H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys XC third in MF7 title meet

HENDERSONVILLE — The Patton boys cross country team placed third out of seven teams in Tuesday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference championship meet held at Jackson Park.

The Panthers (91 points) were led by Vance Jones’ fourth-place finish (17:18.9), while teammates Gabe Wykle (12th), Charlie Bennett (14th), Caden Clontz (21st) and RJ Bielski (40th) rounded out the team total.

For the PHS girls, Charlotte Rigsbee was the only runner at the meet, placing 21st (24:25.2). County champion Madison Clay skipped the event with a minor injury in order to rest and prepare for the 2A West Regional, which is slated for Oct. 30 at Freedom Park in Morganton.

Brevard was boys and girls team winner, paced by first-place finishes from Knox Witherspoon (15:59.7) and Lucy Murray (19:05.9).

VOLLEYBALL

Hendersonville 3, Patton 1

The Lady Panthers (16-5) lost to the visiting Bearcats in four sets for the second time in five days on Tuesday night in the MF7 2A tournament semifinals. No set scores or Patton individual statistics were available.