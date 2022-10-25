H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton’s Witherspoon, Riebel 1 apart after 1st round

FOXFIRE — Patton girls golfers Allie Witherspoon and Katie Riebel sat one stroke apart after the first round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships Monday at Foxfire Golf Club’s Red Course.

Witherspoon shot a 16-over 88 to be in a three-way tie for 10th while Riebel’s 17-over 89 placed her alone in 13th. They were 16 and 17 shots back, respectively, of leader Malerie Lague of Christ the King, who shot an even-par 72.

The second and final round was contested Tuesday, ending after press time.

On Monday, Witherspoon shot birdie on No. 12, par on Nos. 1, 2, 10, 11 and 14, bogey on Nos. 4, 6, 8, 9, 13, 16, 17 and 18, and double-bogey on Nos. 3, 5, 7 and 15.

Riebel shot birdie on No. 14, par on Nos. 2, 3, 9, 15 and 16, bogey on Nos. 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 17 and 18, and double-bogey on Nos. 4, 7, 11 and 13.

In the team portion, Newton-Conover (262) led second-place Pine Lake Preparatory by 13 strokes after the first day.

BOYS SOCCER

Patton 2, Chase 0

The Panthers (16-3-1, 9-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) secured a shutout league win against the host Trojans on the road Monday in Henrietta.

With Chase in a defensive posture, Patton enjoyed most of the possession. The Panthers had 17 total shots, putting seven on goal. Patton finally got a shot past the Chase defense in the 27th minute when Collin Callahan sent home a cross and gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Trojans began to gain traction offensive at about the 55-minute mark. Patton goalkeeper Isai Jimenez Luna was up to the challenge, however, as he punched the ball away and the danger was cleared by the Patton backline. Chase put a free kick high and wide just two minutes later to keep Patton in front 1-0.

Patton put the game away in the 74th minute when Andy Villanueva headed home a shot to account for the 2-0 final.

Patton concludes the regular season Wednesday, visiting MF7 opponent Hendersonville.

— Jacob Conley, Forest City Daily Courier

East Burke 3, West Lincoln 0

The Cavaliers (6-14-1, 5-8 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) blanked the host Rebels in conference play Monday on the road in Vale.

East Burke led 1-0 at halftime and scored twice more after the break. Danny Ramirez had two goals for East Burke and Qwinton Hemphill supplied the other. Raleigh Slutsky and Gannon Stotts had assists and Eduardo Sanchez recorded five saves in goal for the visitors.

The Cavs end their regular season Wednesday at home versus CVAC foe West Caldwell.

Mountain Heritage 3, Draughn 2

The Wildcats (3-14-2, 3-6-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) narrowly dropped their regular season and league finale Monday at home in Valdese.

The teams battled to a 2-2 tie at halftime before the visiting Cougars scored the winning goal after the intermission.

No more details were available.

Watauga 6, Freedom 1

The Patriots (5-11-3, 0-7-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) remained winless in the conference with a tough loss Monday at home in Morganton.

George Jimenez scored the lone goal for Freedom on a penalty kick.

Freedom finishes the regular season on the road Wednesday in NWC action at Alexander Central.