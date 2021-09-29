H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton’s Jones, Clay win Draughn Inv’l

VALDESE — Patton’s Vance Jones won the boys race and the Lady Panthers’ Madison Clay topped the girls portion at the Draughn Invitational cross country event late Tuesday.
For the first-place Panther boys, Jones timed in at 19:45.72, topping Avery County’s Ayden Ray by more than 12 seconds. And for the second-place PHS girls, Clay’s time was 20:12.80, a whopping 2:43.20 ahead of second-place Kathryn Haas of Avery in her second win in four days.
Jones was followed by Patton boys teammates Gabe Wykle (20:16.92) in third, Caden Clontz (21:11.64) in fifth, Anthony Hernandez (22:39.26) in 11th, R.J. Bielski (24:02.32) in 16th, Coley Welch (24:04.73) in 18th, Jake Steil (24:05.45) in 19th, Lucas Brown (28:55.84) in 28th and Samuel Evans (30:20.42) in 31st.
The third-place host Draughn boys were represented by Grady Wooden (21:33.75) in ninth, Blaine Blackwell (22:20.61) in 10th, Tray Powell (22:45.25) in 12th, Wonhee Kim (26:12.16) in 22nd, Guian Collado (28:05.72) in 27th and Jonathan Velasquez Ma (29:42.32) in 30th.
Clay was followed by second-place Lady Panther teammates Sara Griggs (26:56.95) in 10th, Georgia Wood (31:10.21) in 21st, Charlotte Rigsbee (31:10.45) in 22nd, Juli Stewart (33:02.92) in 24th, Rachel Gamewell (33:21.84) in 26th and Kinsey Snodgrass (39:47.35) in 37th.
The fourth-place Lady Wildcats were led by Ambria Blalock (24:49.42) in fifth, Regen Bridges (25:37.53) in sixth, Libby Toole (28:52.46) in 12th, Cora Hunt (34:43.89) in 29th, Abagail Williams (37:49.95) in 34th, Madison Lail (39:11.70) in 36th and Heidi Icard (40:43.63) in 38th.
GIRLS TENNIS Patton 9, Polk County 0
The Lady Panthers (4-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) won again in league play late Tuesday in Columbus with a sweep of the Lady Wolverines.
In singles, No. 1 Faith Webb won 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Raegan Edwards won 5-7, 6-2, 10-8; No. 3 Briannna Baker won 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Natalie Franklin won 6-3, 6-2; No. 5 Riley Berry won 7-5, 6-0; and No. 6 Hailey Snodgrass won 7-5. And in doubles, No. 1 Edwards/Baker won 6-4, No. 2 Webb/Berry won 6-3, and No. 3 Franklin/Snodgrass won 6-3.
Patton will return home and continue MF7 league play against Hendersonville on Thursday.
Bunker Hill at East Burke
The Lady Cavaliers (1-3, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) and Lady Bears squared off in Icard late Tuesday. No details were available.
VOLLEYBALL Draughn 3, Avery County 0
The Lady Wildcats (11-5, 6-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Cof.) won their fourth straight match overall and third consecutive in league play late Tuesday in Newland, knocking off the Lady Vikings. Set scores and individual statistics were not available.
Draughn has another WHC road trip on Thursday as it travels to Mitchell.
Bandys 3, East Burke 0
The Lady Cavaliers (2-12, 2-5 CVAC) dropped Tuesday’s home match in Icard in straight sets, with the Lady Trojans winning 25-15, 25-8, 25-20.
EB was led by Reese Abernethy (nine digs), Aubree Grigg (six kills, four blocks), Katherine Greene (five digs, three kills), Caroline Pruitt (five assists) and Trysten Hare (four kills)
The Lady Cavs have another home CVAC match on Thursday versus Newton-Conover.
BOYS SOCCER West Henderson 2, Freedom 0
The Patriots (4-4-3) were blanked in Tuesday evening’s nonconference game in Hendersonville. Freedom jumped back into Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play with an 0-1 league record in Sawmills late Wednesday to take on South Caldwell.
GIRLS GOLF Freedom in NWC 3A/4A match
The Lady Patriots did not post a team score but were led by Hana Piercy (56) and Kaylen Best (57) in Tuesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville. Hibriten (141) scored the team win and the host Lady Cougars’ Parker Matlock (43) was the medalist).
Freedom was slated to compete in a three-team non-league match at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton late Wednesday.
