H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton’s Roper named MF7 2A Conference player of year

Townsend’s squads went 8-13, 4-10 NWC in 2018; 3-16, 2-10 in 2019; and 0-13, 0-11 in 2020. She wraps up her tenure with a record of 16-59 overall and 6-41 in conference play.

Freedom athletic director Antonio Lyerly said Townsend will continue coaching the Freedom softball team. She also will remain in her teaching role within the FHS career and technical education department.

“My time spent with Freedom volleyball has been filled with memories that I will never forget and people who will always hold a special place in my heart,” Townsend said. “I appreciate the opportunity to coach some fine volleyball players and am proud of the people they are and will become.

“Stepping down has been a difficult decision, but I’ve decided at this point to spend more time with my family and focus my coaching efforts on the softball field. A big thank you to Coach (Casey) Rogers, (Freedom principal), and all the Freedom family for the opportunity and support. I look forward to seeing the success of the program in the future.”

Added Lyerly: “We thank Connor for her four years of service and dedication to the program, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

