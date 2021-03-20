H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton girls soccer tops WI, 1-0

The Patton girls soccer team rebounded from a season-opening road shutout loss to take its own shutout win at home, topping Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival West Iredell, 1-0, late Friday in Morganton.

Kiera Robinson scored the team’s first goal of the spring just six minutes into the second half on an assist from Marisa Lor. Goalkeeper Danielle Wojcik took care of business for the Lady Panthers (1-1 NWFAC) from there, finishing with two saves in goal.

“I’m so proud of these girls for grinding out the win,” said PHS coach Keith Scott. “It was (scoreless) at the half after spending 70% of the time on the West Iredell half (of the field). We won the majority of balls in the middle with Leah Buckner, Yovana Jiménez Hernández and Maria Mateo.”

Scott also credited Emma Sacchetti and Shelby Pascual in the back for their defensive efforts to hold the Lady Warriors off the board.

Patton outshot West Iredell, 6-2, and held the edge in corner kicks as well, 9-0.

The Lady Panthers return to action versus county rival Draughn this Tuesday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

West Iredell 14, Patton 6