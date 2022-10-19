H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton girls golf duo advances to states

The Patton girls golf duo of Katie Riebel and Allie Witherspoon advanced to the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships following their performances at the 1A/2A West Regional on Tuesday at Morganton’s Mimosa Hills Golf Club.

Riebel was the top Burke County golfer on the day finishing tied for 11th in the 50-player field with a 93. She hit one birdie, four pars and seven bogeys on a windy day with temperatures in the low 40s.

Witherspoon shot a 96 to tie for 16th. Her round consisted of five pars and seven bogeys.

The 1A/2A state championships will be held next Monday and Tuesday at the Foxfire Golf Club’s Red Course.

Draughn, which advanced to regionals as a team for the first time in school history, finished fifth of nine squads in those rankings.

The Lady Wildcats’ Gigi Smith, who tied for 21st with a 101, just missed out on state qualification after being eliminated on the first hole of a four-girl playoff for the final three spots.

Draughn also was represented by Laney Hodge (27th, 103), Sarah Mull (35th, 118) and Charis Hyde (39th, 125).

Freedom at 3A West Regional

The Lady Patriots’ Hana Piercy finished just a few strokes back of state qualification at the NCHSAA 3A West Regional, held Tuesday at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir.

Freedom coach Rob Scott noted Piercy’s progress this year and solid performance in the regional despite tough weather conditions.

Volleyball

Draughn 3, Mountain Heritage 1

The Lady Wildcats (13-9, 9-3 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) secured an outright conference championship with Tuesday’s four-set win at home in Valdese, 25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14.

Draughn finished one match ahead of Rosman and two ahead of the Lady Cougars, Owen and Avery County in a three-way tie for third place. It is Draughn’s third girls league title of the fall after the golf team won the WHC and the tennis squad claimed a co-championship.

Next up for DHS volleyball is the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs, which start Saturday.

Brevard 3, Patton 0

The No. 3 seed Lady Panthers (15-6) were ousted from the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament semifinals by the No. 2 Lady Blue Devils in straight sets Tuesday on the road in Brevard, 25-18, 25-17, 25-13.

Patton was led by Izora Gragg (11 kills, two aces, nine digs), Christina Skelly (six kills, six assists), Anna Lynn Ripley (five kills), Kinley Attaway (12 assists, six digs), Piper Atkins (six digs) and Bailey Lambert (five digs).

The NCHSAA 2A state playoffs begin Saturday.

Maiden 3, East Burke 0

The No. 3 seed Lady Cavaliers (15-9) fell in the semifinals of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament in a shutout to the No. 2 Lady Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, 25-11, 27-25, 25-10.

East Burke was led by Aubree Grigg (six kills, five blocks), Katherine Greene (five kills, eight digs, 11 receptions), Trysten Hare (two aces, two blocks), Addy Fortenberry (10 assists, 10 digs), Caroline Pruitt (eight assists, six digs), Reese Abernethy (10 digs, 16 receptions) and Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (seven digs, 29 receptions).

EB next is eyeing a state postseason berth this weekend.

CROSS COUNTRY East Burke in CVAC championships

The Lady Cavaliers claimed a league title and the East Burke boys squad was fourth in the CVAC championships, held Tuesday in Newton.

The EB girls were led by Meah Walsh (second, 20:37.47), Ashley Hernandez (sixth, 22:25.73), Cadence Willis (ninth, 23:34.38), Piper Strong (12th, 24:33.05), Karlynna McDaniel (17th, 25:29.61), Lacie Forino (21st, 26:08.23) and Maritza Cisneros Estrada (28th, 28:05.75).

The Cav boys were paced by Elijah Baker (sixth, 18:46.73) and Marc Denton (12th, 19:19.22).

Draughn hosts WHC championships

The Wildcat boys were third and the Lady Wildcats finished fourth as Draughn hosted the WHC championships Tuesday in Valdese.

The DHS boys were led by Ryan Williams, Tray Powell and William Abernathy.

Top runners for the girls included Avie Helton, Ambria Blalock and Georgina Cisneros Rivera.

Freedom at NWC championships

The Lady Patriots placed third and the Freedom boys were sixth at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championships Tuesday in Boone.

Freedom’s girls were led by Katie Deacon (fourth, 20:51), Leah Kirksey (12th, 21:59) and Emily Kania (14th, 22:01).

Leading the way for the FHS boys was Colby Anderson (fifth, 17:59).

Patton at MF7 championships

Charlie Bennett (13th, 18:24.1) was the Patton boys’ top runner at the MF7 championships on Tuesday in Brevard.

Layla McGuire (19th, 25:00.1) and Charlotte Rigsbee (20th, 25:02.1) led the PHS girls.