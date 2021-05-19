 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton hands Draughn first tennis loss, 5-4
0 comments
H.S. roundup

H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton hands Draughn first tennis loss, 5-4

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
052021-mnh-sports-hs-rdp-p1front

Patton's Kadira McClure hits a backhand return during her No. 2 singles victory in Tuesday's home match versus Draughn. The Lady Panthers edged the Lady Wildcats, 5-4.

 JAMES LYNCH JR., THE NEWS HERALD

The host Patton girls tennis team bounced back from its first Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference loss of the season late last week by handing Draughn the same on Tuesday afternoon in a tight 5-4 in-county outcome.

The Lady Panthers (3-2, 2-1 NWFAC) and Lady Wildcats (2-1 NWFAC) traded wins on the top two singles lines, with Draughn’s Haley Lowman claiming the No. 1 match over Nikita McClure and PHS’ Kadira McClure topping Katie Cozort at No. 2.

052021-mnh-sports-hs-rdp-p2front

Draughn's Haley Lowman lines up a forehand return Tuesday in a No. 1 singles match win at Patton.

No set scores or additional match details were available.

Patton hosts West Iredell today to close the week, while Draughn visits Hibriten.

W. Iredell 6, EB 3

The Lady Cavaliers (1-2 NWFAC) couldn’t follow up last week’s initial win over West Caldwell, falling Tuesday in Statesville. East Burke got singles victories from Daisy Jantes (6-1, 6-0) and Taylor Bostain (6-1, 6-1), who also teamed for a doubles win.

The Cavs’ Maci Pollard (4-6, 6-4, 8-10) and Gracie Hall (7-5, 0-6, 3-10) were edged in third-set singles tiebreakers, dictating the final team outcome, while Joselyn Olvera also hung tough in a narrow 3-6, 6-7 (6) singles loss.

052021-mnh-sports-hs-rdp-p3jump

Patton's Sawyer James, top, gains the upper hand during a home match versus West Iredell on Tuesday.

WRESTLING

Patton splits host tri

The Panthers (5-8, 3-2 NWFAC) defeated West Iredell at home Tuesday, 54-30, but dropped the other part of the league tri match, losing 74-3 to powerhouse Foard.

Dilan Patton at 152 pounds claimed a 5-3 decision over his Tigers’ opponent for PHS’ only points of that match before he won via forfeit vs. West to cap a 2-0 night. Other Patton winners versus the Warriors were Kaleb Spann (182; forfeit), Kamden Stephens (195; forfeit), Edgar Domingo (106; forfeit), Sawyer James (120; first-period pin, 1:22), Andrew Moseley (126; forfeit), Luiz Hernandez (132; forfeit), Alex Moua (160; forfeit) and Hunter Bingham (170; forfeit).

Patton next hosts nonconference foes McDowell and St. Stephens today.

Draughn falls twice

The host Wildcats (4-7, 1-5 NWFAC) lost to Bunker Hill 69-12 and to Hibriten 60-18 in Tuesday’s league tri.

Draughn’s Hampton Blackwell (182; first-period pin, third-period pin) and Luke Rector (285; second-period pin, forfeit) won both their matches, and Donnell Wilkins (195) won only vs. Hibriten but did so via a 28-second pin, Draughn’s fastest of the night.

Draughn hosts West Iredell on Friday to conclude regular-season league play.

Freedom hosts match

Freedom (0-4, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) was scheduled to host league foe Watauga plus nonconference Wilkes Central in a tri match Tuesday. No details were available. The Patriots are back in action Friday for a nonconference tri at East Burke with West Caldwell also in attendance.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tim Duncan, a former Wake Forest star, going into Naismith Hall of Fame this weeknd

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert