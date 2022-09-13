H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton girls tennis tops NCSSM-Morganton 7-2

The Patton girls tennis team hosted a new crosstown opponent on Monday, topping the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics-Morganton team 7-2 in nonconference play.

The Lady Panthers (4-2, 1-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) won at No. 1 singles with Faith Webb (8-3), No. 2 singles with Natalie Franklin (8-4), No. 4 singles with Hailey Snodgrass (8-4), No. 5 singles with Riley Berry (8-1), No. 6 singles with Brooke Johnson (8-2), No. 1 doubles with Webb/Franklin (8-2) and No. 3 doubles with Berry/Kadin Scism (8-0).

NCSSM-Morganton claimed the No. 2 singles match over Patton’s Brianna Baker, 8-8 (7-3), and the No. 2 doubles match over PHS’ Baker/Snodgrass, 8-2.

Patton jumped back into MF7 play Tuesday, hosting Hendersonville.

Ashe County 8, Freedom 1

The Lady Patriots (0-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) remained winless on the young season, falling to the host Lady Huskies in league play Monday in West Jefferson.

Freedom’s lone victory came at No. 2 singles, where Emily Kania earned a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Freedom continues NWC play on Wednesday, traveling to Watauga.

West Lincoln 9, Draughn 0

The Lady Wildcats (0-3 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) were shut out during Monday’s league match in Lincolnton.

At No. 1 singles, Katie Cozort had Draughn’s best showing with a narrow 8-6 loss.

Draughn next plays on Monday in a nonconference county clash versus East Burke at home.

BOYS SOCCER

Patton 4, Polk County 1

The Panthers (8-1, 1-0 MF7) claimed victory in their league-opener Monday in Columbus.

Patton led 2-1 at halftime and added another pair of scores after the intermission. Alex Buckner finished with a hat trick for PHS, scoring the team’s first goal in the 35th minute with Patton down 1-0 and both second-half goals, both on headers off of Xavier Bernabe corner kicks in the 55th and 78th minutes. Abraham Miguel, who assisted Buckner’s first goal, added the team’s second goal 30 seconds before the half.

Isai Jimenez Luna tallied six saves in goal for the visitors, who outshot the host Wolverines by a 28-7 margin. Playing minus both center backs, the Patton defense was led by Charles Morales, Jacob Batz and Henry Raymundo. Bernabe, Ardlia Regino Pinto and Andy Villanueva patrolled the midfield.

PHS steps back into nonconference action on Wednesday to visit Hibriten.

Maiden 3, East Burke 1

The Cavaliers (1-7-1, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) dropped their league-opener Monday in Maiden.

East Burke took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a Jaccob Fair goal off a Bryant Lao assist, but the host Blue Devils responded with a trio of goals after the break. Eduardo Sanchez tallied four saves for the visitors.

East Burke hosts Bandys in its next CVAC game on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

East Burke 3, Hibriten 1

The Lady Cavaliers (6-5, 2-2 CVAC) used their third straight win to get above .500 for the first time this fall with a four-set home win over nonconference Hibriten on Monday, 25-18, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18.

Offensively, East Burke was led by Katherine Greene (10 kills, ace), Aubree Grigg (nine kills), Trysten Hare (seven kills), Reese Abernethy (seven kills), Roxy Taylor (five kills, seven assists), Addy Fortenberry (kill, 18 assists) and Caroline Pruitt (kill, ace, 11 assists).

Leading defensively were Abernethy (16 digs, 15 receptions), Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (12 digs, 16 receptions), Fortenberry (12 digs, six blocks, three receptions), Pruitt (11 digs, two receptions), Taylor (10 digs, three blocks, two receptions), Greene (nine digs, 18 receptions), Grigg (five digs, eight blocks), Hare (three digs, two blocks, reception) and Allison Teague (reception).

East Burke resumed conference play Tuesday, visiting Lincolnton.

Draughn 3, Freedom 0

The host Lady Wildcats (4-7, 2-1 WHC) defeated the nonconference county rival Lady Patriots (0-12) on Monday in Valdese.

Set scores and individual statistics were not available for either team.

Draughn resumed conference play Tuesday, hosting Madison. Freedom starts NWC play on Wednesday at Hibriten.