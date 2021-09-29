H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton’s Jones, Clay win Draughn Inv’l

VALDESE — Patton’s Vance Jones won the boys race and the Lady Panthers’ Madison Clay topped the girls portion at the Draughn Invitational cross country event late Tuesday.

For the first-place Panther boys, Jones timed in at 19:45.72, topping Avery County’s Ayden Ray by more than 12 seconds. And for the second-place PHS girls, Clay’s time was 20:12.80, a whopping 2:43.20 ahead of second-place Kathryn Haas of Avery in her second win in four days.

Jones was followed by Patton boys teammates Gabe Wykle (20:16.92) in third, Caden Clontz (21:11.64) in fifth, Anthony Hernandez (22:39.26) in 11th, R.J. Bielski (24:02.32) in 16th, Coley Welch (24:04.73) in 18th, Jake Steil (24:05.45) in 19th, Lucas Brown (28:55.84) in 28th and Samuel Evans (30:20.42) in 31st.

The third-place host Draughn boys were represented by Grady Wooden (21:33.75) in ninth, Blaine Blackwell (22:20.61) in 10th, Tray Powell (22:45.25) in 12th, Wonhee Kim (26:12.16) in 22nd, Guian Collado (28:05.72) in 27th and Jonathan Velasquez Ma (29:42.32) in 30th.

Clay was followed by second-place Lady Panther teammates Sara Griggs (26:56.95) in 10th, Georgia Wood (31:10.21) in 21st, Charlotte Rigsbee (31:10.45) in 22nd, Juli Stewart (33:02.92) in 24th, Rachel Gamewell (33:21.84) in 26th and Kinsey Snodgrass (39:47.35) in 37th.