H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton hands Draughn first tennis loss, 5-4

The host Patton girls tennis team bounced back from its first Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference loss of the season late last week by handing Draughn the same on Tuesday afternoon in a tight 5-4 in-county outcome.
The Lady Panthers (3-2, 2-1 NWFAC) and Lady Wildcats (2-1 NWFAC) traded wins on the top two singles lines, with Draughn’s Haley Lowman claiming the No. 1 match over Nikita McClure and PHS’ Kadira McClure topping Katie Cozort at No. 2.
No set scores or additional match details were available.
Patton hosts West Iredell today to close the week, while Draughn visits Hibriten.
W. Iredell 6, EB 3
The Lady Cavaliers (1-2 NWFAC) couldn’t follow up last week’s initial win over West Caldwell, falling Tuesday in Statesville. East Burke got singles victories from Daisy Jantes (6-1, 6-0) and Taylor Bostain (6-1, 6-1), who also teamed for a doubles win.
The Cavs’ Maci Pollard (4-6, 6-4, 8-10) and Gracie Hall (7-5, 0-6, 3-10) were edged in third-set singles tiebreakers, dictating the final team outcome, while Joselyn Olvera also hung tough in a narrow 3-6, 6-7 (6) singles loss.
WRESTLING
Patton splits host tri
The Panthers (5-8, 3-2 NWFAC) defeated West Iredell at home Tuesday, 54-30, but dropped the other part of the league tri match, losing 74-3 to powerhouse Foard.
Dilan Patton at 152 pounds claimed a 5-3 decision over his Tigers’ opponent for PHS’ only points of that match before he won via forfeit vs. West to cap a 2-0 night. Other Patton winners versus the Warriors were Kaleb Spann (182; forfeit), Kamden Stephens (195; forfeit), Edgar Domingo (106; forfeit), Sawyer James (120; first-period pin, 1:22), Andrew Moseley (126; forfeit), Luiz Hernandez (132; forfeit), Alex Moua (160; forfeit) and Hunter Bingham (170; forfeit).
Patton next hosts nonconference foes McDowell and St. Stephens today.
Draughn falls twice
The host Wildcats (4-7, 1-5 NWFAC) lost to Bunker Hill 69-12 and to Hibriten 60-18 in Tuesday’s league tri.
Draughn’s Hampton Blackwell (182; first-period pin, third-period pin) and Luke Rector (285; second-period pin, forfeit) won both their matches, and Donnell Wilkins (195) won only vs. Hibriten but did so via a 28-second pin, Draughn’s fastest of the night.
Draughn hosts West Iredell on Friday to conclude regular-season league play.
Freedom hosts match
Freedom (0-4, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) was scheduled to host league foe Watauga plus nonconference Wilkes Central in a tri match Tuesday. No details were available. The Patriots are back in action Friday for a nonconference tri at East Burke with West Caldwell also in attendance.
