H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton soccer earns payback win

The Patton boys soccer team avenged its most lopsided loss of the season with a nearly-equally lopsided home victory Wednesday, defeating East Rutherford 5-1 to take over sole possession of second place in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference.
Collin Callahan made it 1-0 in favor of the Panthers (10-3-1, 6-2 MF7 2A) on a header off a corner kick from Xavier Bernabe (three assists) before a Vance Jones goal made it 2-0 at halftime.
After East — who won the teams’ earlier meeting, 7-2 — scored its lone goal of the night, PHS’ Alex Buckner (two assists) beat three defenders to give the hosts back their breathing room. Bernabe found Callahan again on a corner to make it 4-1 with 15 minutes left before Eliseo Ramirez finished the scoring.
Panthers goalkeeper Conner Webb posted five saves in the win.
“Awesome win tonight,” Patton coach Keith Scott said. “This was our best game of the season, especially the first half. We dominated possession, tempo and effort. (We got) another stellar performance from our back line of Connor Rudisill, Bryan Cruz, Gabe Batz, Charles Morales and Brandon Monroy.”
Hibriten 5, Freedom 3
The Patriots (7-6-3, 3-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell on the road Wednesday night in Lenoir. No more details were available.
Mitchell 8, Draughn 1
The Wildcats (0-8, 0-6 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) lost Wednesday in Bakersville, getting their lone goal by Dawson Bollinger.
Newton-Conover 9, EB 0
The Cavaliers (3-11-2, 2-7-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) were blanked Wednesday in Newton, allowing five first-half goals and four more after halftime. East Burke keepers Oswaldo Javalera (five), Noah Johnson (two) and Jaydon Fair (one) combined for eight saves in defeat.
VOLLEYBALL
Patton 3, E. Rutherford 0
The Lady Panthers (15-3, 8-3 MF7 2A) won Wednesday at home, 25-13, 26-24, 25-13.
Patton was led statistically by Izora Gragg (44 assists, nine digs, three aces), Kenady Roper (18 kills, eight digs), Danielle Wojcik (seven kills, two blocks), Christina Skelly (seven digs, three kills), Meredith Kearson (eight digs), Lainey Poteet (six kills), Hayley Caraway (five kills), Kinley Attaway (five digs), Katie Stoudenmire (four digs, two aces) and Leah Haithcock (four kills, dig).
The Patton JV squad also won, 25-8, 25-21, as Ella Norris notched nine assists, Piper Atkins supplied eight digs and Anna Lynn Ripley had team-highs of three kills and three aces.
Watauga 3, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (5-16, 0-9 NWC 3A/4A) lost to the league leaders in Boone on Wednesday, 11-25, 17-25, 10-25, Freedom’s 10th straight loss after a 5-6 start to the season. Freedom had lost the day before at home versus Ashe County, 23-25, 16-25, 11-25. No individual statistics were available for either match.
TENNIS
Deacon wins NWC 3A singles
Freedom junior Ellie Deacon won the Northwestern Conference 3A singles title on Wednesday at Morganton’s Freedom Park, defeating Charlotte Gardner from Hibriten, 6-0, 6-3.
It was Deacon’s easiest of three wins in the event, which started Tuesday. She claimed her quarterfinal match 6-4, 7-6, winning the second-set tiebreaker by a 17-15 score. Then in the semifinals later Tuesday, Deacon had won 7-5, 6-3.
Freedom also recently announced that its postponed regular-season finale at home versus Alexander Central set for Thursday has been canceled.
Patton’s Webb 4th in MF7
Patton’s Faith Webb is moving on to the 2A West Regional next weekend at Gardner-Webb after placing fourth in the singles portion of the MF7 2A Conference tournament Tuesday at Brevard College.
Webb defeated opponents from East Rutherford and Brevard to reach the semifinals, where she lost to back-to-back players from Hendersonville to end the event.
She may be joined there by Lady Panthers teammate Riley Berry, who won a first-round singles match against a Polk County opponent before losing to a R-S Central player in the quarterfinals. The league mistakenly thought it gained just five total entries to regionals and not five singles and five doubles entries, so consolation matches to determine fifth-place singles and doubles (and third-place doubles) were not played. The league is currently sorting out how it will select its fifth and final regional representatives.
In the doubles portion of the event, PHS’ Raegan Edwards/Brianna Baker and Natalie Franklin/Hailey Snodgrass were both eliminated in the round of 16.
Patton also recently announced that its regular season is over with a 4-3 mark, with both Brevard matches plus last week’s R-S match not set to be rescheduled.
EB qualifies four at CVAC
East Burke will send four players to regionals at GWU as both of its doubles entries advanced through the CVAC 2A tournament held Tuesday and Wednesday at Maiden High.
The Lady Cavs will be represented by the fifth-place squad of Taylor Bostain/Zoie Smith as well as sixth-place Braelyn Stilwell/Marabeth Huffman.
The league also announced its all-conference list Thursday, with Bostain being EB’s lone representative.
Draughn set for dual-team
Before sending its two singles entries to individual regionals next weekend in Elkin, Draughn will learn its 1A dual-team state playoff fate as the WHC's top team in that classification. Brackets will be announced Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Three teams at United Way
Freedom, Patton and EB all competed in Wednesday’s United Way Invitational at Southside Park in Newton.
In the championship portion, the Lady Patriots were led by Katie Deacon’s fifth-place run (19:52.37). The Lady Cavs took a county-best fourth-place finish in the invitational portion, led by Meah Walsh (third; 21:11.30). In the same race, Patton’s top runner was Sara Griggs (26th).
Freedom’s Joseph Hover was 15th in the boys championship race (18:03.96), while in the invitational race, Patton’s top runner was Gabe Wykle (19th) and EB’s was Jackson Spencer (39th). EB’s Chloe Cook took 15th in the girls portion of the mixed 5k run.
