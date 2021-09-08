H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys soccer tops East Burke 1-0

The Patton boys soccer team got back in the win column with a 1-0 win over East Burke at home Tuesday. It marked a season sweep for PHS over the nonconference county rival Cavaliers.

The Panthers (4-1) got the winning goal in the first half by Vance Jones on an assist from Aid Castro. On the other end of the field, the defense was led by Connor Rudisill, Bryan Cruz, Gabe Batz, Charles Morales and Brandon Monroy.

“Solid defensive effort,” said Patton coach Keith Scott. “We limited them to four shots on goal.”

PHS’ Connor Webb had two first-half saves and Anthony Ramirez tallied two second-half saves. Patton totaled 22 shots and held the advantage in corner kicks, 7-0.

East Burke (0-4-1) got saves in goal by Marco Benitez (five) and Eduardo Sanchez (three) but remained winless on the fall thus far.

Patton visited crosstown nonconference rival Freedom late Wednesday while East Burke hosted nearby non-league foe Draughn in the Wildcats’ season-opener.

VOLLEYBALL

Patton 3, East Rutherford 0