H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton’s McGuire, Bennett lead local Polar Bear runners

COLUMBUS — Patton’s Austin McGuire and Charlie Bennett collected a runner-up result apiece at the Polk County Polar Bear indoor track meet on Wednesday.

McGuire (1:10.56) was second in the boys 500-meter dash while Bennett (2:53.85) placed second in the boys 1,000-meter dash.

Freedom was paced by fourth-place finishes from Kylie Price (girls 500; 1:45.73), Yukiko Luna (girls 1000; 4:25.49), Sam Lingerfelt (boys 300; 40.64) and Isaac Searcy (boys shot put; 32’7½”).

Also for FHS in the boys 300, Landon Cox (41.81) was fifth, Nathan Lindsey (41.95) was seventh and Asher Ellis (42.33) was eighth.

In the boys 1,000 for Freedom, Xavier Tallent (3:28.00) was sixth and Parker Brown (3:50.52) was 13th.

And in the boys 55 for the Patriots, Jaheim Kelley (7.18) was eighth, Lingerfelt (7.19) was ninth and Cox (7.31) was 12th.

For the Lady Patriots in the girls 55, Anna Curtis (9:20) was ninth and Riley Cullen (9.33) was 10th. And in the girls 300, Curtis (54.73) was ninth and Cullen (57.68) was 12th.

Draughn at Foard Polar Bear

The Wildcats participated in the Foard Polar Bear meet late Wednesday in Newton, but no results were available at press time.

WRESTLING

East Burke, Freedom in Avery County quad

The Cavaliers and Patriots participated in a quad-match hosted by Avery County late Wednesday in Newland that also included the host Vikings and Newton-Conover.

East Burke topped Freedom 48-33 but lost to Avery 67-12 and to the Red Devils 72-12. FHS also lost to the Vikings 64-18 and to Newton-Conover 66-9.

Against the rival Patriots, EB got wins from Grayson Phillips (126) by pin over John Aguilar Ramirez, Zachary Ward (132) by pin over Kaleb Pearson, Connor Mobley (138) by pin over Jimmy Velasquez Morales, Bryson Wheeler (145) by pin over Jacob Moretz, Kua Yang (152) by pin over Santos Martinez Cortes, Jackson Spencer (160) by pin over Josh Glynn, Jack Beaver (182) by forfeit and Ava Norris (195) by forfeit. Freedom’s wins over the Cavs came from Jeulenea Khang (106) by pin over Scott Little, Harley Moody (113) by pin over Eastyn Huffman, Hank Hall (120) by 11-9 decision over Cody Bryant, Daniel Lopez (170) by pin over Lance Willis, Fredy Vicente Perez (220) by pin over Ze Yang and Nathan Vue (285) by pin over Patrick Hernandez.

EB’s wins versus Avery came from Yang (220) and Hernandez (285) by pin. Against Newton-Conover, they came from Phillips (126) and Yang (285) by pin.

Freedom collected wins over Avery from Martinez Cortes (152), Yoscelin Ortiz Lopez (220) and Vue (285) by pin and over the Red Devils from Vicente Perez (220) by 3-0 decision and Vue (285) by pin.

Patton wins once at Pisgah quad

The Panthers won once at a quad-match hosted by Pisgah in Canton late Wednesday, topping Rosman 54-30 but losing to the host Black Bears 72-12 and to North Buncombe 54-30.

In the win over the Tigers, Patton got wins from Luke Parker (126) by forfeit, Luiz Hernandez (132) by forfeit, George Cleary (138) by forfeit, Caleb Clark (152) by forfeit, Burke Wilson (160) by pin, Anthony Ramirez (170) by pin, Kamden Stephens (195) by pin, Sheldon Jordan (220) by pin and Brayan Romero (285) by forfeit.

Versus the Blackhawks, PHS wins came from Parker (126) by pin, Cavan Sullivano (145) by pin, Wilson (160) by forfeit, Ramirez (182) by forfeit and Stephens (195) by pin. And against Pisgah, the Panthers got wins from Stephens (195) and Jordan (220) by pin.

SWIMMING

Freedom at Hibriten meet

The Patriots participated in a meet hosted by Hibriten late Wednesday at the Lenoir Aquatic Center, but no results were available at press time.