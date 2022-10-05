H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton’s Witherspoon is MF7 girls golfer of year

HENDERSONVILLE — Patton senior Allie Witherspoon clinched the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference girls golfer of the year honors after she and junior teammate Katie Riebel were co-medalists at the final league match of the season Tuesday at Hendersonville Country Club.

Witherspoon entered the match leading Riebel by one shot and the Lady Bearcats’ Hunter by two shots in the season-long league race, and preserved her lead with the co-medalist accolade.

In windy conditions, the lead stated the same over the first four holes as Witherspoon and Riebel both shot for par, two bogeys and a double-bogey, while Hill’s start of bogey and two triple-bogeys removed her from contention. Witherspoon stretched her lead over Riebel to four overall and three on the day by hitting consecutive pars on the next two holes while Riebel shot bogey and double-bogey.

Riebel made a long birdie on the seventh hole while Witherspoon three-putted for bogey. Riebel picked up another shot on the eighth hole to tie the pair for the day and bring the overall gap back to one stroke.

On the ninth and final hole, Riebel recovered from a poor tee shot with a six-iron to 12 feet. Witherspoon bombed her drive down the left side of the fairway, leaving just a wedge which she hit to about 20 feet out. Witherspoon putted first, leaving her attempt about three feet short. Riebel’s birdie try narrowly missed to the left, leaving her with a tap-in for par. Witherspoon then converted her three-footer for par to set the final margins.

Both players — both NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional qualifiers for that event on Oct. 18 at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton — got to meet retired North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams prior to the match.

Next up for Patton is an 18-hole nonconference event on Monday at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Rutherfordton.

Draughn wins WHC match at Silver Creek

The Lady Wildcats (158) topped Avery County (163) to win Tuesday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference match at Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton. The victory gave Draughn a two-match advantage heading into Tuesday’s league tournament, sealing the WHC title for DHS.

Sarah Mull (51), Gigi Smith (53) and Laney Hodge (54) swept positions 3-5 for Draughn. Charis Hyde (60) tied for seventh and Delaney Benson (64) was 10th.

Owen’s Keira Johnson was the individual medalist on Tuesday with a 42.

Freedom in NWC match at Cedar Rock

The Lady Patriots’ Hana Piercy shot a 55 to tie for 12th at Tuesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir. Teammate Kaylen Best (57) was two shots back.

Hibriten (134) was the team winner, led by medalist Trinity White (40).

CROSS COUNTRY

Freedom runners sweep county meet

Colby Anderson and Katie Deacon, both of host Freedom, swept the top spots at Tuesday’s Burke County meet at Freedom Park in Morganton while team wins went to the Draughn boys and East Burke girls.

Anderson topped the boys race with a time of 17:24 while Deacon did so in the girls race by timing in at 20:06.

The top 12 in each race were given all-county honors. In the boys race, that also included Patton’s Gabe Wykle (second, 17:49), Austin McGuire (fourth, 18:53), and Charlie Bennett (seventh, 19:24); Draughn’s Ryan Williams (third, 18:44), Grady Wooden (ninth, 20:02), and Blaine Blackwell (10th, 20:03); East Burke’s Elijah Baker (fifth, 19:05) and Marc Denton (sixth, 19:13); and Freedom’s Jonah Griggs (eighth, 19:26).

Other girls all-county runners were East Burke’s Meah Walsh (second, 21:01), Ashley Hernandez (fifth, 22:42), Cadence Willis (seventh, 24:09), and Karlynna McDaniel (12th, 25:50); Freedom’s Leah Kirksey (third, 21:44) and Emily Kania (fourth, 21:45); Draughn’s Avie Helton (sixth, 23:52), Ambria Blalock (eighth, 24:54), Georgina Cisneros Rivera (ninth, 24:59), and Regen Bridges (11th, 25:29); and Patton’s Layla McGuire (10th, 25:09).

VOLLEYBALL

East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 0

The Lady Cavaliers (10-9, 6-5 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) jumped back above .500 overall and in league play with Tuesday’s straight-sets win at home in Icard, 25-23, 25-21, 25-10.

East Burke was led offensively by Aubree Grigg (eight kills, ace), Katherine Greene (eight kills), Reese Abernethy (six kills, ace, assist), Trysten Hare (four kills), Roxy Taylor (two kills, four assists), Addy Fortenberry (kill, four aces, 11 assists), Allison Teague (two aces) and Caroline Pruitt (12 assists). Defensive leaders for EB were Fortenberry (six digs, block, two receptions), Pruitt (five digs), Abernethy (four digs, 15 receptions), Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (four digs, 10 receptions), Greene (four digs, 15 receptions), Taylor (two digs), Teague (two digs, reception), Grigg (dig, three blocks) and Hare (three blocks).

The Cavs next host Lincolnton in conference play Thursday.

Patton 3, R-S Central 1

The Lady Panthers (11-4, 4-4 MF7) reached .500 in league play with a four-set victory Tuesday in Rutherfordton, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.

Offensive leaders for Patton were Izora Gragg (22 kills, two aces), Lainey Poteet (six kills, ace), Anna Lynn Ripley (six kills, two aces), Reece Edwards (five kills), Leah Haithcock (five kills), Christina Skelly (kill, ace, 26 assists), Clara Lane (kill), Kinley Attaway (two aces, 14 assists), Bailey Lambert (ace), Ella Norris (two assists) and Piper Atkins (two assists). On defense, PHS was paced by Atkins (29 digs), Gragg (24 digs, block), Skelly (19 digs), Attaway (19 digs), Norris (10 digs), Poteet (five digs, two blocks), Lambert (four digs), Ripley (three digs), Lane (three digs), Haithcock (two digs, block), Edwards (two digs, two blocks) and Hayley Caraway (dig).

Next up for Patton is an MF7 home match versus Brevard on Thursday.

Draughn 3, Mitchell 0

The Lady Wildcats (11-8, 8-2 WHC) maintained their lead atop the conference standings with a straight-sets win Tuesday at home in Valdese.

No more details were available.

Draughn next visits Rosman in WHC play next Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Patton 5, R-S Central 4

The Lady Panthers (7-6, 4-5 MF7) moved above .500 overall and close to an even mark in league play with a tight victory on the road in Rutherfordton late Tuesday.

Patton’s wins came at No. 2 singles with Natalie Franklin 3-6, 6-2, 10-3; No. 4 singles with Brianna Baker 6-1, 3-6, 10-8; No. 6 singles with Kadin Scism 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 doubles with Franklin/Baker 8-5; and No. 3 doubles with Hailey Snodgrass/Brooke Johnson 8-5.

PHS ends its regular season on Thursday with an MF7 visit to Brevard.

Owen 5, Draughn 4

The Lady Wildcats (4-4, 3-1 WHC) suffered their first league loss in narrow fashion Tuesday on the road in Black Mountain.

Wins for Draughn came at No. 1 singles with Katie Cozort 10-5, No. 2 singles with Maddison Powell 10-3, No. 1 doubles with Cozort/Powell 8-5, and No. 3 doubles with Jenna Coffey/Abbey Humphries 8-4.

DHS next visits WHC foe Avery County on Thursday.

West Lincoln 8, East Burke 1

The Lady Cavaliers (4-4, 3-3 CVAC) fell to .500 overall and in the conference with Tuesday’s loss on the road in Lincolnton.

East Burke’s lone win came at No. 2 singles with Braelyn Stilwell 5-7, 6-4, 10-5.

EB closes out the regular season Thursday, hosting league opponent West Caldwell.