central and Alexander’s Parker Matlock (7-over 43) was the individual medalist.
