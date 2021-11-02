H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton’s Roper named MF7 2A Conference player of year

The Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference recently announced its inaugural all-conference list for volleyball, as named and voted upon by league coaches, and Patton senior outside hitter Kenady Roper is player of the year.
Roper finished the year in 80 sets over 23 matches with team-highs of 434 digs and 381 kills to go with 42 aces, 23 assists and six blocks. Her play helped fuel Patton to a tie for second place in the league and third consecutive season with at least one state playoff win. Roper’s class is the winningest in PHS program history.
She was joined on the All-MF7 squad by teammates Izora Gragg, a junior, and Danielle Wojcik, a senior. Gragg posted a team-high 600 assists, 232 digs, a team-high 112 kills plus 68 aces and nine blocks, while Wojcik had 177 kills, 108 digs, a team-leading 55 blocks and 30 aces.
Abby Pace of Brevard was named defensive player of the year, and Cori Bryson of Brevard was defensive player of the year.
Townsend steps down at Freedom
Connor Townsend has stepped down from the Freedom volleyball head coaching post after four years, the school announced late Monday.
The move comes after a season that was Townsend’s second-best in terms of overall wins as the Lady Patriots finished 5-17, including a 5-6 start, but FHS went winless in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play for the second year in a row at 0-10.
Townsend’s squads went 8-13, 4-10 NWC in 2018; 3-16, 2-10 in 2019; and 0-13, 0-11 in 2020. She wraps up her tenure with a record of 16-59 overall and 6-41 in conference play.
Freedom athletic director Antonio Lyerly said Townsend will continue coaching the Freedom softball team. She also will remain in her teaching role within the FHS career and technical education department.
“My time spent with Freedom volleyball has been filled with memories that I will never forget and people who will always hold a special place in my heart,” Townsend said. “I appreciate the opportunity to coach some fine volleyball players and am proud of the people they are and will become.
“Stepping down has been a difficult decision, but I’ve decided at this point to spend more time with my family and focus my coaching efforts on the softball field. A big thank you to Coach (Casey) Rogers, (Freedom principal), and all the Freedom family for the opportunity and support. I look forward to seeing the success of the program in the future.”
Added Lyerly: “We thank Connor for her four years of service and dedication to the program, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”
GOLF
Treadway claims WHC honor
The Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference recently announced that Draughn’s Chris Treadway is the girls golf coach of the year. Treadway’s Lady Wildcats defeated Avery County to win the WHC season-long team title, the program’s first league title in a decade.
As previously announced, Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge and Gigi Smith were both named all-conference as well as all-tournament. Mitchell’s Ivy Young won the league tournament, and Kiera Johnson of Owen finished as low golfer of the year.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.