H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton soccer earns payback win

She may be joined there by Lady Panthers teammate Riley Berry, who won a first-round singles match against a Polk County opponent before losing to a R-S Central player in the quarterfinals. The league mistakenly thought it gained just five total entries to regionals and not five singles and five doubles entries, so consolation matches to determine fifth-place singles and doubles (and third-place doubles) were not played. The league is currently sorting out how it will select its fifth and final regional representatives.

In the doubles portion of the event, PHS’ Raegan Edwards/Brianna Baker and Natalie Franklin/Hailey Snodgrass were both eliminated in the round of 16.

Patton also recently announced that its regular season is over with a 4-3 mark, with both Brevard matches plus last week’s R-S match not set to be rescheduled.

EB qualifies four at CVAC

East Burke will send four players to regionals at GWU as both of its doubles entries advanced through the CVAC 2A tournament held Tuesday and Wednesday at Maiden High.

The Lady Cavs will be represented by the fifth-place squad of Taylor Bostain/Zoie Smith as well as sixth-place Braelyn Stilwell/Marabeth Huffman.