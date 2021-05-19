H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton hands Draughn first tennis loss, 5-4

The host Patton girls tennis team bounced back from its first Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference loss of the season late last week by handing Draughn the same on Tuesday afternoon in a tight 5-4 in-county outcome.

The Lady Panthers (3-2, 2-1 NWFAC) and Lady Wildcats (2-1 NWFAC) traded wins on the top two singles lines, with Draughn’s Haley Lowman claiming the No. 1 match over Nikita McClure and PHS’ Kadira McClure topping Katie Cozort at No. 2.

No set scores or additional match details were available.

Patton hosts West Iredell today to close the week, while Draughn visits Hibriten.

W. Iredell 6, EB 3

The Lady Cavaliers (1-2 NWFAC) couldn’t follow up last week’s initial win over West Caldwell, falling Tuesday in Statesville. East Burke got singles victories from Daisy Jantes (6-1, 6-0) and Taylor Bostain (6-1, 6-1), who also teamed for a doubles win.

The Cavs’ Maci Pollard (4-6, 6-4, 8-10) and Gracie Hall (7-5, 0-6, 3-10) were edged in third-set singles tiebreakers, dictating the final team outcome, while Joselyn Olvera also hung tough in a narrow 3-6, 6-7 (6) singles loss.

WRESTLING

Patton splits host tri